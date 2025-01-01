Top Idea Management Software - Nepal

App store for web apps
Idea management software streamlines the process of collecting and developing ideas related to business focus areas, including product development, daily operations, customer feedback, market trends, and competitive insights. The goal is to organize and manage these ideas for improvement or development. These tools enable users to gather feedback from both internal and external stakeholders. This software allows companies of all sizes to innovate and grow by actively guiding the ideation process. It provides custom permission settings, letting users determine the level of transparency and confidentiality for each project. Ideas can be sourced from across the entire organization, not just from specialized departments like R&D, product management, and marketing. Additionally, idea management software can integrate with various collaborative tools, such as employee engagement software, intranet tools, and enterprise feedback management software, facilitating the management of recommendations from both internal and external sources.
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask is a web-based task and project management tool that is perfect for agile project management. Beautifully-designed interface, intuitive functionality, and seamless integrations with other tools make it a logical choice for project teams. MeisterTask offers a free Basic plan (up to 3 proj...
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training ...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
Canny
canny.io
Canny is your all-in-one solution for managing user feedback, where you can capture, organize, and analyze customer feedback in one place, so you can make informed product decisions. From managing feature requests and analyzing user insights, to building public roadmaps and announcing product upda...
Minitab Engage
minitab.com
Minitab Engage™ is the only solution designed to start, track, manage and share innovation and improvement initiatives from idea generation through execution.Accelerating growth and improving profitability begins with good ideas and ends with solid execution. Minitab Engage™ helps organizations bui...
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is the product management tool empowering product managers to do their work from feedback capturing, planning, decision making, roadmapping and more in one purpose-built tool that integrates with most commonly used platforms today. Craft.io becomes the product system of record: the authorit...
ProdPad
prodpad.com
ProdPad is the original end-to-end product management software that supports the complete product journey. A smart, dynamic toolkit that integrates with product development processes at every stage and supports collaboration from the entire business. In continual development since 2012, this SaaS ha...
Ideanote
ideanote.io
Ideanote's innovation platform makes it easy to collect, develop and act on the best ideas from employees and customers. Now with AI, automation workflows and integrations (Zapier and Microsoft Teams). Ge a free trial or personal demo today! Instantly launch idea collections, manage ideas more effic...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive i...
IdeaScale
ideascale.com
IdeaScale is an award-winning idea management software solution that helps businesses, governments, and social change-makers empower their workforce. With IdeaScale, these diverse entities can capture the ideas of their employees and streamline their development in order to maximize the impact of ea...
Zeda.io
zeda.io
Zeda.io is an AI-powered product discovery and strategy platform that helps product leaders identify problems to solve for customers, decide what to build next based on actionable product intelligence, and create product strategies to drive business outcomes. * Gather Customer Insights → Uncover pr...
GroupMap
groupmap.com
Real-time online collaborative brainstorming and decision making. Start from over 60 brainstorming templates, or design your own. Templates include SWOT, 6 Thinking Hats, Perceptual Maps, Stakeholder Maps, Risk Maps, Mind Maps, the Lean Business Canvas and many more…
featureOS
featureos.app
featureOS transforms the way you aggregate, analyze, and act on user feedback, turning scattered data into actionable insights, powered by our AI assistant - KAL. 🦸🏻♂️ featureOS can gather insights through feedback boards and from many other sources like Intercom chats, Zendesk tickets, etc., an...
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is the all-in-one platform for transformation design and implementation. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Our platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, an...
Supahub
supahub.com
Supahub is a free customer feedback tool to collect, manage, and prioritize feature requests. No more lost or ignored feedback. Unlike traditional methods of collecting feedback through email or chat, Supahub saves you valuable time by consolidating conversations and emails into a centralized platfo...
Induct
web.induct.net
Induct is a free platform designed to make your life a little bit easier, at home and at work. You get access to video meetings, private and group chats, unlimited storage space, dedicated work room for projects and work groups, and much more. Everything you need in one place - it’s easy, safe, and ...
Sideways 6
sideways6.com
"A no-brainer for employee idea crowdsourcing platform." Jan 2023 Engage your people, improve your organisation and build a culture of Innovation quickly and simply, on Microsoft Teams, your Interact Intranet and more At Sideways 6, we understand the importance of engaging your employees to achieve ...
HunchBuzz
hunchbuzz.com
Hunchbuzz is a cloud based Idea Management software that enables the generation, collection and development of feedback, ideas and suggestions as part of the overall organisational development strategy.
Yambla
yambla.com
The world's most engaging Idea & Innovation Management Platform. Launch challenges, crowdsource ideas, and turn them into impact. Engage your employees, customers and partners, and start building your ideas engine. The Yambla Platform supports internal campaigns, external campaigns and open innovati...
Orchidea
orchidea.dev
Orchidea Innovations is a leading Nordic software company at the forefront of innovation management. Our AI-Powered platform empowers employees, customers, and partners to actively contribute to the innovation process. With Orchidea, you can collect, develop, and evaluate ideas through engaging work...
Nectir
nectir.co
Nectir is an innovation-as-a-service solution that utilizes an “always-on” approach to innovation to help cultivate an innovative company culture and produce rapid results. Nectir brings all the key pieces of an innovation program together in one space. It’s simpler, smarter, and more intuitive than...
Hives.co
hives.co
The ready to go platform to engage employees and gather ideas from all over your organisation in an easy way. --- Hives began with a simple idea That knowledge and experience need to be shared. Once upon a time, we used to be a team of consultants that would help organisations to create a better and...
Brainstory
brainstory.ai
Make decisions, not meetings with Brainstory. Brainstory is an async collaboration tool that removes the cognitive overhead of giving, collecting, and aggregating feedback.
Vianeo
vianeo.com
Vianeo is aimed at the Innovation Managers of companies who want to bring out more projects that bring value. The Vianeo platform supports the innovation workflow while providing a method of Business Design unlike the competition. Our offer provides an all-in-one solution: support for each project +...
Nolt
nolt.io
Nolt is a platform that enables anyone to collect crowdsourced feedback from customers, employees, friends or any group that can provide the feedback you need. Prioritize feedback, create a roadmap with just a few clicks and keep everyone up-to-date with automated updates.