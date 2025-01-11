App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Inbound Call Tracking Software - Pakistan
Inbound call tracking software assigns incoming phone calls to their respective sources by generating unique local and toll-free numbers for advertisements, website locations, pay-per-click campaigns, and keywords. This enables organizations to monitor the effectiveness of various campaign sources in generating leads. These solutions extend beyond basic tracking, offering advanced features such as call recording, monitoring, routing, and interactive voice response systems to qualify leads and deliver detailed reporting. Primarily utilized by marketing teams, inbound call tracking products facilitate the measurement of specific marketing campaign success. They provide comprehensive reporting and analytics on campaign ROI and optimization. Seamlessly integrating with digital analytics and advertising tools, they facilitate the incorporation of offline conversions into overall conversion funnels. Moreover, they often integrate with CRM software to effectively log and track leads for both marketing and sales teams. Additionally, inbound call tracking software may include outbound call tracking features, commonly utilized by sales representatives.
Submit New App
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection through telecommunication. We provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone to find and register a memorable toll-free vanity phone number. Plus, with our platform, you can manage all of your numbers in one place, track calls, measure success, and forward calls to any phone you choose. But that's not all—we also offer SMS marketing and API integration for businesses of all sizes, making it easy to attract new customers and grow your business. So if you're looking for a way to improve your communication and connection with your customers, look no further than 800.com.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As of 2020, Vonage reported consolidated revenues of $1.25 billion Through a series of acquisitions beginning in 2013, Vonage, previously a consumer-focused service provider, has expanded its presence in the business-to-business marketplace. Vonage's offering includes unified communications, contact center applications and communications APIs.
Ringba
ringba.com
Ringba is the industry-leading inbound call tracking and analytics platform for businesses, call centers and professional pay per call marketers. Get more ROI than any other platform with Ringba's real-time call routing, ring tree for calls and industry leading analytics. All without contracts, minimums, or overages. To learn more, give us a call at (800) 824-5000 or connect with our team at [email protected]
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service teams thanks to an intuitive and easy-to-manage interface. Our advanced supervision and coaching features allow you to closely monitor operations and train your team members fast. Ringover integrates with over 80 business tools (CRM, helpdesk...), streamlining tasks for increased efficiency.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's goal is to help professionals increase their conversion rates by providing them with the metrics that allow them to optimize their marketing efforts.
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools marketers use every day like Google Ads and Analytics, Hubspot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CTM was one of the earliest call tracking providers and remains owned by its husband and wife founders, Todd and Laure Fisher. CallTrackingMetrics is named industry leaders, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken.ai is a conversational intelligence platform that helps sales teams improve performance and reduce acquisition costs. The tool gives sales reps real-time cues during their conversation to help them engage their customers better. The platform gives managers and sales reps visibility into every call, via detailed Call Analytics including emotions, objections, intent etc.
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partner. The platform includes seven products: call tracking, end-to-end analytics, virtual PBX, a callback widget, Ringostat Smart Phone, Ringostat Insider, and Ringostat Messenger. These products each represent one of three branches that together make up a single ecosystem: analytics, communication, and sales. Ringostat Virtual PBX launches in a day, does not require additional investments in equipment, and it is suitable for any working conditions of the sales department. Ringostat solutions are perfect for call centers. They allow quickly processing requests and make calls in one click. Client needs are the platform's main priority. The friendly tech support team is attentive to users' requests and responds in under four minutes. 95% of users rate Ringostat tech support specialists as “Excellent” or “Good.” In addition, a dedicated customer success manager helps customers use Ringostat products as effectively as possible for their specific business needs.
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers for 4,300 cities and 70+ countries globally. • First-party data of call conversion and web form submission tracking via nimbata script/pixel. Session-level attribution (source, campaign, or keyword) for call conversions using dynamic number insertion (DNI). • Phone/ Call Lead handling (Recordings, Greetings, Whispers, Surveys, Spam Filters, Tagging). • Call Management Workflows leveraging advanced routing (Priority, Multi, Weighted) and Geo routing capabilities for improved sales opportunity effectiveness and closing. • Automation and Integrations to enrich your favorite marketing, sales and collaboration tools with actionable data. • Analytics and Reporting capabilities revealing details of the complete customer journey and visualizing key insights like first time vs repeat callers.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot, Eloqua and Instapage to deliver personalized experiences and increase conversion rates. By taking advantage of this data, you'll identify which campaigns drive the most revenue, increase customer satisfaction and promote higher conversions. Call us today at (877) 794-6544 or visit
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound transparent advertising experience for our customers. We help businesses optimize & protect their advertising campaigns, increase sales, profit & ROI and to improve customer service.
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. AuditCall is a product known for its innovative cloud unified communications and collaboration solutions. Headquartered in the United States, AuditCall provides businesses and industries with more advanced and secure ways to connect to their clients, to their employees, boost workforce productivity, and strengthen customer relationships with its intuitive software - AuditCall. It assists corporates in making more informed decisions on how to allocate the marketing spend by optimizing ROI for ads and keywords that turn in the most calls. It is equipped with intriguing features that enable data-driven marketers to optimize the performance of their advertising campaigns, increase sales effectiveness, and improve customer retention. AuditCall not only gives you visibility into the campaigns that are driving your calls but provides a full picture of the outcome of every call. The result? You can make smarter campaign optimization decisions to drive more revenue-generating calls and more efficient campaigns.
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to serving local businesses, CallFire empowers non-profits, religious groups and other organizations to connect more effectively with their audiences. CallFire is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with affiliated offices in Austin, Texas and Kiev, Ukraine.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars? REQUEST DEMO 1-866-721-2180 Live …
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable customers. We offer a full solution of call tracking tools to help businesses boost and optimize new customer acquisitions, measure and track campaign performance, and monitor the customer experience. If you are looking for caller analytics to improve your ROI and your ad campaign response, 800response has all the tools you need. And we can feed that data directly to your CRM.
DCDial
dcdial.com
Our cloud-based contact center solution helps companies reach millions of customers via interactive text and voice. Our highly customizable solution boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface that allows our clients to design and deploy sophisticated communication strategies quickly and with relative ease. We help our clients boost productivity, enhance efficiency, and increase profitability by automating business processes: sales and marketing, scheduling, announcements, payment processing, and more. Based in Atlanta, Georgia.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource is the industry leader for call tracking, lead management and business analytic solutions. Maximize your marketing dollars and get measured results.
Invoca
invoca.com
Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimize the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. Invoca helps businesses drive revenue growth by unlocking new data from calls, so they can acquire and retain more customers for less money. With Invoca's revenue execution platform, businesses are driving unbelievable results: * Marketing teams — like the one at Rogers Communications — are driving up lead quality and driving down acquisition costs by 82% * Contact centers — like the one at MoneySolver — are boosting agent performance and conversion rates by 100% * Multi-location businesses — like Renewal by Andersen — are increasing appointments set over the phone by nearly 50%
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex Marketing Edge delivers an easy-to-use conversational intelligence solution that reveals which marketing campaigns and channels are generating inbound calls and texts, what happened in those conversations, and enables data-driven decisions to improve digital marketing performance and maximize revenue. From call routing to call outcomes, Marchex Marketing Edge helps you optimize the value of every inbound call or text.
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Telmetrics’ proprietary call measurement software (call analytics platform) is built to IEEE and RFC standards and features multiple data centers built on Telco-grade availability and fault-tolerant architecture backed by fully-automated disaster recovery processes.
Truly
truly.co
Introducing the first Sales Process Optimization platform for Salesforce, no rep manual data entry required. Unlike sales tools which make it easier for reps to update CRM, Truly eliminates the need completely. - Truly Capture product (email, voice, web meetings, sms) automatically capture more activity data in salesforce than any competing product (68% more emails than sales engagement tools like Outreach, 33% more calls than call center software like LiveOps, 6% more web meetings than conversation intelligence tools like Gong) - Truly AI enriches all of your activity data and delivering reportable, structured metadata in Salesforce. Transcription makes your conversational content reportable and searchable in salesforce. Conversation analytics shows you 'true talktime'. Contact intelligence exposes the seniority and identity of the people you are talking to in web meetings. AI call notes summarize what happens on calls - Sales Process optimizer allows you to automate all data entry (create contacts, progress opportunities, update dispositions, list competitors and more!). Funnel Analytics automatically models your funnel to give you reports/insights into your sales performance. Process optimizer allows you to test if any aspect of your sales process is being adhered to AND demonstrate how much it improves funnel conversion. Revenue Process automation allows you to take processes that work and automate them for reps, to ensure more consistent execution and getting hours of time back each week.
Cordless
cordless.io
Cordless is a modern cloud-based call centre for customer support teams with built-in conversational intelligence. Cordless provides an all-in-one solution for customer support teams to talk to customers over the phone and gather deep insights from the conversations. With the transcriptions out of the box, sentiment analysis, auto-tagging of conversations, and deep integrations with the most popular CRMs, Cordless allows customer support managers to QA better, identify opportunities for training, Cordless is a modern cloud-based call centre for customer support teams with built-in conversational intelligence. Cordless provides an all-in-one solution for customer support teams to talk to customers over the phone and gather deep insights from the conversations. With the transcriptions out of the box, sentiment analysis, auto-tagging of conversations, and deep integrations with the most popular CRMs, Cordless allows customer support managers to QA better, identify opportunities for training, spot the trends in customer queries and communicate with the broader team.
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
WhatConverts is an all-in-one lead tracking software for marketing agencies and their clients. WhatConverts automatically shows marketers and business owners how well their marketing is working. Use WhatConverts for call tracking, form tracking, and chat tracking for all leads. For PPC ads, WhatConverts offers keyword call tracking that reveals which campaigns work best. WhatConverts also has robust lead management and lead reporting. It's more than just call tracking software; it's a complete lead tracking, managing and reporting dashboard.
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for your teams to stay aligned and efficient in everything they do, whether it's streamlining your sales pipeline, engaging more prospects with marketing sequences and digital ads, nurturing customer relationships, communicating seamlessly, or tracking projects. Start growing your revenue with Shape today.
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and clients.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance, affiliate and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels. Phonexa prioritizes outcomes-based marketing across customer interactions like clicks, calls, form submissions, website behavior, and more. Through its single operating solution, the Phonexa Suite gives D2C publishers, networks, agencies, and brands unprecedented access and control to campaigns, eliminates lack of transparency across lead generation, and automates processes. The Phonexa Suite allows clients to optimize frictionless customer acquisition efforts and analyze the sources that drive qualified pipeline. Phonexa’s global headquarters are based in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Canada. The company employs a staff of over 200. For more information, visit www.Phonexa.com.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza is the first enterprise call tracking and call optimization platform. To address the growing demand for intelligence from phone interactions we combine traditional call tracking with the powerful analysis of phone calls. Convirza uses speech recognition technology and sophisticated algorithms to gauge lead quality, measure conversions and take action with fully-baked marketing automation. We help sophisticated marketers make better decisions, improve close rates and customer experience while increasing revenue. We serve leading national and international brands in automotive, healthcare, hospitality, home and financial services. Designed for businesses of all sizes, media/publishing agencies, call centers, and more, we provide call recording and data solutions which helps you to track and analyze calls to understand caller intent and behavior. The company recently released a ground-breaking call marketing optimization platform from its headquarters in Silicon Slopes, Utah.
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
PBXDom cloud reports can easily generate detailed reports of your telephone or call center activity from anywhere in the world; there is no need to purchase any additional software. You can achieve this by installing a collector of PBXDom and connecting your PBX or Call center to the computer that you installed this software on; that’s all there is to it. The collector software automatically receives your call information from your call center or PBX and then it sends that information to PBXDom’s server, then our server analyses the information in order to provide you with a variety of reports.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement and attribution platform that connects siloed marketing, sales, revenue and customer data to: - Provide a full funnel view of your customer journey - Accurately attribute revenue at channel, campaign, content and keyword level - Create multi-touch attribution reports using 6 different attribution models (first click, last-click, linear, position-based, time-decay and data driven attribution) - Enrich your ad platform(s), CRM and BI tools with cost, opportunity, revenue and ROI data - Measure and forecast the impact of offline and/or invisible touch points from 'dark social' activity and zero-click channels - Overcome accuracy issues with traditional analytics systems caused by 'the death of the cookie' by measuring success with 1st party data Book a demo with Ruler Analytics to start optimising your marketing strategy based on revenue and ROI, not just conversions.
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered in Los Angeles and backed by venture funding from Goldman Sachs, Bryant Stibel, and Palisades Capital.
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer journey and unlock invaluable insights such as the campaigns, webpages, and exact keywords your customers engaged with before they pick up the phone. Pinpointing where call conversions are coming from will help you see the full picture when it comes to analyzing performance. You’ll be able to generate impressive ROI on your marketing spend by totally eliminating the guesswork around what is generating sales. The Infinity Hub is constantly evolving to empower users to create best-in-class customer experiences by enabling them to integrate with the latest versions of Google Ads, Google Analytics, Looker Studio, Hubspot, Salesforce and many more. We also integrate with Instagram and Facebook which means Infinity users can uncover additional value from their social ads. Our Conversation Analytics suite analyses all inbound and outbound calls, at scale, and offers vital insights into what is and isn’t resulting in positive outcomes. Agent ID provides granular insight into individual agent performance so you can create tailored training sessions geared towards creating seamless customer experiences. Some of the results we’ve helped our customers achieve include: 79% increase in conversions for Flight Centre 64% reduction in Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) for Pendragon 50% reduction in call centre costs for Access Self Storage
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer journey and unlock invaluable insights such as the campaigns, webpages, and exact keywords your customers engaged with before they pick up the phone. Pinpointing where call conversions are coming from will help you see the full picture when it comes to analyzing performance. You’ll be able to generate impressive ROI on your marketing spend by totally eliminating the guesswork around what is generating sales. The Infinity Hub is constantly evolving to empower users to create best-in-class customer experiences by enabling them to integrate with the latest versions of Google Ads, Google Analytics, Looker Studio, Hubspot, Salesforce and many more. We also integrate with Instagram and Facebook which means Infinity users can uncover additional value from their social ads. Our Conversation Analytics suite analyses all inbound and outbound calls, at scale, and offers vital insights into what is and isn’t resulting in positive outcomes. Agent ID provides granular insight into individual agent performance so you can create tailored training sessions geared towards creating seamless customer experiences. Some of the results we’ve helped our customers achieve include: 79% increase in conversions for Flight Centre 64% reduction in Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) for Pendragon 50% reduction in call centre costs for Access Self Storage
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that spend the budget. Call tracking helps to evaluate the channels and ads that are worth scaling and the others that are to be disabled. Prices starting at $60.00 per month Standart - End-to-end analytics for SME - Dynamic and static call tracking Calls journal Calls tagging - Keyword specification - Website goals and orders tracking - Detailed reports, sales funnel and ROI - Ad platforms and CRM systems integration - Full customers support