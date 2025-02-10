Top Hybrid Enablement Software - Senegal

Find the right software and services.
Hybrid enablement software helps businesses streamline hybrid workplace processes, such as scheduling and team coordination. Hybrid work solutions allow employees to schedule and communicate their work location preferences to their teams to promote collaboration and connection with colleagues, cross-functional partners, and work friends. Administrators and managers of hybrid teams—including both remote employees and office-based workers—use these solutions to set and communicate hybrid workplace policies to employees. Once policies have been set, employees build out their preferred hybrid schedules and can view their teammates’ preferred office-based or home-based days. This transparency enables employees to align their in-office days with others to facilitate in-person collaboration, meetings, or socialization. Hybrid enablement software also generates valuable insights regarding space utilization and workplace trends, providing companies with data to power decisions related to hybrid policies and real estate needs.
Envoy
envoy.com
Envoy Workplace is the only fully integrated solution that brings together everything you need to manage and optimize your workplace, from desk and room booking to delivery management and unified occupancy analytics. Envoy has redefined how companies welcome visitors, improve the onsite experience, book desks and meeting rooms, manage deliveries, and access accurate and unified workplace data in 16,000 locations around the globe by designing products that solve common workplace problems. Rely on smart, automated solutions to common workplace problems, like freeing up unused space and eliminating repetitive tasks. Not only does this allow you to make the most efficient use of your space and resources, it frees up your team’s time to focus on the work that matters. With Envoy’s intuitive technology that employees actually enjoy using, you can create a great workplace experience that fosters community and togetherness by making it easy for teams to coordinate working onsite. Unlike companies that offer disconnected workplace solutions and disparate (and often imprecise) data sources, Envoy’s platform provides accurate, comprehensive, and unified workplace data so you can make informed business decisions. Envoy’s integrated solutions pull data from multiple sources to ensure that you always have the most accurate data available. For more information, visit Envoy.com.
Robin
robinpowered.com
Want less confusion and more clarity? Manage your office space with confidence. Robin is the workplace management platform that streamlines processes for in-office productivity. We help global organizations optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics. Thousands of companies like RiotGames, Politico, TripAdvisor and rely on Robin’s workplace management platform to maximize productivity and reduce friction in the office. We help optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, fully integrated employee experiences and interactions in the hybrid workplace. Skedda integrates with Microsoft365, Google Workspace, and more, and has won awards from G2, Capterra, and SoftwareAdvice.
deskbird
deskbird.com
deskbird is the workplace management app that puts employees first. The platform provides a smooth and user-friendly experience, allowing users to easily check the office's occupancy and adjust their schedule accordingly. With just 2 clicks, you can book a desk on a mobile, desktop, Slack or MS Teams app. That's why employees love it! - Bring people back to the office by letting them choose the right day to come in, avoid commute regret, and collaborate more efficiently. Employees can see when and if their colleagues will be in the office or working from home. - Enhance team collaboration and engagement in workplace by giving priority to in-person meetings, creating office events and setting reminders to book desk and meeting rooms. With 2 clicks, users can book resources, such as hot desks, meeting rooms, and parking spaces for office days. - Optimize office cost and reduce energy consumption through the powerful deskbird analytics. Limit the area of minimum usage and employ smarter cleaning to save ancilliary costs. The office analytics also provide data to find out optimum desk-sharing ratio. - Simplify office management by assigning desks and parking spots to specific employees, restrict access or give priority access to ensure a seamless hybrid work experience, integrate with MS Teams, Slack, HRIS tool, and more. deskbird is 100% GDPR compliant (ISO 27001 certified) with all the data being hosted and processed in EU. A simple yet powerful software solution like deskbird lets you manage hybrid work model successfully.
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD is a global software vendor with eight years of experience helping thousands of companies simplify flexible and hybrid workplace management. We help companies transition from traditional office environments to hybrid ones with an easy-to-set-up and use fully integrated solutions and analytics for the most effective resource management.
Comeen
comeen.com
Comeen Play is an Enterprise-grade digital signage platform for internal and operational communication. Made for large enterprises, the solution allows you to broadcast content to your teams in one click. Import or create your own content from templates and manage easily all user's rights from a modern dashboard. Comeen Play offers more than 60 integrations, including Google Slides, Microsoft PowerPoint, Salesforce, LumApps, and even YouTube: allowing your employees to have access to the best information, in real-time. Deploy our digital signage solution on ChromeOS, Windows, Android, or Samsung Smart Signage Platform. Hundreds of companies rely on Comeen Play, from fast-growing startups to large enterprises, such as Veolia, Sanofi, Imerys, or Sanmina.
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a colleague you want to sit with. Book a table or meeting room in one click. Plan your schedule around when the team will be in the office, without long discussions. Don’t miss the days when a colleague you want to talk to comes to the office. Find your way around offices or floors where you rarely visit. The system contains all the necessary integrations for ease of use, such as Active Directory, and Google and Exchange calendars.It also has a highly developed functionality for finding and booking meeting rooms, including placing displays at the front of the room. If a company even partially introduces flexible jobs, this gives people a choice, and the company the opportunity to increase staff without a costly relocation to another office. Don’t let hybrid work get in the way of working together. Give employees an easy way to manage their hybrid schedule, invite co-workers onsite, and book a nearby desk in one click, both from desktop or mobile app.
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into smart, mapped and instantly accessible spaces, Wayleadr creates a frictionless arrival experience that enables all types of businesses to drive efficiencies that create harmony and increase productivity. Visit wayleadr.com today to see why today’s 21st-century companies like OpenAI, Uber and Sanofi are choosing Wayleadr to help their employees arrive easier.
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible working policies, and create a seamless workplace experience.
Ofisly
ofisly.com
Ofisly is a workplace booking & office management app. Ofisly, the ultimate workplace booking and office management app designed with simplicity in mind. Our easy-to-use interface puts the power in the hands of your employees, making booking a desk or a parking spot a breeze and a few clicks away. Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional office management with front desk tools like visitor management, package tracking, and incidents reporting, all seamlessly integrated into Ofisly Built with insights from office managers, Ofisly is tailored to streamline your workspace operations. No more lengthy sales meetings—start using Ofisly independently and experience the efficiency of interactive floor plans and maps that you can customize according to your office layout. Whether you're managing a hybrid team or operating from flexible offices, Ofisly adapts to your needs. Accessible through web browsers and available on iOS and Android platforms, Ofisly is the key to optimizing your office space and enhancing your team's productivity. Try Ofisly today and discover why world-trusted companies such as Samsung, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, and Shipmonk rely on us to elevate their workplace experiences.
Booxpace
booxpace.com
An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves and teammates. • Defining Workspace • Capacity and Reservation Management • Maximum Day Control Communicate Use Booxpace to inform your employees, make smart suggestion and manage your event and training reservations. • Mobile Notifications • In-House Announcements • Tips & Tricks Measure and Improve Measure the demand for your resources through various analyses of how your employees use your office and develop strategies to improve your resource efficiency. • Most Frequently Used Areas • Distribution of People by Location • Demand Management (dining hall, parking lot etc.) Include Your Employees Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves and teammates. • Reservation for Teammates • Common Workspace Reservation • Social Activity Planning Don't Forget Your Pets “Bring My Pet” feature allows you to bring your pets to the office and let them socialize with you.
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
Gable
gable.to
Gable's HQ platform allows workplace and real estate teams to manage their leased office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, badging integrations, visitor management -- all in the same platform they can run their flex policy, budgeting and controls out of. Gable gives a full 360 degree view of the hybrid and remote workplace with the data and analytics to mange and optimize it.
Team Today
team-today.com
Team Today offers is an easy-to-use planning and management tools that empower employees to decide where to work from and when by showing where colleagues are planning on working from, which offices are the busiest, and what days people are working. This is information is then analyzed to provide insights and trends into how your office space is used.
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE forever for 3 spaces and up to 15 users! Experience unparalleled efficiency with our intuitive platform for free and expand whenever you feel the need to scale. Our pricing is designed with scalability in mind, the plans offer a flexible pricing structure based on your usage. Benefit from: Interactive Maps, Mobile App, QR codes in Workplace, Easy Visitor Access, Approval process, Space utilization statistics. Streamline your space, simplify bookings, and optimize resource use, all while enhancing user experience. Choose Whatspot for a smarter, more organized workspace. What you get: Whatspot will quickly and easily help you to find a suitable date for a booking so that it does not clash with others. Instant bookings, On-the-Spot - Enable on-the-go, instant bookings with a simple scan, catering to the fast-paced needs of professionals Desks and space bookings made visual - Manage hot desk bookings easily using interactive floorplans. Create a working environment in which teams and individuals can work effectively. See in realtime which desks are available, who is in the office and where teammates are sitting. Make bookings available to the public - Allow visitors and external partners to book meeting rooms, desks and other shared company resources easily and without the need to create an account. All in your control. All bookings in one place - Have a perfect overview of all your own and your company's bookings in the form of a calendar or daily agenda. It is always at hand on your mobile phone, tablet or computer. Total control, real-time insight - Manage who can access the resources, approve or reject bookings. Keep track of the space usage in real-time, so you always know which resources are being used when and by whom. Detailed usage reports for accurate invoicing - Elevate your invoicing accuracy with our detailed usage reports. Whether it's billing for hot desks or meeting rooms, our software provides precise data, ensuring every hour is accounted for.
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is easy to set-up (just few hours), intuitive to use, customizable and perfectly integrated with Microsoft Teams and Slack. Our office management app is an intuitive solution designed to optimize workspace utilization, boost team productivity, and offer flexibility in today’s dynamic work environment. It caters to businesses of all sizes, from small teams to large corporations. Yoffix offers everything you need to master hybrid work: - Scheduling of office and remote days to motivate employees to come back to the office - Interactive 3D floor plans - Restricted access option for any office resources - Desk booking with 1-2 clicks (hourly, weekly repeatable, or multiple-day bookings) - Check who's in the office tomorrow and find your colleagues on-site - Room booking with 2-way sync with Outlook - Booking parking slots seamlessly integrated into desk booking UX - Team bookings to bring your teams together and optimize weekly office utilization - Workplace analytics and attendance statistics - Custom hybrid rules, office check-in & notifications. Manage your hybrid work easily within Microsoft Teams, integrated with AD and Outlook. Profit from additional integrations with your collaboration tools and HRIS and hardware add-ons (SpaceDisplay, RoomDisplay, Check-Ins). Benefits: - Desk booking that people love and use - Easy set-up within a few hours and intuitive onboarding - Full control over hybrid set-up and office attendance - >30-50% office space & cost optimization - GDPR and working council compliant - Free trial with no credit card required Choose Yoffix to foster growth, efficiency, and a satisfied workforce.
