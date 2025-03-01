Top Inbound Call Tracking Software - Trinidad & Tobago

Infinity Portal

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer journey and unlock invaluable insights such as the campaigns, webpages, and exact keywords your customers engaged with before they pick up the phone. Pinpointing where call conversions are coming from will help you see the full picture when it comes to analyzing performance. You’ll be able to generate impressive ROI on your marketing spend by totally eliminating the guesswork around what is generating sales. The Infinity Hub is constantly evolving to empower users to create best-in-class customer experiences by enabling them to integrate with the latest versions of Google Ads, Google Analytics, Looker Studio, Hubspot, Salesforce and many more. We also integrate with Instagram and Facebook which means Infinity users can uncover additional value from their social ads. Our Conversation Analytics suite analyses all inbound and outbound calls, at scale, and offers vital insights into what is and isn’t resulting in positive outcomes. Agent ID provides granular insight into individual agent performance so you can create tailored training sessions geared towards creating seamless customer experiences. Some of the results we’ve helped our customers achieve include: 79% increase in conversions for Flight Centre 64% reduction in Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) for Pendragon 50% reduction in call centre costs for Access Self Storage