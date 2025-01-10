App store for web apps
Top Identity Verification Software - Philippines
Identity verification software plays a crucial role in confirming the real-world identity of individuals, whether they are accessing online platforms or engaging in physical interactions. It is essential for businesses to authenticate users to establish trust, prevent identity theft, and comply with privacy and anti-fraud regulations. Various departments within organizations utilize this software to verify identities: human resources departments use it to authenticate potential new hires, while legal teams rely on it to ensure compliance when handling sensitive customer information. Identity verification methods include photo-based verification of identity documents, biometric data such as live selfies, and checks against established identity databases like public records.
Everlance
everlance.com
Everlance is a type of mileage and expense software that helps companies reduce reimbursement costs, save time and deliver an attractive job benefit to mobile workers. With over 3 million users, Everlance is known for being easy to use, easy to administer and easy to do business with. The end-to-end platform offers a complete vehicle reimbursement solution with: The #1-rated mileage tracking app on the App Store, featuring automatic, GPS-based mileage logs and built-in privacy protection Customizable reimbursement report approval flows and outlier flags Monthly, bi-monthly or bi-weekly employee reimbursement options Driver’s license and insurance verification Continuous Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) checks and driver safety training Integrated expense management With visibility at every step, you can accurately and efficiently reimburse your employees for their mileage and expenses. Plus, gain new insight into how employees spend their day, helping increase accountability and enabling more efficient resource allocation. Everlance supports all types of no/low-tax vehicle reimbursement programs. Whether you currently provide company cars, use manual processes or are coming from another provider, Everlance’s expert team can help you determine the right program(s) for your business and maintain IRS compliance. Fixed & Variable Rate (FAVR) personalized reimbursements, including rate development Cents Per Mile (CPM) reimbursements Accountable Allowances Fleet Tracking Each customer has a named Customer Success Manager who serves as your single point of contact and conducts your quarterly business reviews. The help desk is available 7 days a week via phone, chat and email to support you and your employees on the road.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform helps businesses to seamlessly onboard customers at scale while stopping fraud and navigating KYC, AML and other regulatory requirements.
RemoteDesk
remotedesk.com
RemoteDesk, is a trusted partner to revolutionize the way organizations safeguard their sensitive information and ensure compliance in today's dynamic work environment. It specializes in providing advanced solutions that leverage the power of Computer Vision AI to address the evolving challenges of remote work and data protection. Our comprehensive suite of services is meticulously crafted to meet the unique needs of modern businesses.
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and protect your business. Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading and gaming industries including Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimint, DiDi, Poppy and TransferGo.
Token of Trust
tokenoftrust.com
Token of Trust® Consumer Reputation Reports are the easiest way for consumers to prove their identity to businesses and others. Businesses can use Token of Trust’s Identity Platform to screen consumers during account onboarding, at checkout, or at any moment by request. Does your business need to verify your customers’ age? Location? Identity? Don’t sweat it — that’s our specialty. With Token of Trust’s configurable workflows, Businesses can define consumer identity characteristics that are important to capture and verify — then, set rules for how to automatically handle the approval process.
Prembly
prembly.com
Security and Compliance Infrastructure for Emerging Markets. Trusted by hundreds of digital businesses across emerging markets for Identity Verification, Fraud Detection/Prevention & Background Checks; to safely acquire, onboard customers and perform seamless transactions across borders with trust & without restrictions, while maintaining required regulatory compliance checks.
iDenfy
idenfy.com
iDenfy is a global all-in-one identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance platform best known for its end-to-end ID verification service. By combining artificial intelligence, biometric technology, and an in-house team of KYC experts, iDenfy helps prevent fraud and stay compliant while ensuring a user-friendly customer onboarding process. Recently, iDenfy introduced its own KYB version, a fully customizable Business Verification solution.
Pipl
pipl.com
Pipl is the identity trust company. We use multivariate linking to establish deep connections among more than 28 billion unique identifiers—email, mobile phone, social media and other data that spans the globe. Our solutions allow organizations to provide frictionless customer experiences and establish trust across the consumer lifecycle.
Evrotrust
evrotrust.com
Evrotrust is an electronic identity and trust service provider with a mission to help businesses transform their services and develop sustainable digital channels. Established with a vision to redefine how identity is verified online, we strive to provide secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutions for digital authentication, e-signatures, and identity proofing. For the past 7 years, hundreds of enterprises from 11 countries have made Evrotrust the foundation of their digital services. 15 major EU banks prefer our regulated remote customer identification and e-signing to solve the security and compliance dilemma in the long term. Through the Evrotrust mobile application, we provide free, reusable electronic identity to more than 1.3 million users from 57 nationalities. Evrotrust offers robust legal and security protection for organizations during digital interactions with their clients while providing the end user with an easy-to-use agile tool that makes their experience as seamless as possible. Our expertise and the quality of our services are recognized internationally at the highest level. Evrotrust is also a qualified trust service provider, featured in the EU’s QTSPs list, and our solution has been elected as a notified eID scheme under the eIDAS. For more information, please visit: www.evrotrust.com
Cognito
cognitohq.com
Cognito identity verification provides instant KYC and AML compliance, watchlist screening, and more, globally, with just a few lines of code.
Ocrolus
ocrolus.com
Ocrolus is a document AI platform that enables faster and more accurate financial decision making. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy, regardless of format or quality, supporting hundreds of document types including bank statements, pay stubs, and tax forms. Ocrolus provides a trusted solution to detect fraud and streamline decisions for 400+ clients across a number of use cases, ranging from small business, mortgage, and consumer lending to tax preparation and Medicaid eligibility. Customers such as Enova, PayPal, Brex, CrossCountry Mortgage, Plaid, and SoFi leverage Ocrolus automation to build delightful user-experiences. To learn more, visit Ocrolus.com.
Trust Swiftly
trustswiftly.com
Trust Swiftly allows businesses to easily add multiple methods to verify their customers. No coding required to get started and advanced workflows can be built with integrations to existing fraud tools. We help businesses adaptively fight fraud by applying the right friction when needed. From SMS verification to ID, Banking, Voice and 3D Secure you can be sure all checks are covered. Our solution is customizable for any fraud and can be configured for businesses that want full data ownership.
Yardstik
yardstik.com
With Yardstik, you run fewer background checks and get measurably better results. Our groundbreaking sequential screening technology cuts unnecessary steps and accelerates candidate evaluations—saving you time and money. And that’s just the beginning. We’ll keep challenging long-held background screening industry practices in other areas—from customer support to fraud reduction—on your behalf. Thousands of customers from industries in gig marketplaces, staffing, transportation, and health care—trust us to elevate their screening solutions. Learn more about our mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products in our integrated platform, at https://yardstik.com. Yardstik: Measurably better.
Veremark
veremark.com
Veremark is an automated employment verification platform that adds simplicity, confidence and speed to companies' hiring processes.
Checkboard
checkboard.com
Checkboard is your all-in-one compliance platform. Based in the UK, Checkboard offers Law firms, Conveyancers, Estate Agents, Landlords and Property Developers the ability to perform the most valuable AML, KYC, and Biometric ID checks. Allowing property professionals full autonomy as they can run them directly from the slick Checkboard platform and receive a comprehensive rated report on their clients within 15 minutes.
NorthRow
northrow.com
NorthRow is an award-winning, highly secure KYC (know your customer), ID&V (identity and verification) cloud software that helps compliance teams with digital transformation from streamlining their processes to enhanced visibility at scale. With an extensive breadth of experience and leading software solutions, NorthRow helps businesses to successfully onboard new clients and employees. We do this through robust compliance, monitoring and remediation capabilities giving you peace of mind knowing the burden of risk management is taken care of. We unlock more time for you to focus on the single most important task - growing your business safely.
PlanetVerify
planetverify.com
PlanetVerify streamlines/automates the repetitive process of collecting new customer, employee or job applicant personal data. It intelligently allows the user to provide all their own data through their own device, saving time and money. When organisations are frequently hiring, they have the problem of chasing down data or documents from their new employees. This can mean the need for busy HR professionals to continually send emails, calls or texts trying to get those one or two important documents that will alleviate the risk and worry of not having the correct ID, work permit or POA in an emergency such as a surprise audit. PlanetVerify provides a very simple Dashboard held on Microsoft Azure that automates this process securely and can be set up in literally minutes. User selects items that need to be collected and presses SEND to one or multiple paries. These can then respond with their own device entering data items and using their camera for documents. The user will be sent email/SMS reminders if there is anything missing and once everything is complete you will be notified - job done! Apart from the time saved chasing, all data is entered by employee so there is no need for double entry . PlanetVerify even verifies items such as IBAN numbers at point of entry so no more transcribing long and often erroneous bank numbers. Other optional verification tools are easily accessible on the PlanetVerify Dashboard. Scheduled archive and purge rules can be set up to ensure data is not held beyond the legal requirement and especially if applicant is declined a job. If document is incorrect or of insufficient quality simply press the reject button and select reason from drop down list - employee will be notified. Unlike in the case of email where receipt of personal data comes in a drip feed form with numerous unknown and risky attachments, PlanetVerify presents all items risk free to user in a neat, one screen profile on Dashboard. No sorting and storing required as this is all done automatically by PlanetVerify. PlanetVerify who are partners of Docusign also provide fully integrated eSigning needs, so employment contracts can be included in data request and signed instantly by individual on their device.
Vouched
vouched.id
Vouched is award-winning artificial intelligence and computer vision that powers end-to-end visual identity verification, KYC, KYP, and fraud detection online in real-time. An expert on more than 600+ government-issued identity documents in 70+ countries, Vouched helps banks, human resources, and healthcare providers seamlessly verify, onboard, and manage user identity to power access to life’s most critical services.
Socure
socure.com
Socure’s patented machine learning platform powers an elevated standard for seamless CIP/KYC compliance, fraud detection, ID document verification, and bank account ownership validation through a purpose-built, end-to-end solutions suite that results in robust, industry-leading accuracy to unlock identity trust for digital interactions and engagement at onboarding and throughout the customer journey.
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Powerful and scalable payment platform designed for your business needs - collect payments, send payouts, manage international payments, and do more. Cashfree Payments is built for all types of businesses ranging from startups to enterprises to accept payments on the website, mobile app, or other channels like Whatsapp, social media, etc. 1,00,000+ merchants and leading brands like IRCTC, Nykaa, BigBasket, Cred, and many more trust Cashfree Payments for payment processing.
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck, Inc., delivers an on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Its highly accurate, fast and secure solutions are available through IDN-Direct, an API-based solution that integrates into customer systems and processes, and through IDN-Portal which can be up and running in under an hour. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail pos/scanner.
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input nuances such as location to provide the correct address in a flash. With Loqate, you can start optimising your users’ experience on your site and reduce cart or form abandonment rates by providing users with a faster way of entering their address. Additionally, Loqate’s Address Capture and Verification increases efficiency by avoiding poor data quality and the cost of missed deliveries. Loqate Address Capture and Verification has the following features: - Better data – addresses are sourced from multiple datasets before being combined, cross-referenced and cleansed to yield the most correct version of the address. - Fuzzy matching – our natural language processing AI corrects any misspellings, switched letters, or any other error without delays to response time. - Unicode – customers are now able to type in their address in the native language and character set. - Location biasing – automatically detect the user’s location to assist the search and generate even faster results without typing the full address. - Results filtering – customise the parameters of returned addresses for easy segmentation to limit the results to specific areas or exclude addresses from outside any given region. We help every business in the world reach every customer in the world Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG is the world’s leading Identity Data Intelligence specialist, giving organisations in over 70 countries the ability to make sense of data about nearly 4.5 billion people. By combining trillions of data records, we help our customers make informed decisions about capturing and managing personal data, risk management, fighting fraud and employment. Our global, award-winning solutions are delivered via customisable SaaS, mobile and on-premise platforms.
Plaid
plaid.com
Plaid is a platform with a suite of products that enables developers to build financial applications which can interact with bank accounts, execute payments, and manage risk. It allows a user to easily authenticate and link their bank account to any application and utilize bank-like functionality out of that app. With Plaid, you will be able to develop applications that sync with users’ bank accounts to track and manage their budgets, and transfer funds. Essentially, it serves as the link between banks and financial technologies. Several noted brands like Gusto, Venmo, TransferWise, Charity Water, Robinhood, and Level Money currently use Plaid’s products and solutions. In the case of popular integrated online HR service Gusto, it uses Plaid’s automated clearing house (ACH) functionality to power its payroll direct deposit service. Other fintechs such as budgeting app Level Money utilize the platform to consolidate and clean data from user’s various bank accounts to help them manage and budget their money. In a broad sense, Plaid spans critical segments of financial services including setting up payments and validating financial data. It can help you arrange and execute ACH payments, collect transaction data, validate user’s identity, examine employment and income data, assess the riskiness of users, and embed bank integrations directly inside borrower flows. Developing your own application has never been made easier – with just a few lines of code, you can fit Plaid into whatever you’re building. Overview of the Plaid benefits: Better ACH authentication Authenticating accounts for bank-to-bank payments is made simpler, faster, and more user-friendly. You’ll be able to instantly authenticate transfers without waiting for micro-deposits as well as reduce failed transactions by authenticating and steering users toward ACH. This results in a seamless user experience since you can set up users based on information they already know, effectively eliminating checkbook hunting. It likewise boosts conversions by letting you deploy a mobile-optimized flow that converts much better. Check balances in real-time Working with financial data is simplified with Plaid. In just a few steps you can pull historical data and real-time balance, and get current and available balance info and details about account status and type. You can check in an instant your users’ balances whenever you need to make a transfer. It helps prevent overdrafts and enables pre-funding of transactions with insight into balances. Furthermore, by gaining visibility into available funds before you transfer, you prevent non-sufficient fund (NSF) fees, thereby, reducing if not outright eliminating fraud cost. Curtail bank fraud Plaid enables you to use bank data to verify identities and reduce bank fraud. You can substantiate user identities such as name, phone number, address, and email, and check the information against what’s on file at the bank. You’ll be able to know your users through simple identity check which is further facilitated by auto-fill forms based on account holder info on file with the bank. Clean & categorized transactions Money management is streamlined when you get clean, categorized transaction data that goes back as far as 24 months. You’ll have better details about transactions when placed in context with geolocation, merchant, and category information. With reliable, real-time data that stretches as far back as possible, you gain valuable insights to serve your customers better and reduce cost with low-latency connections that don’t require additional technical resources. Verify borrower assets straight from the source Borrowers can link their bank accounts in seconds to maximize conversions. You get fast processing speeds with a integrated technology that seamlessly connects Plaid into your own experience to reduce friction for borrower. Also expediting connections is the commitment to security such as the use of enterprise-grade 256-bit AES encryption that comes with regular network penetration tests and security reviews.
Veriff
veriff.com
Veriff offers highly automated identity verification software powered by AI. Their platform is designed to fight fraud, ensure compliance, and safeguard customers. With Veriff, businesses can build trusted digital communities, improve user experience, and drive growth.The combination of AI technology and in-house human verification teams allows Veriff to effectively prevent fraudulent activities while minimizing friction for genuine users during their customer journey. Their identity verification solutions include powerful document and identity verification, proof of address, database verification checks, and age validation. These features help streamline onboarding processes, comply with regulations, and automate age checks to ensure the security and safety of all users.Veriff also offers Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions, including streamlined KYC onboarding checks and AML screening for ongoing monitoring and protection against potential money laundering activities. In addition, their biometric authentication feature enables passwordless and secure account access, while their age estimation feature enhances conversions through selfie-based age verification.To effectively mitigate fraud, Veriff provides fraud protection services to safeguard businesses from identity fraud, as well as fraud intelligence tools to enhance fraud mitigation efforts with advanced intelligence capabilities.Overall, Veriff's AI-powered identity verification software helps businesses establish trust and transparency online, protect against fraudulent activities, stay compliant with regulations, and expand globally.
ID.me
id.me
ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has over 98 million users, as well as partnerships with 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and community verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me's Identity Gateway also has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to
Ondato
ondato.com
Ondato is a tech company that streamlines KYC and AML-related processes using cutting-edge AI solutions tools that cover the full spectrum of compliance challenges, from new client onboarding to a comprehensive database for ongoing client monitoring.
ComplyCube
complycube.com
ComplyCube is an all-in-one platform for automating and simplifying Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. The AI-powered platform helps businesses automate digital customer onboarding and eKYC processes by verifying their identity using facial & behavioral biometrics and corroborating their bio-data against over 3,000 data points across the globe. ComplyCube currently powers established businesses across fintech, banking, telecoms, transportation, and e-commerce.
Persona
withpersona.com
Persona’s trusted identity infrastructure helps businesses automate any identity-related use case — from securely collecting and verifying user information to making decisions and running manual reviews. Manage fully compliant KYC/AML programs, fight fraud, and automate operations all in one place. Integrate in an afternoon, with or without engineering and with less than 10 lines of code. - Our team is made up of former engineers and designers from Square, Uber, Coursera, Dropbox, and Slack. We're proud to be funded by some of the best venture capital firms including, First Round Capital and Coatue. Some of our Angel Investors include the Perret and William Hockey (co-founders of Plaid), Tony Xu (Doordash) and Dylan Field (Founder and CEO, Figma).
Signicat
signicat.com
Signicat is a pioneering, pan-European digital identity company with an unrivaled track record in the world’s most advanced digital identity markets. Its Digital Identity Platform incorporates the most extensive suite of identity-proofing and authentication systems in the world, all accessible through a single integration point. The platform supports the full identity journey, from recognition and onboarding, through login and consent, to making business agreements which stand the test of time. Signicat was founded in 2006 and acquired by leading European private equity investor Nordic Capital in 2019. It is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. For further information about Signicat, please visit www.signicat.com
Trulioo
trulioo.com
Trulioo is the world’s identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 13,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Its comprehensive suite of in-house capabilities, integrated across a single automated platform, powers customizable onboarding workflows tailored to meet any market requirement. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expert verification knowledge across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.
TrueLayer
truelayer.com
TrueLayer is Europe’s leading open banking payments network. We power smarter, safer and faster online payments by combining real-time bank payments with financial and identity data. Businesses big and small use our products to onboard new users, accept money and make payouts in seconds, and at scale. We’re live across 21 countries and over 20 million users trust us to process their transactions. Though we’re not stopping here. We’re on a mission to change the way the world pays. And we won’t stop until we’ve unlocked the full potential of payments.
Lightico
lightico.com
AI-Powered Document Collection, eSignatures, ID Verification and Forms for Secure and Compliant Customer Processes.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulators, are installed on over 400 million devices, and analyze over 10 billion transactions a year. GeoComply's solutions incorporate location, device, and identity intelligence and advanced machine learning to detect and flag fraudulent activity. By integrating GeoComply's solutions into their processes and risk engines, organizations can identify fraud earlier in a user's engagement, better establish their true digital identity and empower digital trust. GeoComply's award-winning products are based on technologies developed for the highly regulated and complex US online gaming and sports betting market. Beyond iGaming, GeoComply provides geolocation fraud detection solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments, and cryptocurrency industries, building an impressive list of customers, including Akamai, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
GOVX
govx.com
Thousands of leading brands use GOVX ID to instantly and securely verify customer eligibility for exclusive discounts on their retail or ticketing websites while protecting themselves from fraudulent use by ineligible customers. Verification is fast, comprehensive, and required just once. With GOVX ID, your customers do not need to re-verify, leading to the best possible conversion rates with high value repeat buyers. GOVX ID integrates easily and seamlessly into any website. It is mobile friendly and fully responsive across all devices and secured using OAuth 2.0 protocol and JWT authentication to protect customer data. The verification experience is fully customizable with your branding and messaging, allowing you to limit verification to the specific groups you wish to target. And if you are a Shopify merchant, verification is even simpler. Thanks to the GOVX Shopify app, the number one military discount app on Shopify, it literally takes just a few clicks to start saying thank you to the service community! GOVX ID is just one of three ways to partner with GOVX. Leading consumer brands, professional sports teams, entertainers, travel partners, and more leverage the GOVX closed-channel ecommerce marketplace every day to reach a highly deserving and engaged audience of more than 7.5M members. With multiple integration options, getting started is easy. Many brands also use GOVX Marketing Services solutions to amplify their products or services within the highly engaged GOVX member community while reinforcing their support for those who serve. Contact the GOVX team today to explore the best partnership options for your business.
Alloy
alloy.com
Alloy is the Identity Decisioning Platform that helps banks and fintech companies automate their decisions for onboarding, transaction monitoring and credit underwriting.