Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Idea management software streamlines the process of collecting and developing ideas related to business focus areas, including product development, daily operations, customer feedback, market trends, and competitive insights. The goal is to organize and manage these ideas for improvement or development. These tools enable users to gather feedback from both internal and external stakeholders. This software allows companies of all sizes to innovate and grow by actively guiding the ideation process. It provides custom permission settings, letting users determine the level of transparency and confidentiality for each project. Ideas can be sourced from across the entire organization, not just from specialized departments like R&D, product management, and marketing. Additionally, idea management software can integrate with various collaborative tools, such as employee engagement software, intranet tools, and enterprise feedback management software, facilitating the management of recommendations from both internal and external sources.
Submit New App
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask is a web-based tool for task and project management, offering customizable Kanban boards and integrations for team collaboration.
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is a product development software suite that helps teams manage product strategies, workflows, and collaboration with various integrated tools.
Canny
canny.io
Canny is a feedback management tool that helps businesses capture, organize, and analyze user feedback to inform product decisions and prioritize features.
Minitab Engage
minitab.com
Minitab Engage™ is a platform for managing and tracking innovation and improvement projects, facilitating collaboration and problem-solving among teams.
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a platform for robotic process automation that automates repetitive tasks in businesses, offering tools for both attended and unattended automation workflows.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
ProdPad
prodpad.com
ProdPad is a product management tool that helps teams manage product roadmaps, capture feedback, and prioritize features to streamline the product development process.
Ideanote
ideanote.io
Ideanote is a cloud-based platform for collecting, managing, and implementing ideas from employees and customers, enhanced with AI tools and analytics.
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is a product management tool that helps teams manage roadmaps, prioritize features, and collaborate effectively on product development.
GroupMap
groupmap.com
GroupMap is an online platform for real-time collaboration, offering customizable brainstorming templates for effective team meetings and decision-making.
Zeda.io
zeda.io
Zeda.io is a platform for product managers that analyzes customer feedback to identify problems, guide development, and measure the impact of product strategies.
featureOS
featureos.app
featureOS aggregates user feedback from multiple sources, helping teams analyze insights, prioritize features, and create product roadmaps efficiently.
IdeaScale
ideascale.com
IdeaScale is a cloud-based idea management platform that helps organizations collect, develop, and implement ideas from their communities through collaboration and feedback.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is an innovation platform that helps organizations collect and manage ideas, track portfolio performance, and analyze success through integrated tools and dashboards.
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is a collaborative platform for learning and development, enabling organizations to automate training, improve engagement, and facilitate communication during change initiatives.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
UserVoice is a feedback management platform that helps businesses collect, prioritize, and act on customer suggestions for product improvements.
Supahub
supahub.com
Supahub is a free platform for collecting, managing, and prioritizing customer feedback and feature requests in a centralized way.
Induct
web.induct.net
Induct is a free platform providing video meetings, chats, project rooms, and storage, designed to improve collaboration and workflow efficiency for users.
Yambla
yambla.com
Yambla is an idea management platform that enables organizations to collect, develop, and implement ideas through collaborative challenges and campaigns.
Nectir
nectir.co
Nectir is an innovation management platform that enhances company culture and accelerates decision-making through a structured, secure, and user-friendly approach.
Brainstory
brainstory.ai
Brainstory is an async collaboration tool designed to simplify the process of giving, collecting, and aggregating feedback for decision-making.
Sideways 6
sideways6.com
Sideways 6 is an employee idea crowdsourcing platform that helps companies manage and review ideas quickly through tools like Microsoft Teams.
HunchBuzz
hunchbuzz.com
Hunchbuzz is a cloud based Idea Management software that enables the generation, collection and development of feedback, ideas and suggestions as part of the overall organisational development strategy.
Orchidea
orchidea.dev
Orchidea Innovations is a leading Nordic software company at the forefront of innovation management. Our AI-Powered platform empowers employees, customers, and partners to actively contribute to the innovation process. With Orchidea, you can collect, develop, and evaluate ideas through engaging workshops, targeted idea campaigns, and always open idea collection. Our AI features provide valuable assistance throughout the journey, enabling you to accelerate innovation and drive growth. Experience the future of idea management with Orchidea Innovations.
Hives.co
hives.co
The ready to go platform to engage employees and gather ideas from all over your organisation in an easy way. --- Hives began with a simple idea That knowledge and experience need to be shared. Once upon a time, we used to be a team of consultants that would help organisations to create a better and more effective digital workplace. However, we understood early on that many of our clients had a hard time enabling their employees to voice their opinions and share ideas of improvement. They simply lacked a permanent model for constant change. And without an easy way to gather ideas, a change would come slowly and the health (and wealth) of the organisation would be threatened. The concept actually works much like a beehive. By the way, did you know that the beehive is a commonly used symbol of industry and cooperation? And it makes a lot of sense as in a hive, every bee has a purpose and a specific task, and they all work together. And much like a beehive, the well-being of, and the culture in, an organisation is dependent on the busy bees it consists of. A beehive works like so: Its internal structure is called a honeycomb, and it is made out of a mass of hexagonal prismatic cells composed of beeswax, creating a foundational pattern of actual geometric efficiency. The bees themselves gather nectar and other sweet juices from flowers, which transforms into honey in the bodies of the bees. The honey itself is then stored in the cells of said beeswax. Sound familiar? The process of working together, with a purpose, gathering nectar and transforming it into honey is pretty similar to how we humans coexist and cooperate. We thrive when we work for an organisation that has a strong foundation and efficient work processes. We want to be a part of something bigger, and we want to contribute where we can. We gather inspiration and impressions all day long, and these transform into actual ideas when you least expect it. But where are these ideas supposed to be harnessed and harvested? That was the challenge for every single organisation we talked to. So we decided to create a solution to these problems and build a tool that would give companies the possibility to empower their employ(b)ees in ways they didn’t even think was possible.
Vianeo
vianeo.com
Vianeo is aimed at the Innovation Managers of companies who want to bring out more projects that bring value. The Vianeo platform supports the innovation workflow while providing a method of Business Design unlike the competition. Our offer provides an all-in-one solution: support for each project + portfolio vision.
Nolt
nolt.io
Nolt is a platform that enables anyone to collect crowdsourced feedback from customers, employees, friends or any group that can provide the feedback you need. Prioritize feedback, create a roadmap with just a few clicks and keep everyone up-to-date with automated updates.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.