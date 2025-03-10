Top Identity Verification Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Identity verification software plays a crucial role in confirming the real-world identity of individuals, whether they are accessing online platforms or engaging in physical interactions. It is essential for businesses to authenticate users to establish trust, prevent identity theft, and comply with privacy and anti-fraud regulations. Various departments within organizations utilize this software to verify identities: human resources departments use it to authenticate potential new hires, while legal teams rely on it to ensure compliance when handling sensitive customer information. Identity verification methods include photo-based verification of identity documents, biometric data such as live selfies, and checks against established identity databases like public records.
RemoteDesk
remotedesk.com
RemoteDesk is a remote desktop application that enables secure access to computers from anywhere, supporting collaboration and productivity.
Persona
withpersona.com
Persona is an identity management platform that automates user information verification and fraud detection for businesses.
Everlance
everlance.com
Everlance is a type of mileage and expense software that helps companies reduce reimbursement costs, save time and deliver an attractive job benefit to mobile workers. With over 3 million users, Everlance is known for being easy to use, easy to administer and easy to do business with. The end-to-end platform offers a complete vehicle reimbursement solution with: The #1-rated mileage tracking app on the App Store, featuring automatic, GPS-based mileage logs and built-in privacy protection Customizable reimbursement report approval flows and outlier flags Monthly, bi-monthly or bi-weekly employee reimbursement options Driver’s license and insurance verification Continuous Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) checks and driver safety training Integrated expense management With visibility at every step, you can accurately and efficiently reimburse your employees for their mileage and expenses. Plus, gain new insight into how employees spend their day, helping increase accountability and enabling more efficient resource allocation. Everlance supports all types of no/low-tax vehicle reimbursement programs. Whether you currently provide company cars, use manual processes or are coming from another provider, Everlance’s expert team can help you determine the right program(s) for your business and maintain IRS compliance. Fixed & Variable Rate (FAVR) personalized reimbursements, including rate development Cents Per Mile (CPM) reimbursements Accountable Allowances Fleet Tracking Each customer has a named Customer Success Manager who serves as your single point of contact and conducts your quarterly business reviews. The help desk is available 7 days a week via phone, chat and email to support you and your employees on the road.
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is a verification platform that offers KYC, AML, and fraud prevention solutions to streamline identity verification and compliance for businesses.
Token of Trust
tokenoftrust.com
Token of Trust is an identity verification platform that helps businesses verify consumers' identity, age, and location using various methods, ensuring compliance and security.
Prembly
prembly.com
Security and Compliance Infrastructure for Emerging Markets. Trusted by hundreds of digital businesses across emerging markets for Identity Verification, Fraud Detection/Prevention & Background Checks; to safely acquire, onboard customers and perform seamless transactions across borders with trust & without restrictions, while maintaining required regulatory compliance checks.
iDenfy
idenfy.com
iDenfy is an identity verification platform that uses AI and biometric tech to ensure secure user verification and compliance for businesses.
Pipl
pipl.com
Pipl is an app for conducting detailed searches across various data sources to gather and manage information efficiently while ensuring data privacy.
Evrotrust
evrotrust.com
Evrotrust is a digital identity verification app that facilitates secure remote identity verification and e-signatures for organizations and users.
Cognito
cognitohq.com
Cognito identity verification provides instant KYC and AML compliance, watchlist screening, and more, globally, with just a few lines of code.
Ocrolus
ocrolus.com
Ocrolus is a document AI platform that automates document analysis for financial decision-making, focusing on accuracy and efficiency in processes like mortgage origination.
Trust Swiftly
trustswiftly.com
Trust Swiftly helps businesses verify customers through various methods, providing customizable solutions to prevent fraud without requiring coding.
Yardstik
yardstik.com
With Yardstik, you run fewer background checks and get measurably better results. Our groundbreaking sequential screening technology cuts unnecessary steps and accelerates candidate evaluations—saving you time and money. And that’s just the beginning. We’ll keep challenging long-held background screening industry practices in other areas—from customer support to fraud reduction—on your behalf. Thousands of customers from industries in gig marketplaces, staffing, transportation, and health care—trust us to elevate their screening solutions. Learn more about our mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products in our integrated platform, at https://yardstik.com. Yardstik: Measurably better.
Veremark
veremark.com
Veremark is an automated platform for employment verification, focusing on educational credentials to streamline hiring and ensure compliance.
Checkboard
checkboard.com
Checkboard is your all-in-one compliance platform. Based in the UK, Checkboard offers Law firms, Conveyancers, Estate Agents, Landlords and Property Developers the ability to perform the most valuable AML, KYC, and Biometric ID checks. Allowing property professionals full autonomy as they can run them directly from the slick Checkboard platform and receive a comprehensive rated report on their clients within 15 minutes.
NorthRow
northrow.com
NorthRow simplifies KYC and identity verification processes for compliance teams, improving efficiency and reducing risks in client onboarding.
PlanetVerify
planetverify.com
PlanetVerify streamlines/automates the repetitive process of collecting new customer, employee or job applicant personal data. It intelligently allows the user to provide all their own data through their own device, saving time and money. When organisations are frequently hiring, they have the problem of chasing down data or documents from their new employees. This can mean the need for busy HR professionals to continually send emails, calls or texts trying to get those one or two important documents that will alleviate the risk and worry of not having the correct ID, work permit or POA in an emergency such as a surprise audit. PlanetVerify provides a very simple Dashboard held on Microsoft Azure that automates this process securely and can be set up in literally minutes. User selects items that need to be collected and presses SEND to one or multiple paries. These can then respond with their own device entering data items and using their camera for documents. The user will be sent email/SMS reminders if there is anything missing and once everything is complete you will be notified - job done! Apart from the time saved chasing, all data is entered by employee so there is no need for double entry . PlanetVerify even verifies items such as IBAN numbers at point of entry so no more transcribing long and often erroneous bank numbers. Other optional verification tools are easily accessible on the PlanetVerify Dashboard. Scheduled archive and purge rules can be set up to ensure data is not held beyond the legal requirement and especially if applicant is declined a job. If document is incorrect or of insufficient quality simply press the reject button and select reason from drop down list - employee will be notified. Unlike in the case of email where receipt of personal data comes in a drip feed form with numerous unknown and risky attachments, PlanetVerify presents all items risk free to user in a neat, one screen profile on Dashboard. No sorting and storing required as this is all done automatically by PlanetVerify. PlanetVerify who are partners of Docusign also provide fully integrated eSigning needs, so employment contracts can be included in data request and signed instantly by individual on their device.
Vouched
vouched.id
Vouched is award-winning artificial intelligence and computer vision that powers end-to-end visual identity verification, KYC, KYP, and fraud detection online in real-time. An expert on more than 600+ government-issued identity documents in 70+ countries, Vouched helps banks, human resources, and healthcare providers seamlessly verify, onboard, and manage user identity to power access to life’s most critical services.
Socure
socure.com
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock identity trust for digital interactions and engagement at onboarding and throughout the customer journey.
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Cashfree is a payment processing platform that enables businesses to accept payments, manage payouts, and handle international transactions securely.
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck provides digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud prevention, and age verification, usable via mobile, browser, or scanners.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate is an address lookup and verification app that captures and validates addresses in real-time for online forms and checkouts, improving data quality and user experience.
Plaid
plaid.com
Plaid is a platform that connects bank accounts to apps for managing finances, payments, and user identity verification securely.
Veriff
veriff.com
Veriff is an identity verification app that uses AI to securely verify user identities and prevent fraud, ensuring compliance with regulations for businesses globally.
ID.me
id.me
ID.me is a digital identity verification app that securely authenticates users' identities for various services, preventing fraud and ensuring compliance with standards.
Ondato
ondato.com
Ondato is an identity verification platform that streamlines KYC and AML processes using AI, offering various verification methods for compliance in financial institutions.
ComplyCube
complycube.com
ComplyCube is a platform that automates identity verification, anti-money laundering, and KYC compliance using biometrics and data validation.
Alloy
alloy.com
Over 300 companies use Alloy’s API-based platform to connect to more than 160 data sources, automate identity decisions during account origination, and monitor them on an ongoing basis. Alloy has helped some of the most innovative banks and fastest growing fintech companies grow and scale operations by allowing them to find more good customers and bring them into their products without increasing the risk of fraud.
Signicat
signicat.com
Signicat is a pioneering, pan-European digital identity company with an unrivaled track record in the world’s most advanced digital identity markets. Its Digital Identity Platform incorporates the most extensive suite of identity-proofing and authentication systems in the world, all accessible through a single integration point. The platform supports the full identity journey, from recognition and onboarding, through login and consent, to making business agreements which stand the test of time. Signicat was founded in 2006 and acquired by leading European private equity investor Nordic Capital in 2019. It is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. For further information about Signicat, please visit www.signicat.com
Trulioo
trulioo.com
Trulioo is an identity verification platform that helps businesses verify individuals and entities globally to comply with KYC and AML regulations.
TrueLayer
truelayer.com
TrueLayer is Europe’s leading open banking payments network. We power smarter, safer and faster online payments by combining real-time bank payments with financial and identity data. Businesses big and small use our products to onboard new users, accept money and make payouts in seconds, and at scale. We’re live across 21 countries and over 20 million users trust us to process their transactions. Though we’re not stopping here. We’re on a mission to change the way the world pays. And we won’t stop until we’ve unlocked the full potential of payments.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido is an identity verification app that uses AI to automate user onboarding and compliance, providing secure document verification and biometric checks globally.
Lightico
lightico.com
AI-Powered Document Collection, eSignatures, ID Verification and Forms for Secure and Compliant Customer Processes.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
GeoComply is a geolocation compliance and fraud prevention app that verifies user locations and identities, primarily for gaming, finance, and media industries.
GOVX
govx.com
The GOVX app provides exclusive discounts to verified military personnel, government employees, and first responders on various products from leading brands.
