Top Idea Management Software - Vatican City

Idea management software streamlines the process of collecting and developing ideas related to business focus areas, including product development, daily operations, customer feedback, market trends, and competitive insights. The goal is to organize and manage these ideas for improvement or development. These tools enable users to gather feedback from both internal and external stakeholders. This software allows companies of all sizes to innovate and grow by actively guiding the ideation process. It provides custom permission settings, letting users determine the level of transparency and confidentiality for each project. Ideas can be sourced from across the entire organization, not just from specialized departments like R&D, product management, and marketing. Additionally, idea management software can integrate with various collaborative tools, such as employee engagement software, intranet tools, and enterprise feedback management software, facilitating the management of recommendations from both internal and external sources.
Zeda.io
zeda.io
Zeda.io is a platform for product managers that analyzes customer feedback to identify problems, guide development, and measure the impact of product strategies.
Supahub
supahub.com
Supahub is a free customer feedback tool to collect, manage, and prioritize feature requests. No more lost or ignored feedback. Unlike traditional methods of collecting feedback through email or chat, Supahub saves you valuable time by consolidating conversations and emails into a centralized platform. With Supahub boards, you can create a dedicated space for feedback on specific topics such as feature requests, bug reports, blog topics, and FAQs. Boards can be either public or private, enabling teams to manage feedback internally if needed. With Supahub, you can easily follow up on feedback by commenting on posts and updating their status as
Induct
web.induct.net
Induct is a free platform designed to make your life a little bit easier, at home and at work. You get access to video meetings, private and group chats, unlimited storage space, dedicated work room for projects and work groups, and much more. Everything you need in one place - it’s easy, safe, and completely free.
HunchBuzz
hunchbuzz.com
Hunchbuzz is a cloud based Idea Management software that enables the generation, collection and development of feedback, ideas and suggestions as part of the overall organisational development strategy.
Yambla
yambla.com
The world's most engaging Idea & Innovation Management Platform. Launch challenges, crowdsource ideas, and turn them into impact. Engage your employees, customers and partners, and start building your ideas engine. The Yambla Platform supports internal campaigns, external campaigns and open innovation. Connect Yambla with your enterprise tooling for a fully integrated experience.
Orchidea
orchidea.dev
Orchidea Innovations is a leading Nordic software company at the forefront of innovation management. Our AI-Powered platform empowers employees, customers, and partners to actively contribute to the innovation process. With Orchidea, you can collect, develop, and evaluate ideas through engaging workshops, targeted idea campaigns, and always open idea collection. Our AI features provide valuable assistance throughout the journey, enabling you to accelerate innovation and drive growth. Experience the future of idea management with Orchidea Innovations.
Nectir
nectir.co
Nectir is an innovation-as-a-service solution that utilizes an “always-on” approach to innovation to help cultivate an innovative company culture and produce rapid results. Nectir brings all the key pieces of an innovation program together in one space. It’s simpler, smarter, and more intuitive than any other platform available. Our platform is the first innovation software to utilize a strategic alignment algorithm, agile innovation, gamified strategy, and organic innovation to get rid of bottlenecks, speed up decisions, and increase platform engagement. We want to ensure that our clients' IP is as secure as possible. That is why Nectir is hosted on Azure SQL Servers that are domestically located where each of our clients are. For added security and customization, we offer premium services such as locally hosting a standalone instance of Nectir on our client's own servers.
Hives.co
hives.co
The ready to go platform to engage employees and gather ideas from all over your organisation in an easy way. --- Hives began with a simple idea That knowledge and experience need to be shared. Once upon a time, we used to be a team of consultants that would help organisations to create a better and more effective digital workplace. However, we understood early on that many of our clients had a hard time enabling their employees to voice their opinions and share ideas of improvement. They simply lacked a permanent model for constant change. And without an easy way to gather ideas, a change would come slowly and the health (and wealth) of the organisation would be threatened. The concept actually works much like a beehive. By the way, did you know that the beehive is a commonly used symbol of industry and cooperation? And it makes a lot of sense as in a hive, every bee has a purpose and a specific task, and they all work together. And much like a beehive, the well-being of, and the culture in, an organisation is dependent on the busy bees it consists of. A beehive works like so: Its internal structure is called a honeycomb, and it is made out of a mass of hexagonal prismatic cells composed of beeswax, creating a foundational pattern of actual geometric efficiency. The bees themselves gather nectar and other sweet juices from flowers, which transforms into honey in the bodies of the bees. The honey itself is then stored in the cells of said beeswax. Sound familiar? The process of working together, with a purpose, gathering nectar and transforming it into honey is pretty similar to how we humans coexist and cooperate. We thrive when we work for an organisation that has a strong foundation and efficient work processes. We want to be a part of something bigger, and we want to contribute where we can. We gather inspiration and impressions all day long, and these transform into actual ideas when you least expect it. But where are these ideas supposed to be harnessed and harvested? That was the challenge for every single organisation we talked to. So we decided to create a solution to these problems and build a tool that would give companies the possibility to empower their employ(b)ees in ways they didn’t even think was possible.
Brainstory
brainstory.ai
Make decisions, not meetings with Brainstory. Brainstory is an async collaboration tool that removes the cognitive overhead of giving, collecting, and aggregating feedback.
GroupMap
groupmap.com
GroupMap is an online platform for real-time collaboration, offering customizable brainstorming templates for effective team meetings and decision-making.
Sideways 6
sideways6.com
"A no-brainer for employee idea crowdsourcing platform." Jan 2023 Engage your people, improve your organisation and build a culture of Innovation quickly and simply, on Microsoft Teams, your Interact Intranet and more At Sideways 6, we understand the importance of engaging your employees to achieve business goals through ideas. But running ideas programs at scale can easily become unwieldy and difficult to execute with impact. That's why we've developed a solution that revolutionizes the way companies share, manage, and review employee ideas to drive business goals through a culture that puts employees at its core. Our software makes it easy for companies to share and organize employee ideas in the tools your employees use every day, ensuring that no great idea goes unnoticed. With automated and customizable tools, communications, tracking, voting, and reviewing, our platform allows companies to quickly and easily assess the potential of each idea and make informed decisions for maximum impact whilst engaging employees. Companies that use Sideways 6 manage ideas 3 times quicker, spend 4 times less time updating employees, see 78% more engagement and ideas and implement ideas that make a tangible different to the bottom line. By using Sideways 6, businesses experience a significant increase in resource efficiency (>$60M saved by Balfour Beatty), productivity (Nestlé ideated 155 new products to take to market), and engagement (16% increase employee engagement at DXC Technology). By leveraging the power employees' ideas, Sideways 6 can help your company reach new heights of success. Find out why the likes of Rio Tinto, Nestlé, Vodafone and Marks and Spencer trust the Sideways 6 approach at www.sideways6.com.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all innovation tools in one platform and fully integrated. - Dashboards and reports - measure the success of innovation and optimize. - Integrations - integrate with Excel, task and project management systems, Power BI and security integrations for SSO.
featureOS
featureos.app
featureOS aggregates user feedback from multiple sources, helping teams analyze insights, prioritize features, and create product roadmaps efficiently.
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is a collaborative learning & development software for knowledge workers in enterprise companies, learning services, and associations. With Howspace, you can improve the impact of your learning and development initiatives – at scale, without sacrificing engagement. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Its platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, and ensures that everyone has a role in creating impact. Howspace is ideal for: - Remote, hybrid and asynchronous collaboration - Ideation and brainstorming - Strategic planning and consulting - Workshops and events - Training programs - Employee onboarding and development - Organizational transformation and change management - Network- and community-building - And much more!
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is a product development software suite that helps teams manage product strategies, workflows, and collaboration with various integrated tools.
Ideanote
ideanote.io
Ideanote is a cloud-based platform for collecting, managing, and implementing ideas from employees and customers, enhanced with AI tools and analytics.
Vianeo
vianeo.com
Vianeo is aimed at the Innovation Managers of companies who want to bring out more projects that bring value. The Vianeo platform supports the innovation workflow while providing a method of Business Design unlike the competition. Our offer provides an all-in-one solution: support for each project + portfolio vision.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
UserVoice is a feedback management platform that helps businesses collect, prioritize, and act on customer suggestions for product improvements.
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a platform for robotic process automation that automates repetitive tasks in businesses, offering tools for both attended and unattended automation workflows.
ProdPad
prodpad.com
ProdPad is a product management tool that helps teams manage product roadmaps, capture feedback, and prioritize features to streamline the product development process.
Nolt
nolt.io
Nolt is a platform that enables anyone to collect crowdsourced feedback from customers, employees, friends or any group that can provide the feedback you need. Prioritize feedback, create a roadmap with just a few clicks and keep everyone up-to-date with automated updates.
Minitab Engage
minitab.com
Minitab Engage™ is a platform for managing and tracking innovation and improvement projects, facilitating collaboration and problem-solving among teams.
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask is a web-based tool for task and project management, offering customizable Kanban boards and integrations for team collaboration.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
IdeaScale
ideascale.com
IdeaScale is a cloud-based idea management platform that helps organizations collect, develop, and implement ideas from their communities through collaboration and feedback.
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is a product management tool that helps teams manage roadmaps, prioritize features, and collaborate effectively on product development.
Canny
canny.io
Canny is a feedback management tool that helps businesses capture, organize, and analyze user feedback to inform product decisions and prioritize features.
