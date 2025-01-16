App store for web apps
Top Idea Management Software - Portugal
Idea management software streamlines the process of collecting and developing ideas related to business focus areas, including product development, daily operations, customer feedback, market trends, and competitive insights. The goal is to organize and manage these ideas for improvement or development. These tools enable users to gather feedback from both internal and external stakeholders. This software allows companies of all sizes to innovate and grow by actively guiding the ideation process. It provides custom permission settings, letting users determine the level of transparency and confidentiality for each project. Ideas can be sourced from across the entire organization, not just from specialized departments like R&D, product management, and marketing. Additionally, idea management software can integrate with various collaborative tools, such as employee engagement software, intranet tools, and enterprise feedback management software, facilitating the management of recommendations from both internal and external sources.
Zeda.io
zeda.io
Zeda.io is an AI-powered product discovery and strategy platform that helps product leaders identify problems to solve for customers, decide what to build next based on actionable product intelligence, and create product strategies to drive business outcomes. * Gather Customer Insights → Uncover problems to solve for customers. * Build with Product Intelligence → Decide what to build next and why. * Measure Strategy Impact → Create product strategies & measure outcomes.
Supahub
supahub.com
Supahub is a free customer feedback tool to collect, manage, and prioritize feature requests. No more lost or ignored feedback. Unlike traditional methods of collecting feedback through email or chat, Supahub saves you valuable time by consolidating conversations and emails into a centralized platform. With Supahub boards, you can create a dedicated space for feedback on specific topics such as feature requests, bug reports, blog topics, and FAQs. Boards can be either public or private, enabling teams to manage feedback internally if needed. With Supahub, you can easily follow up on feedback by commenting on posts and updating their status as
Induct
web.induct.net
Induct is a free platform designed to make your life a little bit easier, at home and at work. You get access to video meetings, private and group chats, unlimited storage space, dedicated work room for projects and work groups, and much more. Everything you need in one place - it’s easy, safe, and completely free.
HunchBuzz
hunchbuzz.com
Hunchbuzz is a cloud based Idea Management software that enables the generation, collection and development of feedback, ideas and suggestions as part of the overall organisational development strategy.
Yambla
yambla.com
The world's most engaging Idea & Innovation Management Platform. Launch challenges, crowdsource ideas, and turn them into impact. Engage your employees, customers and partners, and start building your ideas engine. The Yambla Platform supports internal campaigns, external campaigns and open innovation. Connect Yambla with your enterprise tooling for a fully integrated experience.The world's most engaging Idea & Innovation Management Platform. Launch challenges, crowdsource ideas, and turn them into impact. Engage your employees, customers and partners, and start building your ideas engine. The Yambla Platform supports internal campaigns, external campaigns and open innovation. Connect Yambla with your enterprise tooling for a fully integrated experience.
Orchidea
orchidea.dev
Orchidea Innovations is a leading Nordic software company at the forefront of innovation management. Our AI-Powered platform empowers employees, customers, and partners to actively contribute to the innovation process. With Orchidea, you can collect, develop, and evaluate ideas through engaging workshops, targeted idea campaigns, and always open idea collection. Our AI features provide valuable assistance throughout the journey, enabling you to accelerate innovation and drive growth. Experience the future of idea management with Orchidea Innovations.
Nectir
nectir.co
Nectir is an innovation-as-a-service solution that utilizes an “always-on” approach to innovation to help cultivate an innovative company culture and produce rapid results. Nectir brings all the key pieces of an innovation program together in one space. It’s simpler, smarter, and more intuitive than any other platform available. Our platform is the first innovation software to utilize a strategic alignment algorithm, agile innovation, gamified strategy, and organic innovation to get rid of bottlenecks, speed up decisions, and increase platform engagement. We want to ensure that our clients' IP is as secure as possible. That is why Nectir is hosted on Azure SQL Servers that are domestically located where each of our clients are. For added security and customization, we offer premium services such as locally hosting a standalone instance of Nectir on our client's own servers.
Hives.co
hives.co
The ready to go platform to engage employees and gather ideas from all over your organisation in an easy way. --- Hives began with a simple idea That knowledge and experience need to be shared. Once upon a time, we used to be a team of consultants that would help organisations to create a better and more effective digital workplace. However, we understood early on that many of our clients had a hard time enabling their employees to voice their opinions and share ideas of improvement. They simply lacked a permanent model for constant change. And without an easy way to gather ideas, a change would come slowly and the health (and wealth) of the organisation would be threatened. The concept actually works much like a beehive. By the way, did you know that the beehive is a commonly used symbol of industry and cooperation? And it makes a lot of sense as in a hive, every bee has a purpose and a specific task, and they all work together. And much like a beehive, the well-being of, and the culture in, an organisation is dependent on the busy bees it consists of. A beehive works like so: Its internal structure is called a honeycomb, and it is made out of a mass of hexagonal prismatic cells composed of beeswax, creating a foundational pattern of actual geometric efficiency. The bees themselves gather nectar and other sweet juices from flowers, which transforms into honey in the bodies of the bees. The honey itself is then stored in the cells of said beeswax. Sound familiar? The process of working together, with a purpose, gathering nectar and transforming it into honey is pretty similar to how we humans coexist and cooperate. We thrive when we work for an organisation that has a strong foundation and efficient work processes. We want to be a part of something bigger, and we want to contribute where we can. We gather inspiration and impressions all day long, and these transform into actual ideas when you least expect it. But where are these ideas supposed to be harnessed and harvested? That was the challenge for every single organisation we talked to. So we decided to create a solution to these problems and build a tool that would give companies the possibility to empower their employ(b)ees in ways they didn’t even think was possible.
Brainstory
brainstory.ai
Make decisions, not meetings with Brainstory. Brainstory is an async collaboration tool that removes the cognitive overhead of giving, collecting, and aggregating feedback.
GroupMap
groupmap.com
Real-time online collaborative brainstorming and decision making. Start from over 60 brainstorming templates, or design your own. Templates include SWOT, 6 Thinking Hats, Perceptual Maps, Stakeholder Maps, Risk Maps, Mind Maps, the Lean Business Canvas and many more…
Sideways 6
sideways6.com
"A no-brainer for employee idea crowdsourcing platform." Jan 2023 Engage your people, improve your organisation and build a culture of Innovation quickly and simply, on Microsoft Teams, your Interact Intranet and more At Sideways 6, we understand the importance of engaging your employees to achieve business goals through ideas. But running ideas programs at scale can easily become unwieldy and difficult to execute with impact. That's why we've developed a solution that revolutionizes the way companies share, manage, and review employee ideas to drive business goals through a culture that puts employees at its core. Our software makes it easy for companies to share and organize employee ideas in the tools your employees use every day, ensuring that no great idea goes unnoticed. With automated and customizable tools, communications, tracking, voting, and reviewing, our platform allows companies to quickly and easily assess the potential of each idea and make informed decisions for maximum impact whilst engaging employees. Companies that use Sideways 6 manage ideas 3 times quicker, spend 4 times less time updating employees, see 78% more engagement and ideas and implement ideas that make a tangible different to the bottom line. By using Sideways 6, businesses experience a significant increase in resource efficiency (>$60M saved by Balfour Beatty), productivity (Nestlé ideated 155 new products to take to market), and engagement (16% increase employee engagement at DXC Technology). By leveraging the power employees' ideas, Sideways 6 can help your company reach new heights of success. Find out why the likes of Rio Tinto, Nestlé, Vodafone and Marks and Spencer trust the Sideways 6 approach at www.sideways6.com.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all innovation tools in one platform and fully integrated. - Dashboards and reports - measure the success of innovation and optimize. - Integrations - integrate with Excel, task and project management systems, Power BI and security integrations for SSO.
featureOS
featureos.app
featureOS transforms the way you aggregate, analyze, and act on user feedback, turning scattered data into actionable insights, powered by our AI assistant - KAL. 🦸🏻♂️ featureOS can gather insights through feedback boards and from many other sources like Intercom chats, Zendesk tickets, etc., and helps you craft detailed product roadmaps, and communicate updates with release notes. With our advanced search and filters organizing feedback is effortless. With seamless integrations with tools like Jira, featureOS makes it easier to track progress and stay on top of your projects. Why Choose featureOS? - Simplify team communication and decision-making. - Affordable, user-friendly, and tailored to your business needs. - Boost customer engagement and product awareness. - Prioritize feedback to build robust product roadmaps. - AI-powered sentiment analysis to understand feedback at a deeper level. - Intelligent feedback summarization for quick insights. - Seamless integration with Jira, ClickUp, Salesforce, Intercom & Zendesk for enhanced productivity.
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is the all-in-one platform for transformation design and implementation. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Our platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, and ensures that everyone has a role in creating impact. Howspace is ideal for: - Remote, hybrid and asynchronous collaboration - Ideation and brainstorming - Strategic planning and consulting - Workshops and events - Training programs - Employee onboarding and development - Organizational transformation and change management - Network- and community-building - And much more! Template Gallery: You can now start your collaborative project with any of our community templates!
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training programs via Aha! Academy to be their best. We are proud to be a very different type of high-growth SaaS company. The business is self-funded, profitable, and 100% remote. We are recognized as one of the best fully remote companies to work for, champion the Bootstrap Movement, and have given over $1M to people in need through Aha! Cares. * Aha! is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to assist product managers in delivering streamlined and well-coordinated product strategies, with a robust environment that can be tailored to match specific workflow requirements. * Reviewers frequently mention the tool's extensive functionality, the ability to customize it to their organization's needs, its fast and helpful technical support, and its effective integration with other platforms such as Jira and SFDC. * Reviewers experienced limitations in customization options, particularly in font styles and stock icons, a notable complexity in the initial setup phase, a steep learning curve, and limitations in its reporting capabilities, particularly the inability to create reports on changes made on records.
Ideanote
ideanote.io
Ideanote's innovation platform makes it easy to collect, develop and act on the best ideas from employees and customers. Now with AI, automation workflows and integrations (Zapier and Microsoft Teams). Ge a free trial or personal demo today! Instantly launch idea collections, manage ideas more efficiently, and measure your innovation impact. Enterprises trust Ideanote to launch fully customized innovation programs in days instead of months. 500+ five-star reviews.
Vianeo
vianeo.com
Vianeo is aimed at the Innovation Managers of companies who want to bring out more projects that bring value. The Vianeo platform supports the innovation workflow while providing a method of Business Design unlike the competition. Our offer provides an all-in-one solution: support for each project + portfolio vision.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive interface, users can submit their thoughts, vote on existing ideas, and track the progress of suggestions, fostering transparency and trust between a brand and its clientele. Sophisticated analytics tools provide product teams with clear insights into what their customers truly desire, allowing them to make informed decisions and build products that resonate with their user base. UserVoice is not just about feedback; it's about building a better, more customer-centric product with the power of collective intelligence.
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other business software such as customer relationship management or enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. In December 2020, the company filed confidentially for an initial public offering, and became public on April 21, 2021.
ProdPad
prodpad.com
ProdPad is the original end-to-end product management software that supports the complete product journey. A smart, dynamic toolkit that integrates with product development processes at every stage and supports collaboration from the entire business. In continual development since 2012, this SaaS has been designed by a team of experts to make best-practice product management actionable for fellow PMs. ProdPad empowers product managers to turn great ideas into great products that customers love.
Nolt
nolt.io
Nolt is a platform that enables anyone to collect crowdsourced feedback from customers, employees, friends or any group that can provide the feedback you need. Prioritize feedback, create a roadmap with just a few clicks and keep everyone up-to-date with automated updates.
Minitab Engage
minitab.com
Minitab Engage™ is the only solution designed to start, track, manage and share innovation and improvement initiatives from idea generation through execution.Accelerating growth and improving profitability begins with good ideas and ends with solid execution. Minitab Engage™ helps organizations build improvement and innovation programs, execute them with the help of problem-solving tools and proven project management methodologies, then track key performance metrics in real time to demonstrate ROI. For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped companies and institutions spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. Combined with unparalleled ease-of-use, Minitab makes it simpler than ever to get deep insights from data. Thousands of businesses of all sizes and industries worldwide, including the Top 10 Fortune Companies and 85% of the Fortune 500, use and trust Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Engage™, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Connect®, Quality Trainer® and Salford Predictive Modeler® to make better, faster and more accurate decisions to drive business excellence.
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask is a web-based task and project management tool that is perfect for agile project management. Beautifully-designed interface, intuitive functionality, and seamless integrations with other tools make it a logical choice for project teams. MeisterTask offers a free Basic plan (up to 3 projects), with paid subscriptions from €12,50 per user per month. Alongside customizable, Kanban-style project boards, MeisterTask boasts numerous powerful features designed to streamline project work. Workload can be managed with Timeline: a Gantt-style overview of tasks that pinpoints bottlenecks and keeps projects flowing smoothly. Set up Automations to speed up manual work or complete specific tasks automatically. MeisterTask is part of the Meister Suite, a group of products for flawless workflow management. From ideation in our mind mapping tool, MindMeister, to online documentation in MeisterNote, your team unlocks a powerful toolkit that drives projects every step of the way.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, creating a single digital hub that bridges the gap between your desk and frontline workers. Employees can find all the company information they need, alongside their communication and collaboration tools, in a customizable widget-based dashboard that serves as a single source of truth. Our product works for teams of all sizes across various industries and has all the security features needed to deploy at an enterprise scale. MangoApps' interface is based on modern social media, with threads, comments, emoji reactions, and team and project groups. As such, our customers’ employees find it immediately intuitive and user-friendly. Furthermore, housing all these tools and integrations with most other enterprise and corporate tools saves time and frustration. White-labeled with your company’s branding, your team might not even realize that MangoApps is an external tool—it feels like a natural part of their day and workflow. Too many organizations today rely on outdated intranet and communication tools, losing time and information to the black hole that is the email inbox. MangoApps gives you the unique opportunity to connect all of your teams, from frontline workers to corporate offices, into one central hub that keeps them all in the loop and at the top of their game.
IdeaScale
ideascale.com
IdeaScale is an award-winning idea management software solution that helps businesses, governments, and social change-makers empower their workforce. With IdeaScale, these diverse entities can capture the ideas of their employees and streamline their development in order to maximize the impact of each idea.
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is the product management tool empowering product managers to do their work from feedback capturing, planning, decision making, roadmapping and more in one purpose-built tool that integrates with most commonly used platforms today. Craft.io becomes the product system of record: the authoritative data source backing up those important product decisions allowing product managers to be more confident, influence stakeholders, and lead with authority.
Canny
canny.io
Canny is your all-in-one solution for managing user feedback, where you can capture, organize, and analyze customer feedback in one place, so you can make informed product decisions. From managing feature requests and analyzing user insights, to building public roadmaps and announcing product updates, you can do it all with Canny. Stop letting ideas slip through the cracks and start building better products today with Canny! Features our customers love: • Automatically capture customer feedback from conversations with Autopilot. • Detect and merge duplicates so you can quantify ideas. • Score feedback and feature requests based on priority. • Build roadmaps based on which product feature request scores the highest. • Announce product updates with changelog to increase feature awareness. • Automatically follow up with people when you release a feature. • Wide-range of integrations available, works well with existing tech stack.