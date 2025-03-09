Top Identity Verification Software - Uzbekistan

PlanetVerify

planetverify.com

PlanetVerify streamlines/automates the repetitive process of collecting new customer, employee or job applicant personal data. It intelligently allows the user to provide all their own data through their own device, saving time and money. When organisations are frequently hiring, they have the problem of chasing down data or documents from their new employees. This can mean the need for busy HR professionals to continually send emails, calls or texts trying to get those one or two important documents that will alleviate the risk and worry of not having the correct ID, work permit or POA in an emergency such as a surprise audit. PlanetVerify provides a very simple Dashboard held on Microsoft Azure that automates this process securely and can be set up in literally minutes. User selects items that need to be collected and presses SEND to one or multiple paries. These can then respond with their own device entering data items and using their camera for documents. The user will be sent email/SMS reminders if there is anything missing and once everything is complete you will be notified - job done! Apart from the time saved chasing, all data is entered by employee so there is no need for double entry . PlanetVerify even verifies items such as IBAN numbers at point of entry so no more transcribing long and often erroneous bank numbers. Other optional verification tools are easily accessible on the PlanetVerify Dashboard. Scheduled archive and purge rules can be set up to ensure data is not held beyond the legal requirement and especially if applicant is declined a job. If document is incorrect or of insufficient quality simply press the reject button and select reason from drop down list - employee will be notified. Unlike in the case of email where receipt of personal data comes in a drip feed form with numerous unknown and risky attachments, PlanetVerify presents all items risk free to user in a neat, one screen profile on Dashboard. No sorting and storing required as this is all done automatically by PlanetVerify. PlanetVerify who are partners of Docusign also provide fully integrated eSigning needs, so employment contracts can be included in data request and signed instantly by individual on their device.