Top HRMS & HCM Software

Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) and Human Capital Management (HCM) software are comprehensive platforms in the realm of HR technology, encompassing functionalities across various HR software categories. HRMS serves as an integrated, modular system for managing all aspects of human resource information. Companies utilize HRMS to streamline critical HR functions such as recruitment, performance reviews, and employee training within a centralized framework, facilitating efficient HR management and reporting. Typically adopted by HR departments in large enterprises, HRMS suites are designed with a modular structure that allows customization to meet specific organizational requirements. These systems can be implemented either as fully integrated suites or as individual modules, which can be integrated with other best-of-breed HR software solutions. Key features commonly found in HRMS include core HR management, recruitment tools, performance management capabilities, and corporate learning management system (LMS) functionalities.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
ZingHR
zinghr.com
ZingHR is a cloud-based HR management software that streamlines processes like onboarding, payroll, and attendance tracking, supporting remote workforce management.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.
Paychex
paychex.com
The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is HR management software for UK SMEs, helping to manage employee data, attendance, leave, and performance efficiently.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.
BrioHR
briohr.com
BrioHR is an HR management platform for SMEs that digitizes employee management, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, performance tracking, and time-off management.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Arcoro is modular HR software designed for construction companies, offering tools for applicant tracking, onboarding, time management, and more.
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay is a payroll management app that streamlines payroll processes, enhances compliance, and provides HR tools for small and midsize businesses.
Cinode
cinode.com
Cinode is a platform for managing skills, certifications, and project collaboration, helping consultancies optimize talent management and networking.
GoCo
goco.io
GoCo is a cloud-based HR platform that streamlines employee management tasks, including onboarding, benefits, payroll, and compliance, with a focus on usability and integration.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is an HR management app that streamlines processes like payroll, attendance, and compliance for organizations, offering a user-friendly platform with automation features.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.
Worknice
worknice.com
Worknice is an HR software that streamlines employee lifecycle processes, including onboarding, compliance, and records management, all in a user-friendly interface.
Armano
armano.io
Armano is an HR solution that provides time tracking, talent management, document management, expense management, internal communications, and project management for small to medium businesses.
Papervee HR
papervee.com
Papervee is a cloud-based HR app that simplifies time tracking, leave management, and employee records while automating recruitment and contract generation.
Ostendi
ostendihr.com
OstendiHR is a toolset for managing the employee lifecycle, including onboarding, feedback, documentation, and employee data management.
