Top Incident Response Software - Antigua & Barbuda

Incident response software streamlines and enhances the process of detecting and addressing security breaches by equipping users with essential tools. Companies deploy these tools to monitor networks, infrastructure, and endpoints for signs of intrusion or unusual activity. When potential threats are identified, the software enables detailed inspection and remediation of intrusions and malware within the system. These products are particularly valuable for addressing threats that have penetrated firewalls and other security defenses. They notify administrators of unauthorized access to applications and networks and are capable of detecting various types of malware. Some tools automate the resolution process, while others guide users through established procedures for addressing these issues.
Cybereason
cybereason.com
Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, managed monitoring and IR services.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is the monitoring, security and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, security engineers and business users in the cloud age. The SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
Trust Intelligence Platform helps organizations connect data, teams, and processes. OneTrust’s mission is to enable the responsible use of data and AI. Its platform simplifies the collection of data with consent and preferences, automates the governance of data with integrated risk management across privacy, security, IT/tech, third-party, and AI risk, and activates the responsible use of data by applying and enforcing data policies across the entire data estate and lifecycle. OneTrust supports seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to drive rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as a market pioneer and leader, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses. * Consent & Preferences: Streamline consent and preference management for consumer transparency. * Privacy Automation: Enable responsible use throughout the data lifecycle by operationalizing your privacy program. * Tech Risk & Compliance: Scale your resources and optimize your risk and compliance lifecycle. * Third-Party Management: Automate third-party management from intake to risk assessment, mitigation, ongoing monitoring, and reporting.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archiving.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. is an American technology company based in San Francisco, California, that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data via a Web-style interface.The Splunk Enterprise and Enterprise Cloud solutions capture, index and correlate real-time data in a searchable repository from which it can generate graphs, reports, alerts, dashboards and visualizations.Splunk makes machine data accessible across an organization by identifying data patterns, providing metrics, diagnosing problems and providing intelligence for business operations. Splunk is a horizontal technology used for application management, security and compliance, as well as business and web analytics. Recently, Splunk has also begun developing machine learning and data solutions for BizOps.
Sumo Logic
sumologic.com
Sumo Logic, Inc. is a cloud-based machine data analytics company focusing on security, operations and BI usecases. It provides log management and analytics services that leverage machine-generated big data to deliver real-time IT insights. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Sumo Logic was founded in April 2010 by ArcSight veterans Kumar Saurabh and Christian Beedgen, and has received funding from Accel Partners, DFJ Growth, Greylock Partners, Institutional Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures, angel investor Shlomo Kramer, Battery Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Franklin Templeton. As of May 2019, the company has collected VC funding totaling $345 million.On September 17, 2020 Sumo Logic debuted on the NASDAQ stock exchange in its initial public offering as a public company.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
Dynatrace
dynatrace.com
Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences.
DATEV
datev.de
DATEV in one sentence: tax consultants, lawyers, auditors, small and medium-sized enterprises, municipalities, and founders using DATEV software that meets all requirements at high standards regarding reliability, topicality, data protection, and data security portrait DATEV’s history is a story of persistent expansion: founded in Nuremberg, Germany in 1966, DATEV consistently developed from a national service provider to one operating throughout Europe. With increasing globalization, DATEV fulfills the task according to its statutes, namely supporting its members domestically and abroad. DATEV has its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, an Information Office in Brussels, Belgium, and associated companies in Italy, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. The DATEV principle Each auditor and tax consultant has his or her own performance profile, different clients, personal requirements and individual working practice. Therefore, DATEV's offer is a flexible modular concept made up of software, services and knowledge, open for every specialization, office size and structure. Entrepreneur and tax consultant DATEV supports the cooperation of auditors' and tax consultants' offices and companies. An individually adjusted distribution and interlocking of working processes develops synergy potentials; for example in the accounting sector. DATEV provides the ideal software for task sharing. The DATEV computer center works as a data turntable.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology streamlines cybersecurity by automating the detection and response process across user data, devices, emails, and cloud directories, all in a single pane of glass. At Guardz, we are committed to your peace of mind and business continuity. Integrating top-tier cybersecurity technology with deep insurance expertise ensures your security measures are consistently monitored, managed, and optimized.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira provides the only cybersecurity platform that can help SMBs prevent a breach. We help lean IT teams protect their organizations against ransomware and breaches with an open SIEM+XDR platform. Our all-in-one solution combines SIEM, endpoint visibility and automated response to reduce complexity, provide broad visibility and speed up our time to respond. Our automated platform detects and immediately contains threats, alleviating the burden on IT teams that can’t work around the clock. The platform includes: - Managed detections for automated threat hunting to identify attacks early - Automated response to contain and block threats immediately - One year of data retention and option to extend to satisfy compliance - Advanced reporting and dashboards for forensics and easy investigation - Lightweight agent for endpoint visibility and response - 24/7 Security Operations (SecOps) support for critical priority issues
Torq
torq.io
Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its AI-first enterprise-grade hyperautomation platform. By connecting the entire security infrastructure stack, Torq empowers organizations to instantly and precisely remediate security events and orchestrate complex security processes at scale. Fortune 500 enterprises, including the world’s biggest financial, technology, consumer packaged goods, fashion, hospitality, and sports apparel companies, are experiencing extraordinary outcomes with Torq.
CYREBRO
cyrebro.io
CYREBRO is a Managed Detection and Response solution, providing the core foundation and capabilities of a state-level Security Operations Center delivered through its cloud-based, interactive SOC Platform. It rapidly detects, analyzes, investigates and responds to cyber threats.
Defendify
defendify.com
Founded in 2017, Defendify is pioneering All-In-One Cybersecurity® for organizations with growing security needs, backed by experts offering ongoing guidance and support. Delivering multiple layers of protection, Defendify provides an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform designed to strengthen cybersecurity across people, process, and technology, continuously. With Defendify, organizations streamline cybersecurity assessments, testing, policies, training, detection, response & containment in one consolidated and cost-effective cybersecurity solution. 3 layers, 13 solutions, 1 platform, including: • Managed Detection & Response • Cyber Incident Response Plan • Cybersecurity Threat Alerts • Phishing Simulations • Cybersecurity Awareness Training • Cybersecurity Awareness Videos • Cybersecurity Awareness Posters & Graphics • Technology Acceptable Use Policy • Cybersecurity Risk Assessments • Penetration Testing • Vulnerability Scanning • Compromised Password Scanning • Website Security Scanning See Defendify in action at www.defendify.com.
