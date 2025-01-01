Find the right software and services.
Incident response software streamlines and enhances the process of detecting and addressing security breaches by equipping users with essential tools. Companies deploy these tools to monitor networks, infrastructure, and endpoints for signs of intrusion or unusual activity. When potential threats are identified, the software enables detailed inspection and remediation of intrusions and malware within the system. These products are particularly valuable for addressing threats that have penetrated firewalls and other security defenses. They notify administrators of unauthorized access to applications and networks and are capable of detecting various types of malware. Some tools automate the resolution process, while others guide users through established procedures for addressing these issues.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring platform that provides real-time observability of applications, infrastructure, and logs for improved performance and security.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Cybereason
cybereason.com
Cybereason is an endpoint protection app that detects and responds to cyber threats using AI, ensuring security across various operating systems.
DATEV
datev.de
The DATEV app streamlines accounting and financial management, offering tools for invoicing, bookkeeping, and tax compliance with integration capabilities.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace provides observability and security tools for IT environments to enhance performance, compliance, and automate operational tasks.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
OneTrust is a platform that helps organizations manage data privacy, security, and third-party risk, ensuring compliance with global regulations.
Sumo Logic
sumologic.com
Sumo Logic is a cloud platform for log management and analytics, enabling real-time data insights for security, operations, and business intelligence.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that offers automated threat detection and response for SMBs, enhancing visibility and compliance against cyber threats.
CYREBRO
cyrebro.io
CYREBRO is a cloud-based security platform that detects and responds to cyber threats using AI, providing security operations and real-time monitoring for businesses.
Torq
torq.io
Torq is an AI-driven platform that automates cybersecurity processes, integrates security tools, and enhances operational efficiency for organizations.
