Top Hybrid Enablement Software

Booxpace

booxpace.com

An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves and teammates. • Defining Workspace • Capacity and Reservation Management • Maximum Day Control Communicate Use Booxpace to inform your employees, make smart suggestion and manage your event and training reservations. • Mobile Notifications • In-House Announcements • Tips & Tricks Measure and Improve Measure the demand for your resources through various analyses of how your employees use your office and develop strategies to improve your resource efficiency. • Most Frequently Used Areas • Distribution of People by Location • Demand Management (dining hall, parking lot etc.) Include Your Employees Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves and teammates. • Reservation for Teammates • Common Workspace Reservation • Social Activity Planning Don't Forget Your Pets “Bring My Pet” feature allows you to bring your pets to the office and let them socialize with you.