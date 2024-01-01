App store for web apps
Top Image Recognition Software - Brazil
Image recognition software, also referred to as computer vision, enables applications to interpret images or videos. It processes images as input and generates outputs such as labels or bounding boxes through computer vision algorithms. It encompasses various functions like image restoration, object recognition, and scene reconstruction, typically integrated into intelligent applications. Data scientists utilize image recognition software to train models, while developers incorporate image recognition features into their software. The format of accessing this software varies based on user needs, ranging from machine learning libraries or frameworks to APIs, SDKs, or end-to-end platforms. It's essential to distinguish image recognition software from related tools. While data science and machine learning platforms offer features for training computer vision models, they have broader focuses. Moreover, image recognition, though a form of machine learning, is distinct from other machine learning capabilities like recommendation engines or pattern recognition. Text recognition software falls under the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) category. While many image recognition software serve multiple purposes, some specialize in specific areas like logo detection, facial recognition, object detection, or explicit content detection. They may handle only image files or both images and videos. Additionally, while most operate in the cloud, some support edge or on-device processing. For inclusion in the Image Recognition category, a product must: * Offer a deep learning algorithm tailored for image recognition. * Interface with image data pools to learn specific functions or solutions. * Accept image data as input and provide a solution as output. * Enable image recognition capabilities for other applications, processes, or services.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
FaceMRI
facemri.com
FaceMRI are a Face Recognition software research group based in the USA. FaceMRI is most advanced Face Recognition Search Engine for Mac and PC. FaceMRI has a suite of Face Recognition software that can categorize Faces into Gender ( male, female, nonbinary), Age bracket, Age years and Race. Create ...
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
DeepAI
deepai.org
Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
SpeedSize
speedsize.com
SpeedSize™ is the most advanced AI-powered alternative to conventional compression and delivery, a no-code platform providing a top-quality media experience for online brands. SpeedSize neuroscience-powered AI analyzes your images and videos to eliminate the data the human brain cannot perceive, th...
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label dat...
PixLab
pixlab.io
PixLab is the leading independent, software-as-a-service platform for Machine Vision and Media Processing APIs. We help developers implement intelligent apps with our Web & Offline SDKs. Our APIs features set, includes but not limited to, Passports & ID Cards Scanning, Content Moderation, Facial Rec...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud is one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, providing scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing services globally to accelerate digitalization empowered by comprehensive cloud products and solutions.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Picture to Text
picturetotext.info
Experience seamless image to text conversion with Picturetotext.info – the easiest way to extract text from images.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improv...
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Advanced Facial Search and Recognition API. Luxand.Cloud stands at the forefront of facial recognition technology, crafting a future where security seamlessly intertwines with innovation. With precision and sophistication, our cutting-edge solutions redefine the landscape of identity verification. E...
Lambda
lambdalabs.com
Lambda provides computation to accelerate human progress. We're a team of Deep Learning engineers building the world's best GPU cloud, clusters, servers, and workstations. Our products power engineers and researchers at the forefront of human knowledge. Customers include Intel, Microsoft, Google, Am...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search e...
Imagga
imagga.com
Imagga is a platform of cloud-based and on-premise API’s for automated image and video tagging intended for developers, businesses, and enterprises. Imagga's technology helps companies make sense of their large scale and dynamic image and video collections. Currently (as of October 2017) used by 11,...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-l...
Relu
relu.eu
Relu is a software company creating an AI software component to automatically convert 3D medical images into a Virtual Patient. We focus on making it easy to integrate this technology into your existing dental workflow/software.
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch is a leading Vision AI platform that combines Generative AI and Computer Vision to help businesses automate repetitive, manual visual review tasks, making searching video data more efficient and allowing businesses to reallocate human resources to higher value activities. Chooch's ImageChat ...
Wicket
wicketsoft.com
The Wicket facial authentication platform is a privacy-first, integrated solution that enables sensational event experiences for fans, guests, and employees with frictionless touchpoints that delight users and strengthen security for sports venues, live events, and credentialed facilities. Wicket's...
VXG
videoexpertsgroup.com
VXG is a global cloud video surveillance company that simplifies video management and makes systems scalable in a cost-effective way. Helping build customized, world-class video surveillance solutions for Systems Integrators, Security, Access Control, AI, Video Monitoring, Telecom and SaaS companies...
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...
Hive
thehive.ai
Hive is the leading provider of cloud-based AI solutions to understand, search, and generate content, and is trusted by hundreds of the world's largest and most innovative organizations. The company empowers developers with a portfolio of best-in-class, pre-trained AI models, serving billions of cus...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Enablex.ai
enablex.io
EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers using video, voice, SMS and WhatsApp APIs, SDKs and low code solutions. Backed by a team of over ...
Irida Labs
iridalabs.com
Irida Labs is powering vision based AIoT sensors and solutions by bringing computer vision and AI at the edge - helping companies around the world develop scalable vision-based solutions. Irida Labs provides AIoT-optimized embedded vision software using computer vision and deep learning, transformin...
GoSpotCheck
gospotcheck.com
GoSpotCheck by FORM unleashes the power of field teams to drive market execution with the only mobile solution that combines dynamic task management, industry-leading image recognition, photo reporting, field team communications, and advanced reporting – all within one easy-to-use platform. Guide te...
Dragonfruit AI
dragonfruit.ai
Dragonfruit AI is the trusted partner of the world’s largest brands and retailers, delivering “Simply Meaningful Video” with our unified vision platform. Exclusively tailored for multi-location enterprises, our suite, powered by Apple M1 and Generative AI, includes top-tier apps from VMS and burglar...
DigitSquare
digit7.ai
Digit Square is a SaaS-based platform designed for annotation, training, and automating the computer vision pipeline with extensive datasets. * Improved Machine Learning Model Accuracy: DigitSquare data annotation ensures precise data labeling, reducing errors and biases during training. It also f...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
VisionBot
visionbot.com
Visionbot.com is a scalable, easy to use service enabling field staff to collaborate more effectively leveraging AI for text and imagery. This leads to better event reporting and management, faster turnaround for project executions and vastly improves operational efficiency.
OMNIOUS.AI
omnicommerce.ai
OMNIOUS.AI's AI platform OMNICOMMERCE empowers e-commerce retailers to provide an intuitive shopping experience based on visual search/discovery and personalized product recommendations. Use inspiration pictures from buyers' mobile devices and upload them to your website to find product matches. Le...
Emozo Labs
emozo.ai
Emozo’s DIY Research & Feedback Collection platform uses behavioral and emotional insights to help clients drive the right decisions for all digital content. Combined with our consulting services and panels, we help clients go beyond traditional customer data analytics and delve into customers’ hear...
DeepLobe
deeplobe.ai
DeepLobe aims to make AI accessible to every organization by providing an easy-to-use platform for training, building, and integrating AI models with no-code. By enabling businesses to create and customize AI models for Computer Vision and Text Analytics tasks, DeepLobe is empowering companies to ta...
Cogniphi
cogniphi.com
We at Cogniphi are a diverse team of innovators focused on transformative outcomes, and we are super excited at being able to lead businesses into a mind-bending Digital future. We believe that Vision AI will be the core pillar, in the Future of AI. The first of our cognitive suites AIVI (Artificial...
Blitline
blitline.com
Blitline is the most affordable SaaS solution for software and media companies that have a CMS/DAM system and need secure multi-format file processing at scale for their applications and websites.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai is a web-based platform that can be used for image labeling and for developing AI-based image recognition applications. It has two major goals: the first is to make the image annotation task as convenient and efficient as possible, even for large projects with many people working on im...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multi-sensor labeling platform for robotics and autonomous driving. Segments.ai is a fast and accurate data labeling platform for multi-sensor data annotation. You can obtain segmentation labels, vector labels, and more via the intuitive labeling interfaces for images, videos, and 3D point clouds (l...