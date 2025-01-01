App store for web apps

Hybrid Enablement Software
Top Hybrid Enablement Software

Hybrid enablement software helps businesses streamline hybrid workplace processes, such as scheduling and team coordination. Hybrid work solutions allow employees to schedule and communicate their work location preferences to their teams to promote collaboration and connection with colleagues, cross-functional partners, and work friends. Administrators and managers of hybrid teams—including both remote employees and office-based workers—use these solutions to set and communicate hybrid workplace policies to employees. Once policies have been set, employees build out their preferred hybrid schedules and can view their teammates’ preferred office-based or home-based days. This transparency enables employees to align their in-office days with others to facilitate in-person collaboration, meetings, or socialization. Hybrid enablement software also generates valuable insights regarding space utilization and workplace trends, providing companies with data to power decisions related to hybrid policies and real estate needs.

Skedda

Skedda

skedda.com

Skedda is a workspace management platform for booking desks and meeting rooms, streamlining reservations and optimizing office space usage.

Envoy

Envoy

envoy.com

Envoy Workplace is a management tool for booking desks, meeting rooms, and managing deliveries, providing unified occupancy analytics for optimized workplace efficiency.

Robin

Robin

robinpowered.com

Robin is a workplace management platform that helps organizations manage office space with desk and room booking software, automation, and analytics.

deskbird

deskbird

deskbird.com

Deskbird is a user-friendly app for booking desks, meeting rooms, and resources in the office, facilitating hybrid work and team collaboration.

Yoffix

Yoffix

yoffix.com

Yoffix is an app that helps manage desk and room bookings for hybrid work environments, integrating with tools like Microsoft Teams and offering 3D floor plans and usage analytics.

OfficeRnD

OfficeRnD

officernd.com

OfficeRnD is a coworking management platform that simplifies operations, automates billing, manages member profiles, and provides insights into space utilization.

Comeen

Comeen

comeen.com

Comeen Play is a digital signage platform for enterprises to broadcast and manage content for internal communication across various devices.

Whatspot

Whatspot

whatspot.app

Whatspot is a workspace management app for booking desks, rooms, and parking spaces, providing real-time insights and detailed usage reports for effective resource management.

Duome

Duome

duome.co

Duome is a scheduling app that helps hybrid teams choose the best work locations based on required meetings and tasks.

UnSpot

UnSpot

unspot.com

UnSpot is an office management app for booking desks and meeting rooms, integrating with calendars for efficient workspace use and scheduling.

Gable

Gable

gable.to

Gable's HQ platform enables management of office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, visitor management, and analytics for hybrid work environments.

MAPIQ

MAPIQ

mapiq.com

Mapiq is a platform for managing office spaces, allowing users to reserve workspaces and meeting rooms, and providing insights into workspace usage.

Wayleadr

Wayleadr

wayleadr.com

Wayleadr is a facility management app that simplifies navigation, parking, access control, and occupancy tracking with interactive maps and real-time updates.

Team Today

Team Today

team-today.com

Team Today is a planning tool that helps employees see where their colleagues are working and analyzes office usage trends.

Booxpace

Booxpace

booxpace.com

Booxpace is an office reservation app that allows employees to manage workspace bookings, access announcements, and analyze resource usage, while bringing pets to the office.

Ofisly

Ofisly

ofisly.com

Ofisly (Dibsido) is an app for booking desks and managing office spaces, offering features like QR reservations, reports, and license plate management.

