Top Inbound Call Tracking Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Inbound call tracking software assigns incoming phone calls to their respective sources by generating unique local and toll-free numbers for advertisements, website locations, pay-per-click campaigns, and keywords. This enables organizations to monitor the effectiveness of various campaign sources in generating leads. These solutions extend beyond basic tracking, offering advanced features such as call recording, monitoring, routing, and interactive voice response systems to qualify leads and deliver detailed reporting. Primarily utilized by marketing teams, inbound call tracking products facilitate the measurement of specific marketing campaign success. They provide comprehensive reporting and analytics on campaign ROI and optimization. Seamlessly integrating with digital analytics and advertising tools, they facilitate the incorporation of offline conversions into overall conversion funnels. Moreover, they often integrate with CRM software to effectively log and track leads for both marketing and sales teams. Additionally, inbound call tracking software may include outbound call tracking features, commonly utilized by sales representatives.
Submit New App
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail is a lead intelligence platform that helps businesses track and manage leads through calls, texts, and chats, providing insights to optimize marketing efforts.
Vonage
vonage.com
The Vonage app is a communication platform for businesses that facilitates voice, video, and text communications, with features for collaboration and customer service automation.
CallGear
callgear.ae
CallGear is a communication app that manages calls, automates processes, and integrates with existing systems to enhance customer interactions and improve service efficiency.
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
smrtPhone is a cloud-based communication app that integrates voice, text, and lead management tools to enhance productivity for sales-driven businesses.
800.com
800.com
800.com offers customizable toll-free and vanity phone numbers, call management, SMS marketing, and API integration for businesses to improve customer communication.
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is a multichannel cloud communication app for calls, SMS, video calls, and emails, enhancing business communication and customer interactions.
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a field service management app for scheduling, invoicing, inventory management, and customer communication, accessible on desktop and mobile.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease is a call log and message collaboration app that streamlines phone interactions for personal and business use on iOS, Android, and web.
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken is an AI platform that analyzes sales conversations to provide real-time coaching and insights, improving team performance and conversion rates.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a call tracking platform that helps businesses analyze calls and optimize marketing strategies through data-driven insights and CRM integrations.
Ringba
ringba.com
Ringba is a call tracking and analytics platform that helps businesses manage inbound calls, optimize ROI, and analyze call performance without contracts or overages.
DCDial
dcdial.com
DCDial is a cloud-based contact center app that enables businesses to communicate with customers through text and voice, automating various business processes.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is a sales and marketing automation software that helps businesses manage their sales pipeline, marketing, and customer relationships from one platform.
Cordless
cordless.io
Cordless is a cloud-based call center for customer support, providing conversation transcriptions, sentiment analysis, and CRM integrations for insights and training.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software that records incoming calls, inserts phone numbers, and identifies the source of each call for marketing teams and agencies.
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire offers voice and text marketing solutions for businesses, enabling efficient communication through IVR, voice broadcast, and call tracking services.
Truly
truly.co
Truly automates data entry in Salesforce by capturing all activity data and enriching it with AI, providing insights and analytics for sales processes.
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a call tracking, telephony, and analytics platform that enhances customer communication and marketing performance for businesses.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is call tracking software that helps marketers analyze inbound calls to determine the effectiveness of keywords, ad campaigns, and offers for better conversion rates.
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction automates tracking and managing inbound calls, providing analytics and insights to improve customer interactions and business communication.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is an outbound sales automation platform that helps businesses identify and engage potential customers using various communication channels.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is a call tracking and lead management app that helps businesses analyze marketing effectiveness and improve customer engagement.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
Call iQ tracks phone calls by assigning numbers, monitoring each call, and providing real-time analytics to help optimize marketing spend.
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler is a call tracking tool that helps businesses manage and analyze phone communications to optimize marketing and improve customer engagement.
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex is a call tracking platform that analyzes inbound calls and texts to improve marketing performance, customer interactions, and call handling processes.
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform for call tracking and analytics, helping businesses evaluate ad performance and improve customer engagement.
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Infinity Hub is a call intelligence platform that tracks customer interactions, analyzes calls, and integrates with various tools to optimize marketing and operations.
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
PBXDom provides detailed reports on call activity by connecting to your PBX or call center, enabling effective monitoring and analysis of phone system performance.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement platform that tracks customer journeys, attributes revenue across channels, and integrates with CRM systems to enhance marketing strategies.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver is a call tracking and management platform that analyzes inbound call data to improve customer engagement and optimize marketing strategies.
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata is a call tracking platform that captures leads, tracks conversions, manages calls, and analyzes marketing effectiveness across various channels.
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io is a revenue intelligence platform that enhances sales operations by providing real-time data analysis and actionable insights for better decision-making.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa is a tracking software for managing and optimizing lead generation, distribution, and conversion across various marketing channels.
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
WhatConverts is a lead tracking software that helps marketers track calls, forms, and chats, analyze marketing performance, and manage leads across multiple channels.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza is a call tracking and optimization platform that helps businesses analyze phone interactions to enhance customer engagement and improve conversion rates.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
OnviSource is an automated call recording software that enhances call center operations with AI-driven analytics and automation for improved performance and customer interactions.
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall offers call analytics, tracking, and management solutions, helping businesses optimize marketing and improve customer communication.
800response
800response.com
800response offers toll-free and vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and analytics to enhance lead generation and improve customer engagement.
iovox
iovox.com
iovox is a call tracking and analytics app that helps users search call histories, track communications, and analyze interactions across voice, SMS, and email.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell is an app that offers call tracking, web analytics, and click fraud detection to help businesses optimize and protect their online advertising campaigns.
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Telmetrics is a call analytics platform that tracks and analyzes call data, helping businesses optimize marketing strategies and improve customer engagement.
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Infinity Portal offers call intelligence for tracking customer journeys, analyzing call performance, and optimizing marketing strategies to improve conversions and reduce costs.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar provides Voice and SMS solutions to help businesses connect with customers and increase revenue.
Invoca
invoca.com
Invoca is a platform that connects marketing and sales teams to track calls and optimize the sales process to increase revenue and improve customer experiences.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.