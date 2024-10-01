App store for web apps
Top Hybrid Enablement Software - Netherlands
Hybrid enablement software helps businesses streamline hybrid workplace processes, such as scheduling and team coordination. Hybrid work solutions allow employees to schedule and communicate their work location preferences to their teams to promote collaboration and connection with colleagues, cross-functional partners, and work friends. Administrators and managers of hybrid teams—including both remote employees and office-based workers—use these solutions to set and communicate hybrid workplace policies to employees. Once policies have been set, employees build out their preferred hybrid schedules and can view their teammates’ preferred office-based or home-based days. This transparency enables employees to align their in-office days with others to facilitate in-person collaboration, meetings, or socialization. Hybrid enablement software also generates valuable insights regarding space utilization and workplace trends, providing companies with data to power decisions related to hybrid policies and real estate needs.
deskbird
deskbird.com
deskbird is the workplace management app that puts employees first. The platform provides a smooth and user-friendly experience, allowing users to easily check the office's occupancy and adjust their schedule accordingly. With just 2 clicks, you can book a desk on a mobile, desktop, Slack or MS Team...
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, f...
Robin
robinpowered.com
Want less confusion and more clarity? Manage your office space with confidence. Robin is the workplace management platform that streamlines processes for in-office productivity. We help global organizations optimize their spaces with leading desk and room booking software, automation and analytics. ...
Envoy
envoy.com
Envoy Workplace is the only fully integrated solution that brings together everything you need to manage and optimize your workplace, from desk and room booking to delivery management and unified occupancy analytics. Envoy has redefined how companies welcome visitors, improve the onsite experience, ...
OfficeRnD
officernd.com
OfficeRnD is a global software vendor with eight years of experience helping thousands of companies simplify flexible and hybrid workplace management. We help companies transition from traditional office environments to hybrid ones with an easy-to-set-up and use fully integrated solutions and analyt...
Yoffix
yoffix.com
Want to optimize office use & create a happy hybrid work environment employees love? With our people centric workplace platform employees can easily schedule their office days and book Shared Desks, Rooms and parking lots, while companies can track, manage and optimize their office assets. Yoffix is...
Comeen
comeen.com
Comeen Play is an Enterprise-grade digital signage platform for internal and operational communication. Made for large enterprises, the solution allows you to broadcast content to your teams in one click. Import or create your own content from templates and manage easily all user's rights from a mod...
Whatspot
whatspot.app
Elevate your workspace management to new heights with Whatspot. Perfect for businesses, coworking spaces, universities and public institutions, we offer a dynamic solution for all your booking needs – from desks to (meeting) rooms and parking spaces while remaining easy-to-use. Whatspot is FREE fore...
Duome
duome.co
Duome is a smart scheduling platform for hybrid working teams, enhancing collaboration and office usage through recommendations about the best place to do the task at hand based on the people you need to see and the work that needs to be done.
UnSpot
unspot.com
After the pandemic, many employees no longer need to work from the office 5 days a week, and companies no longer need to have a workplace assigned to only 1 person, allowing different people to sit at the same place on different days. Find the best workplace, with the right equipment, or find a coll...
Gable
gable.to
Gable's HQ platform allows workplace and real estate teams to manage their leased office spaces with desk and meeting room booking, badging integrations, visitor management -- all in the same platform they can run their flex policy, budgeting and controls out of. Gable gives a full 360 degree view o...
MAPIQ
mapiq.com
Mapiq is a workplace experience platform that enables organizations to manage office space while perfectly syncing real estate strategy and employee experience. We provide workplace teams with user-friendly tools to confidently optimize their workspaces based on real-time data, manage flexible worki...
Wayleadr
wayleadr.com
At Wayleadr we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world’s #1 Arrival Platform, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into s...
Team Today
team-today.com
Team Today offers is an easy-to-use planning and management tools that empower employees to decide where to work from and when by showing where colleagues are planning on working from, which offices are the busiest, and what days people are working. This is information is then analyzed to provide in...
Booxpace
booxpace.com
An office reservation application offering flexible, safe and employee-oriented solutions that fit evolving business models. Create Your Own Workspace Allow your employees to use Booxpace to quickly plan their office times from anywhere in line with their needs and make reservations for themselves a...
Ofisly
ofisly.com
Ofisly is a workplace booking & office management app. Ofisly, the ultimate workplace booking and office management app designed with simplicity in mind. Our easy-to-use interface puts the power in the hands of your employees, making booking a desk or a parking spot a breeze and a few clicks away. S...