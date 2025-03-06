Find the right software and services.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud, founded in 2009, is a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and governments organizations in more than 200 countries and regions. Committed to the success of its customers, Alibaba Cloud provides reliable and secure cloud computing and data processing capabilities as a part of its online solutions. In January 2017, Alibaba Cloud became the official cloud services partner of the Olympics.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
DeepAI
deepai.org
Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label datasets, apply preprocessing and augmentations, convert annotation file formats, train a computer vision model in one-click, and deploy models via API or to the edge.
Emozo Labs
emozo.ai
Emozo’s DIY Research & Feedback Collection platform uses behavioral and emotional insights to help clients drive the right decisions for all digital content. Combined with our consulting services and panels, we help clients go beyond traditional customer data analytics and delve into customers’ hearts and minds to understand the effectiveness and impact of all digital content. We help clients create and deploy more purposeful digital content – ads, applications, streaming media content, and the likes, on any channel – web, mobile, social media, TV, etc. We use customer-derived insights to solve brand, messaging, and experience challenges. Our novel method of combining unconscious (attention and emotion) and stated (questionnaire) responses helps clients understand the effectiveness of all digital content very quickly. We leverage AI to enable qualitative research at scale and with speed on customers' devices. Without any need for clients and their customers to download, install or maintain anything. Emozo's SaaS platform supports iterative design-development processes and offers fully secure data protection for clients and their customers.
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help users to find the right spare part in seconds. Today, Partium handles millions of spare part searches every month and helps countless technicians across the world find the right part to get the job done. Our customers introduce Partium into their Maintenance, After-sales & Service environments to provide the best-in-class part-search experience to their users and give them a fast and convenient process to search, confirm and order spare parts from them. Partium's AI leverages existing spare part data, but it can also enrich & optimize your data by adding critical information to it. Caterpillar, Parker, Liebherr, Deutsche Bahn, New Holland, The Home Depot, ENGEL, and many other companies use Partium to provide not just a great search for their customers but a search that converts at higher rates because of relevancy, accuracy, and ease-of-use. We help customers find the right parts faster and optimize their existing parts data. With offices in the US, Canada, and Europe, we are a global company committed to changing the way AI part search and part optimization is done.
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focused mainly on computer vision, image recognition, and visual search. We provide a computer vision platform for building your own custom deep learning Visual AI models. We are able to create professional custom solutions related to image recognition, object detection, and many more. Very large photo and video collections can be searched by visual similarity. Shoppers can benefit from product finding & recommendations. We help our customers preprocess data by content recognition – find the right product category, assign tags to images, pair products by their photos, read text from images with OCR, or detect defects on images. Automation of this process usually saves significant costs.
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our privacy technologies, we enable companies in various industries to use publicly-recorded camera data for analytics and AI. Our clients mitigate their liability and the risks of being fined, increase the capacity of their teams, improve their time to market, and push innovation. brighter AI was founded in 2017 as a spin-off of the German automotive supplier HELLA. Nvidia named brighter AI "Europe's Hottest AI Startup" in 2019, and in 2020 brighter AI won "The Spark - The German Digital Award" from Handelsblatt & McKinsey.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, which allows you to "Search the Physical World" and find information about anything just by taking a picture from your mobile device; and TapTapSee, an app for the blind and visually impaired that utilizes the mobile device's camera and VoiceOver to photograph objects and identify them out loud for the user. In addition, through CloudSight API developers can utilize the same technology that is available to Fortune 500 companies and major retailers. CloudSight Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Angeles, CA.
GoSpotCheck
gospotcheck.com
GoSpotCheck by FORM unleashes the power of field teams to drive market execution with the only mobile solution that combines dynamic task management, industry-leading image recognition, photo reporting, field team communications, and advanced reporting – all within one easy-to-use platform. Guide teams, improve execution and drive sales while creating a shared view of the field that helps leaders make better decisions, faster. Sell more with GoSpotCheck by FORM, the field execution app that guides, tracks, and improves performance in real time.
PixLab
pixlab.io
PixLab is the leading independent, software-as-a-service platform for Machine Vision and Media Processing APIs. We help developers implement intelligent apps with our Web & Offline SDKs. Our APIs features set, includes but not limited to, Passports & ID Cards Scanning, Content Moderation, Facial Recognition, Optical Character Recognition, and many other API endpoints.
SpeedSize
speedsize.com
SpeedSize™ is the most advanced AI-powered alternative to conventional compression and delivery, a no-code platform providing a top-quality media experience for online brands. SpeedSize neuroscience-powered AI analyzes your images and videos to eliminate the data the human brain cannot perceive, then recreates it in identical quality - but smaller in size - and delivers the optimal file for each website visitor. Upgrade your website's product presentation to 4k-quality images and auto-play videos without slowing down your website.
Blitline
blitline.com
Blitline is the most affordable SaaS solution for software and media companies that have a CMS/DAM system and need secure multi-format file processing at scale for their applications and websites.
Cogniphi
cogniphi.com
We at Cogniphi are a diverse team of innovators focused on transformative outcomes, and we are super excited at being able to lead businesses into a mind-bending Digital future. We believe that Vision AI will be the core pillar, in the Future of AI. The first of our cognitive suites AIVI (Artificial Intelligence Vision) is a dedicated platform that helps bring the power of Vision Intelligence to diverse business sectors including Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Surveillance. AIVI relies on complex spatial computing, machine learning, pattern recognition, anomaly detection, and computer vision and is field-proven in real-life environments. The platform today hosts 150+ industry-specific patterns, powers 10K+ camera and has revealed USD 6M revenue across businesses with minimal investment. We are proud to have a proven set of capabilities and our own tools and methodologies for rapidly developing, deploying, and operating large scale solutions. The collective wisdom and expertise of our handpicked network of AI experts from across the globe drive our innovation and the software bread-boarding critical for digital implementations. More than the cognitive technologies and engineering skills that we possess, we also firmly believe it is our drive for excellence and passion for problem-solving that will bring exponential growth to all the stakeholders.
DeepLobe
deeplobe.ai
DeepLobe aims to make AI accessible to every organization by providing an easy-to-use platform for training, building, and integrating AI models with no-code. By enabling businesses to create and customize AI models for Computer Vision and Text Analytics tasks, DeepLobe is empowering companies to take advantage of the potential benefits of AI technologies. With a focus on no-code solutions, DeepLobe is democratizing access to AI, making it possible for organizations of all sizes and backgrounds to utilize these transformative technologies.
DigitSquare
digit7.ai
Digit Square is a SaaS-based platform designed for annotation, training, and automating the computer vision pipeline with extensive datasets. * Improved Machine Learning Model Accuracy: DigitSquare data annotation ensures precise data labeling, reducing errors and biases during training. It also fosters diverse learning examples, improving real-world predictive accuracy. * Better Data Understanding: DigitSquare AI assisted image labeling aids in grasping data context, spotting patterns, and boosting ML model accuracy through labeled examples, enabling valuable insights and informed decisions. * Boosting Productivity: Its data annotation platform automates processes like image, language and video recognition, saving time tremendously. It also trains machine learning models for accurate predictions, enhancing productivity across industries. * Accelerate Collaboration: DigitSquare data annotation tool scales up ML models by distributing tasks among annotators, reducing labeling time. It also improves performance and generalization with diverse datasets.
Dragonfruit AI
dragonfruit.ai
Dragonfruit AI is the trusted partner of the world’s largest brands and retailers, delivering “Simply Meaningful Video” with our unified vision platform. Exclusively tailored for multi-location enterprises, our suite, powered by Apple M1 and Generative AI, includes top-tier apps from VMS and burglar alarms to retail insights, shelf inventory management, and pioneering self-checkout fraud detection. Engineered to excel in bandwidth-constrained environments, our global presence and robust patent portfolio underscore our commitment to transforming how enterprises leverage video data for actionable intelligence.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the world. With applying the cutting-edge data capture and extraction technologies to more types of documents, INTSIG now provides 5 main products for enterprise users: * CamScanner API/SDK, which offers robust document scanning capabilities; * CamCard API/SDK, which enables bulk recognition of business cards and seamless integration with company-owned CRMs; * CamCard Business, a SaaS product streamlining business card management and enhances networking efficiency; * CamCheckout API/SDK for bank card recognition, and * CamID API/SDK for government-issued ID document recognition. Companies can easily integrate these products with their own Apps/Web/systems. INTSIG also provides 5 main solutions for businesses of all types: * eKYC solution for helping businesses to verify and authenticate the identities of their customers; * Accounts Payable Automation solution, which offers superior accuracy in recognizing bank statements and invoices with tables, reducing the manual data entry and errors and improving the efficiency of invoice processing; * Travel & Expense solution for optimizing internal expense management and increasing the efficiency of bill collection and reimbursement; * TextIn Studio for model training to improve the effect of structured text recognition in complex scenarios, widely used in banks, insurance, securities companies, traditional manufacturing, and other industries, and * Invoice management engine for recognizing invoice, purchase order, receipt, contract note, supplier statement, debit/credit note with high accuracy
FaceMRI
facemri.com
FaceMRI are a Face Recognition software research group based in the USA. FaceMRI is most advanced Face Recognition Search Engine for Mac and PC. FaceMRI has a suite of Face Recognition software that can categorize Faces into Gender ( male, female, nonbinary), Age bracket, Age years and Race. Create attendance charts and analytics. Faces can be extracted via + importing images + importing videos + web search ( FB, LinkedIn, Instagram) + import folders + webcam and IP cameras + IOT and security Cameras. + USB keys and External Devices FaceMRI uses the power of face recognition to unlock analytics from images and videos. Users can download the application to their Mac or PC and import images and videos. It will extract faces and people from videos and images, users can add faces to customers and create custom reports. Additionally, staff members can create demographic charts based on age, gender, and race from videos and see who your customers are. FaceMRI also has person search technology, so users can build up custom reports. Employees can track Zoom call attendance, who was on the company call, and who was missing. Staff members can connect to web cameras, security cameras, and IoT cameras to track who enters your business. FaceMRI creates personal reports from video feeds so users can monitor who enters your business.
Hive
thehive.ai
Hive is the leading provider of cloud-based AI solutions to understand, search, and generate content, and is trusted by hundreds of the world's largest and most innovative organizations. The company empowers developers with a portfolio of best-in-class, pre-trained AI models, serving billions of customer API requests every month. Hive also offers turnkey software powered by proprietary AI models and datasets, unlocking breakthrough applications for critical business needs with deep learning and generative AI. Collectively, Hive's technology is transforming approaches to platform integrity / content moderation (including AI-generated content detection), brand protection, sponsorship measurement, context-based ad targeting, and more. Hive has raised over $120M from leading investors, including General Catalyst, 8VC, Tomales Bay Capital, and Glynn Capital. In April 2021, Hive announced a $50M Series D at a $2B valuation. The San Francisco-based company has 200+ full-time employees globally, in addition to a distributed workforce of more than 5 million global contributors that supports data labeling operations.
Imagga
imagga.com
Imagga is a platform of cloud-based and on-premise API’s for automated image and video tagging intended for developers, businesses, and enterprises. Imagga's technology helps companies make sense of their large scale and dynamic image and video collections. Currently (as of October 2017) used by 11,500+ developers and 220+ businesses worldwide and has received multiple worldwide awards and recognition such as Best Technology Vendor at South Summit '15 by HM The King of Spain, Global Champion in News and Media at World Summit Awards '16 by the United Nations, and Global Innovator in Image Analytics '16 by IDC, among others. A pioneer and global innovator in the image tagging as a service space - the company has been operating its cloud API since 2011, and its flagship auto-tagging and auto-categorization technologies since 2013. On top of its image recognition technology, Imagga provides a platform of cloud-based APIs for automated image recognition, tagging and categorization that enables developers and business to build applications and solutions that understand images. The technology could be delivered as on-premise installation as well, if needed. The Imagga’s image recognition technology fully automates the process of assigning keywords and/or domain-specific categories to images. The solution is horizontally scalable and can handle whatever load of images needs to be analyzed and annotated. It can adapt to customer needs by custom training and/or feedback loop. Wrapped in a very easy to integrate API in the cloud, or on-premise, it can go in production in a matter of several hours.
Lambda
lambdalabs.com
Lambda provides computation to accelerate human progress. We're a team of Deep Learning engineers building the world's best GPU cloud, clusters, servers, and workstations. Our products power engineers and researchers at the forefront of human knowledge. Customers include Intel, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Research, Tencent, Kaiser Permanente, MIT, Stanford, Harvard, Caltech, Los Alamos National Lab, Disney, and the Department of Defense.
OMNIOUS.AI
omnicommerce.ai
OMNIOUS.AI's AI platform OMNICOMMERCE empowers e-commerce retailers to provide an intuitive shopping experience based on visual search/discovery and personalized product recommendations. Use inspiration pictures from buyers' mobile devices and upload them to your website to find product matches. Let them buy what they fall in love with on social media while shopping at another store, or simply walking down the street. E-commerces like eBay, YOOX Net-A-Porter, MUSINSA, LotteOn, TheHyundai.com, LF, Brandi, CJ ONSTYLE, and many more trust OMNICOMMERCE to power their product discovery for shoppers. 2021 Global Hot Startup (AWS partner network) 2020 Best Use Case in Retail AI (NVIDIA) 2020 Innovation for New Experience (Samsung C-lab)
Irida Labs
iridalabs.com
Irida Labs is powering vision based AIoT sensors and solutions by bringing computer vision and AI at the edge - helping companies around the world develop scalable vision-based solutions. Irida Labs provides AIoT-optimized embedded vision software using computer vision and deep learning, transforming bounding boxes into real world vision applications. Irida Labs's end-to-end AI software and services platform, PerCV.ai, unlocks myriads of computer vision and AI applications by enabling scalable vision solutions for people, vehicle and object detection, identification, tracking, and 3D pose estimation in a wide range of markets such as Industry 4.0, Smart Cities and Spaces and Retail. Leveraging more than 10 years of cross-field engineering expertise in embedded computer vision hardware and software, AI and machine learning, vision systems design and optics, we provide support throughout the Vision-AI product lifecycle, from system design up to ready-to-use on-device Vision AI. Irida Labs's proprietary, state-of-the-art technology is based on USPTO patents in embedded vision and ML. Through Irida Labs's strong partnerships with world-class leaders, such as HikVision, Intel, Analog Devices, Qualcomm, Arrow, ARM, to name but a few, Irida Labs has built an ecosystem capable of holistically supporting even the most challenging computer vision applications. Irida Labs's fast-growing team is based in Europe, Greece, while Irida Labs's business’ global footprint spans from Northern & Central Europe to North America and Asia.
Picture to Text
picturetotext.info
Their Image-to-text converter makes converting images into editable text simple and efficient. Whether you have scanned documents, handwritten notes, or any other visual content, their tool handles it all with ease. Enjoy high accuracy with reliable text extraction from various image types. Its user-friendly interface ensures everyone can use it without any hassle. Plus, they support multiple languages, so you can handle text in various languages seamlessly. One of the standout features is the ability to submit bulk images, saving you time when processing large amounts of data. They also support multiple image formats, making it versatile for any project. Best of all, their tool is completely free to use. With their Photo to Text converter, you can: * Save time by converting images to text effortlessly * Increase productivity with fast and accurate results * Simplify your workflow with a tool that's easy to use Unlock the potential of your visual content with our highly accurate, multilingual, and versatile Picture-to-text converter.
Relu
relu.eu
Relu is a software company creating an AI software component to automatically convert 3D medical images into a Virtual Patient. We focus on making it easy to integrate this technology into your existing dental workflow/software.
VisionBot
visionbot.com
Visionbot.com is a scalable, easy to use service enabling field staff to collaborate more effectively leveraging AI for text and imagery. This leads to better event reporting and management, faster turnaround for project executions and vastly improves operational efficiency.
VXG
videoexpertsgroup.com
VXG is a global cloud video surveillance company that simplifies video management and makes systems scalable in a cost-effective way. Helping build customized, world-class video surveillance solutions for Systems Integrators, Security, Access Control, AI, Video Monitoring, Telecom and SaaS companies with over 150,000 cameras connected. The true, open cloud platform is designed for integration with other solutions or building new services that work with IP cameras. VXG is a future-proof, innovative technology platform and Cloud VMS engine for SaaS companies that is fully flexible and scalable, cost-effective, white-label and customizable. Delivering the fastest and easiest path to true cloud video surveillance, and providing a complete VMS with full source code and all the necessary components. The fully open (product agnostic) platform's key value lets customers deploy the solution in their own cloud/data center and integrate their in-house or 3rd party systems. Resulting in little effort from the customer's side and the fastest time to market. While empowering them with full control, branding and ownership over the product.
Wicket
wicketsoft.com
The Wicket facial authentication platform is a privacy-first, integrated solution that enables sensational event experiences for fans, guests, and employees with frictionless touchpoints that delight users and strengthen security for sports venues, live events, and credentialed facilities. Wicket's proprietary, privacy-first algorithms are built into our web-based platform and verify individuals in less than one second, making ingress and access management secure, frictionless, and convenient.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more than 38,000 papers. The ImageNet dataset, with its crowdsourced labels, has an error rate of 6%. This dataset arguably underpins the most popular image recognition systems developed by Google and Facebook. Systemic error in these datasets has real-world consequences. Models trained on error-containing data are forced to learn those errors, leading to false predictions or a need of retraining on ever-increasing amounts of data to “wash out” the errors. Every industry has begun to understand the transformative potential of AI and invest. But the revolution of ML transformers and relentless focus on ML model optimization is reaching the point of diminishing returns. What else is there?
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai is a web-based platform that can be used for image labeling and for developing AI-based image recognition applications. It has two major goals: the first is to make the image annotation task as convenient and efficient as possible, even for large projects with many people working on image labeling, and the second is to provide a smooth and user-friendly interface for training and deploying deep neural network models. The ability to perform both of these tasks on the same platform provides the advantage of being able to label images and then train and improve models in an iterative way. SentiSight.ai offers powerful features, such as: * Image labeling. * Smart labeling tool. * Shared labeling projects and time tracking. * Classification model training. * Object detection model training. * Online and offline models (free 30-day trial available). * Pre-trained models. * Image Similarity search.
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
Enablex.ai
enablex.io
EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers using video, voice, SMS and WhatsApp APIs, SDKs and low code solutions. Backed by a team of over 50 passionate technologists, it empowers Fortune 500 companies as well as start-ups across the globe through its interactive and highly engaging customer experience platform. Founded in 2017, the company has established a strong presence across APAC, US, and Europe, serving customers from a diverse industry including Healthcare, Telecom, BFSI, Education, Retail, and E-commerce. An industry first, EnableX.io is offered both as a cloud and on-premise CPaaS platform. This flexible deployment capability allows us to work with Telco's and service providers looking to launch CPaaS under their brands as a fully white-labeled offering. It also addresses the needs of enterprises looking at the private deployment of CPaaS due to regulatory and data privacy requirements, and the developer community at large. EnableX.io is a full-stack CPaaS service empowering businesses to deploy omnichannel communication (Video, Voice, SMS, and Messaging) across devices and platforms. From one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts, we make communications smarter, flexible and more personal, helping enterprises stay ahead in the digital world.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a video search platform that enables anyone to quickly find particular moments in large amounts videos. It is also a complete video storage and streaming platform that allows users to embed the most advanced video search in any website.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build datasets and successful ML pipelines. Partner with SuperAnnotate’s expert and professionally managed annotation workforce that can help you quickly deliver high-quality data for building top-performing models.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improve the quality of data for AI models. With features like auto annotation, DICOM annotation for medical imaging, dataset management, and model management, V7 automates and streamlines various tasks. Its image and video annotation tools are designed to improve the precision of data labelling. Additionally, it enables the building and automation of custom data pipelines and has tools for automating optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing (IDP) workflows.V7 allows users to outsource annotation tasks. It can be used across various industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, and more. It offers collaboration features for real-time team annotation and provides labeler and model performance analytics.Further, V7 also facilitates annotation and model training workflows to be more efficient through an intuitive user interface. With its enhanced AutoAnnotate feature, it accelerates the speed and accuracy of annotations. The platform integrates with AWS, Databricks, and Voxel51, among others, and supports a range of data types including video, image, and text data.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search experience that improves efficiencies, supports sustainability, and eliminates dead-ends. It displays visually similar and complementary product recommendations, aiming to inspire and convert shoppers of different types. It also features an automatic product tagging system that saves time, optimizes merchandising processes, and enhances the accuracy of product data. These solutions can be adapted to different market realities and can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industry sectors, such as fashion, home decor, and jewelry. It caters to different business sizes, from growing businesses to large enterprises.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. Dataloop's comprehensive solution spans the full AI development lifecycle, offering tools and functionalities that streamline data management, annotation, model selection, and deployment. Dataloop's platform is built with a focus on collaboration, allowing developers, data scientists, and engineers to work together seamlessly, breaking down traditional silos and fostering innovation. Key features include an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for constructing data pipelines, a vast library of pre-built AI elements and models, and robust data curation and annotation capabilities. These features are designed to empower developers to rapidly prototype, iterate, and deploy AI solutions, keeping pace with the fast-evolving demands of the market. Dataloop is committed to advancing AI development by providing a developer-centric platform that addresses the complexities and challenges of AI and data management. Dataloop's vision is to democratize AI development, enabling every organization to harness the power of AI and drive forward their innovative solutions.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. Its platform supports the full AI lifecycle for data exploration, data labeling, model training, evaluation, and inference around images, video, text, and audio data. Headquartered in Washington DC, Clarifai uses machine learning and deep neural networks to identify and analyze images, videos, text, and audio automatically. Clarifai enables users to implement AI technology into their products via API, Mobile SDK, and/or on-premise solutions.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch is a leading Vision AI platform that combines Generative AI and Computer Vision to help businesses automate repetitive, manual visual review tasks, making searching video data more efficient and allowing businesses to reallocate human resources to higher value activities. Chooch's ImageChat Generative AI can systematically query using prompt technology video and image data to monitor for specific visuals or actions and send real-time alerts when detected to initiate further action. Chooch is being used across many different applications including detecting retail theft, monitoring workplace safety, detecting weapons, monitoring self-check out, digital asset management, and more.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more all in one, easy to use platform. * Annotate - Efficiently label any visual modality and manage large-scale annotation teams with customizable workflows and quality control tools. * Active - Test, validate, and evaluate your models and surface, curate, and prioritize the most valuable data for labeling to supercharge model performance. * Apollo - Train, fine-tune, and manage proprietary and foundation models at scale for production AI applications. * Accelerate - On-demand, specialized labeling services to help you scale. Encord is trusted by pioneering AI teams at RapidAI, Tractable, Stanford Medicine, Memorial, King’s College London, the NHS, the UHN, the Royal Navy, Veo, and many more global companies.
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multi-sensor labeling platform for robotics and autonomous driving. Segments.ai is a fast and accurate data labeling platform for multi-sensor data annotation. You can obtain segmentation labels, vector labels, and more via the intuitive labeling interfaces for images, videos, and 3D point clouds (lidar and RGBD). Segments.ai is a self-serve platform with dedicated support from our core team of engineers when you need it. * A Python SDK that finally makes sense * Documentation to make the setup feel like a breeze * Self-serve with support only when you are stuck, so we don't slow you down * Automatically trigger actions using webhooks * Connect your cloud provider (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure) * Export to popular ML frameworks (PyTorch, TensorFlow, Hugging Face) Onboard your workforce or use one of our workforce partners. Our management tools make it easy to label and review large datasets together.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-leading AI-assisted labeling technology that generates high-quality labeled data 5x faster than manual labeling. The Hasty platform provides everything needed to go from raw images and videos to production-ready models.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much more.
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M captchas every minute. This implies that your automation or scrape will have a 99.99% uptime. You may buy a captcha package if you have a large budget. At the lowest price on the market, you may receive a variety of solutions, including reCAPTCHA V2, reCAPTCHA V3, hCaptcha, hCaptcha Click, reCaptcha click, Funcaptcha Click, FunCaptcha, aws captcha, picture-to-text, and more. With this service, 0.1s is the slowest speed ever measured. CapSolver now provides image recognition services to customers through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The purpose of their work is to use artificial intelligence in more areas, expanding possibilities in technology driven environments.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from across the enterprise, decoding them with its AI stack, enabling the intelligence to feed across the enterprise for data-driven decision-making. With a combination of ready-to-use APIs, no-code, and low-code tools, Vue.ai enables marketing, product, business, and technology teams to bring an order of magnitude impact to revenue growth, efficiency, and cost reduction. Vue.ai is currently deployed across several industries, including Retail, Finance, Insurance, Logistics, and Healthcare. Vue.ai is a Mad Street Den brand founded by Ashwini Asokan & Anand Chandrasekaran.
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Advanced Facial Search and Recognition API. Luxand.Cloud stands at the forefront of facial recognition technology, crafting a future where security seamlessly intertwines with innovation. With precision and sophistication, our cutting-edge solutions redefine the landscape of identity verification. Elevate your digital security with seamless access control, unlocking a personalized and fortified experience. Trust in Luxand.Cloud to lead the way in safeguarding your digital frontier with unparalleled reliability. Join us on the journey to redefine the boundaries of security in the digital age. Luxand.cloud supports: - Face detection - Face recognition - Face verification - Emotion recognition - Facial landmark detection - Liveness detection - Face cropping
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderate content, categorize images in seconds, and much more. Unlike other classification tools, Nyckel requires no machine learning background. Creating your own classifier takes just a few minutes. Simply add labels, upload training samples, and wait 10-30 seconds for the model to train. Once ready, hook into it via our API, SDK, or Zapier. Nyckel’s goal is to make it easy for anyone, no matter their technical experience, to build classification models in just minutes.
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration options, making the setup process smooth and efficient. Whether you run a small boutique store or a large-scale marketplace, Face Age seamlessly adapts to your technical requirements.
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what they’re looking for. Companies including ESPRIT, Otrium, Depop and Shoptrue drive conversions and loyalty with Pixyle’s AI-powered product tagging, text generation, image moderation and recommendation solutions.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin’s platform uses product and shopper tracking through overhead cameras as well as smart shelf sensors for the highest level of accuracy even among crowded stores. Founded by industry veterans from Amazon and SRI with deep backgrounds in retail technology, AI and computer vision, Zippin is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Maven Ventures and Core Ventures Group.
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to better understand the world around us. Various types of data, from airborne and satellite imagery to non-optical data such as LiDAR and SAR, is growing exponentially in availability and usage. Whether used autonomously or fused together for a more complete picture of a geographic area, remote sensing data is moving professionals across industries and disciplines into a new era of more informed decision making. NV5 Geospatial is a leading provider of software tools designed to help you get the information you need from your remotely sensed data. We deliver the scientifically proven technologies you need to make accurate, informed decisions using remotely sensed imagery and data. Whether you need to determine the extent of damage from a natural disaster or ensure a safe military operation, our products provide you with critical geospatial awareness.
