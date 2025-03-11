Cogniphi

cogniphi.com

We at Cogniphi are a diverse team of innovators focused on transformative outcomes, and we are super excited at being able to lead businesses into a mind-bending Digital future. We believe that Vision AI will be the core pillar, in the Future of AI. The first of our cognitive suites AIVI (Artificial Intelligence Vision) is a dedicated platform that helps bring the power of Vision Intelligence to diverse business sectors including Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Surveillance. AIVI relies on complex spatial computing, machine learning, pattern recognition, anomaly detection, and computer vision and is field-proven in real-life environments. The platform today hosts 150+ industry-specific patterns, powers 10K+ camera and has revealed USD 6M revenue across businesses with minimal investment. We are proud to have a proven set of capabilities and our own tools and methodologies for rapidly developing, deploying, and operating large scale solutions. The collective wisdom and expertise of our handpicked network of AI experts from across the globe drive our innovation and the software bread-boarding critical for digital implementations. More than the cognitive technologies and engineering skills that we possess, we also firmly believe it is our drive for excellence and passion for problem-solving that will bring exponential growth to all the stakeholders.