Top Incident Response Software - Hong Kong SAR China

DATEV

datev.de

DATEV in one sentence: tax consultants, lawyers, auditors, small and medium-sized enterprises, municipalities, and founders using DATEV software that meets all requirements at high standards regarding reliability, topicality, data protection, and data security portrait DATEV’s history is a story of persistent expansion: founded in Nuremberg, Germany in 1966, DATEV consistently developed from a national service provider to one operating throughout Europe. With increasing globalization, DATEV fulfills the task according to its statutes, namely supporting its members domestically and abroad. DATEV has its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, an Information Office in Brussels, Belgium, and associated companies in Italy, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. The DATEV principle Each auditor and tax consultant has his or her own performance profile, different clients, personal requirements and individual working practice. Therefore, DATEV's offer is a flexible modular concept made up of software, services and knowledge, open for every specialization, office size and structure. Entrepreneur and tax consultant DATEV supports the cooperation of auditors'​ and tax consultants'​ offices and companies. An individually adjusted distribution and interlocking of working processes develops synergy potentials; for example in the accounting sector. DATEV provides the ideal software for task sharing. The DATEV computer center works as a data turntable.