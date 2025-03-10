Top Image Recognition Software - Vatican City

Partium

partium.io

Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help users to find the right spare part in seconds. Today, Partium handles millions of spare part searches every month and helps countless technicians across the world find the right part to get the job done. Our customers introduce Partium into their Maintenance, After-sales & Service environments to provide the best-in-class part-search experience to their users and give them a fast and convenient process to search, confirm and order spare parts from them. Partium's AI leverages existing spare part data, but it can also enrich & optimize your data by adding critical information to it. Caterpillar, Parker, Liebherr, Deutsche Bahn, New Holland, The Home Depot, ENGEL, and many other companies use Partium to provide not just a great search for their customers but a search that converts at higher rates because of relevancy, accuracy, and ease-of-use. We help customers find the right parts faster and optimize their existing parts data. With offices in the US, Canada, and Europe, we are a global company committed to changing the way AI part search and part optimization is done.