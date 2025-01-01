App store for web apps

HRMS & HCM Software
Top HRMS & HCM Software

Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) and Human Capital Management (HCM) software are comprehensive platforms in the realm of HR technology, encompassing functionalities across various HR software categories. HRMS serves as an integrated, modular system for managing all aspects of human resource information. Companies utilize HRMS to streamline critical HR functions such as recruitment, performance reviews, and employee training within a centralized framework, facilitating efficient HR management and reporting. Typically adopted by HR departments in large enterprises, HRMS suites are designed with a modular structure that allows customization to meet specific organizational requirements. These systems can be implemented either as fully integrated suites or as individual modules, which can be integrated with other best-of-breed HR software solutions. Key features commonly found in HRMS include core HR management, recruitment tools, performance management capabilities, and corporate learning management system (LMS) functionalities.

Dayforce

Dayforce

dayforce.com

Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.

Workday

Workday

workday.com

Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.

Keka HR

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

ZingHR

ZingHR

zinghr.com

ZingHR is a cloud-based HR management software that streamlines processes like onboarding, payroll, and attendance tracking, supporting remote workforce management.

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

BambooHR

BambooHR

bamboohr.com

BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.

Paychex

Paychex

paychex.com

The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Bob HR

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Factorial

Factorial

factorialhr.com

Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.

Zimyo

Zimyo

zimyo.com

Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.

Breathe

Breathe

breathehr.com

Breathe is HR management software for UK SMEs, helping to manage employee data, attendance, leave, and performance efficiently.

HROne

HROne

hrone.cloud

HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.

Namely

Namely

namely.com

Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany

clearcompany.com

ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.

Access

Access

theaccessgroup.com

Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.

PeopleForce

PeopleForce

peopleforce.io

PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.

ChartHop

ChartHop

charthop.com

ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.

BrioHR

BrioHR

briohr.com

BrioHR is an HR management platform for SMEs that digitizes employee management, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, performance tracking, and time-off management.

Arcoro

Arcoro

arcoro.com

Arcoro is modular HR software designed for construction companies, offering tools for applicant tracking, onboarding, time management, and more.

PrimePay

PrimePay

primepay.com

PrimePay is a payroll management app that streamlines payroll processes, enhances compliance, and provides HR tools for small and midsize businesses.

Cinode

Cinode

cinode.com

Cinode is a platform for managing skills, certifications, and project collaboration, helping consultancies optimize talent management and networking.

GoCo

GoCo

goco.io

GoCo is a cloud-based HR platform that streamlines employee management tasks, including onboarding, benefits, payroll, and compliance, with a focus on usability and integration.

Asanify

Asanify

asanify.com

Asanify is an HR management app that streamlines processes like payroll, attendance, and compliance for organizations, offering a user-friendly platform with automation features.

Omni HR

Omni HR

omnihr.co

Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.

Worknice

Worknice

worknice.com

Worknice is an HR software that streamlines employee lifecycle processes, including onboarding, compliance, and records management, all in a user-friendly interface.

Armano

Armano

armano.io

Armano is an HR solution that provides time tracking, talent management, document management, expense management, internal communications, and project management for small to medium businesses.

Papervee HR

Papervee HR

papervee.com

Papervee is a cloud-based HR app that simplifies time tracking, leave management, and employee records while automating recruitment and contract generation.

Ostendi

Ostendi

ostendihr.com

OstendiHR is a toolset for managing the employee lifecycle, including onboarding, feedback, documentation, and employee data management.

