Top Incident Response Software - Nepal
Incident response software streamlines and enhances the process of detecting and addressing security breaches by equipping users with essential tools. Companies deploy these tools to monitor networks, infrastructure, and endpoints for signs of intrusion or unusual activity. When potential threats are identified, the software enables detailed inspection and remediation of intrusions and malware within the system. These products are particularly valuable for addressing threats that have penetrated firewalls and other security defenses. They notify administrators of unauthorized access to applications and networks and are capable of detecting various types of malware. Some tools automate the resolution process, while others guide users through established procedures for addressing these issues.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is the monitoring, security and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, security engineers and business users in the cloud age. The SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Cybereason
cybereason.com
Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, managed monitoring and IR services.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. is an American technology company based in San Francisco, California, that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data via a Web-style interface.The Splunk Enterprise and Enterprise Cloud solutions capture, index and correlate real-time data in a sea...
Sumo Logic
sumologic.com
Sumo Logic, Inc. is a cloud-based machine data analytics company focusing on security, operations and BI usecases. It provides log management and analytics services that leverage machine-generated big data to deliver real-time IT insights. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Sumo Logic was fo...
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
OneTrust
onetrust.com
Our Trust Intelligence Platform helps organizations connect data, teams, and processes. Discover how OneTrust builds and operationalizes trust in business.
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver so...
DATEV
datev.de
DATEV in one sentence: tax consultants, lawyers, auditors, small and medium-sized enterprises, municipalities, and founders using DATEV software that meets all requirements at high standards regardin... Show More reliability, topicality, data protection, and data security.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology stre...
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira provides the only cybersecurity platform that can help SMBs prevent a breach. We help lean IT teams protect their organizations against ransomware and breaches with an open SIEM+XDR platform. Our all-in-one solution combines SIEM, endpoint visibility and automated response to reduce complexi...
Defendify
defendify.com
Founded in 2017, Defendify is pioneering All-In-One Cybersecurity® for organizations with growing security needs, backed by experts offering ongoing guidance and support. Delivering multiple layers of protection, Defendify provides an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform designed to strengthen cybersecu...
CYREBRO
cyrebro.io
CYREBRO is a Managed Detection and Response solution, providing the core foundation and capabilities of a state-level Security Operations Center delivered through its cloud-based, interactive SOC Platform. It rapidly detects, analyzes, investigates and responds to cyber threats.
Torq
torq.io
Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its AI-first enterprise-grade hyperautomation platform. By connecting the entire security infrastructure stack, Torq empowers organizations to instantly and precisely remediate security events and orchestrate complex security processes at scale. Fortune 500 en...