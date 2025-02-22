Top HRMS & HCM Software - Thailand

Find the right software and services.
Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) and Human Capital Management (HCM) software are comprehensive platforms in the realm of HR technology, encompassing functionalities across various HR software categories. HRMS serves as an integrated, modular system for managing all aspects of human resource information. Companies utilize HRMS to streamline critical HR functions such as recruitment, performance reviews, and employee training within a centralized framework, facilitating efficient HR management and reporting. Typically adopted by HR departments in large enterprises, HRMS suites are designed with a modular structure that allows customization to meet specific organizational requirements. These systems can be implemented either as fully integrated suites or as individual modules, which can be integrated with other best-of-breed HR software solutions. Key features commonly found in HRMS include core HR management, recruitment tools, performance management capabilities, and corporate learning management system (LMS) functionalities.
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
HiBob
hibob.com
Bob is the HR platform that simplifies people management and modernizes the work experience for every employee—driving engagement, culture, and productivity. Bob is configurable for the way you operate—onsite, remote, or hybrid work. It empowers HR and managers to increase performance and retention, leading to healthier and more productive teams. With Bob, you can streamline your core HR processes such as onboarding, performance management, and compensation management using automated workflows to increase your efficiency, cover all touchpoints, and save precious time. Bob provides real-time quantifiable data that can inform strategic decisions that impact the bottom line. Bob helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. HiBob’s dedicated teams across the US, UK, Europe, Israel, and Australia are working every day to serve over 1,400 modern, fast-growing, mid-sized businesses.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla and Brian T. Horowitz wrote in PC Magazine that BambooHR is "pricier than competing products" and "lacking in benefits administration (BA) features compared to rival solutions" but its "solid feature set and user-friendly interface push it to the top of our list".
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive efficiency with innovative features such as Compensation Management, HR Helpdesk, Performance and Development and Surveys. We have 300+ employees providing support with a 90% customer satisfaction level and 180+ integrations available. Upgrade your HR team from spreadsheets to strategy now – book your free demo today: https://www.personio.com/webdemo/
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help organizations unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence no matter where they operate in the world. Dayforce is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Minneapolis, Minnesota with operations across the globe. The company’s brand promise to make work life better is the commitment it makes not only to customers, but to its own people and the communities Dayforce operates in. Key product areas: * HRIS * Global payroll, on-demand pay * Benefits * Workforce management, including time and attendance and task management * Talent acquisition, including recruiting and onboarding * Talent management, including performance management, succession planning, compensation management, engagement surveys, and an integrated learning management system * Advanced reporting, analytics, and dashboards * HR self service via the Dayforce mobile app
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear for small and midsize businesses. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform. A platform defined by options and designed to deliver exceptional
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. Managing your people has never been easier. ADP Workforce Now equips you with the tools not just to track HR information, but to help you manage your workforce and make data-driven decisions. And, as you grow, you can add the functionality you need. Empower all levels of your organization with tools and capabilities designed specifically to provide an engaging experience for business leaders, managers, and workers. • All-in-one: A configurable HR platform to efficiently manage all your people management functions — payroll, HR, time, talent, and benefits — within a single database. • Confident Compliance: Our industry-leading security keeps your data safe, while our deep compliance expertise and solutions help you protect your business. • Ease of use: Innovative, easy-to-use features at your fingertips, making it easy to work in ways that fit your needs while also providing a better experience for your workforce • Insights in the flow of work: Make decisions with confidence, informed by insights from the richest and most robust workforce database in the business. • Integrated and connected ecosystem: Broaden your people management capabilities with the largest HR ecosystem that easily and securely integrates with leading third-party solutions. Easily connect with vital partners such as accountants, brokers and financial providers. PAYROLL. Save time and reduce errors with the all-in-one suite purposefully built to help you operate your business and meet your compliance needs.
Cinode
cinode.com
Who knows what, who’s available, what can I sell? We provide the crucial insights into sales, delivery, and skills you're currently missing. Cinode is the all-in-one platform to boost your consultancy's growth. We're the top choice in the Nordics for a reason.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is changing the face of business management software, not only in how we serve our customers, living up to our promise to give them the freedom to do more of what’s important to them, but for our people, our investors and the charities close to our hearts where we live and work. Access helps more than 100000 customers transform the way their business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important.
BrioHR
briohr.com
All-in-one HR management platform for SMEs. Our HR management platform helps companies instantly digitize all HR functions across the full employee journey, all in one place: - talent acquisition: digitize and collaborate over recruitments with our ATS (applicant tracking system), then onboard your new joiners fully digitally - HR admin: manage paid time off, employee database and documents, payroll (for Singapore and Malaysia, more to come!), expense claims, timesheets... - Performance management: track KPIs / OKRs, manage performance appraisal, gather 360° feedback...
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving millions of hours for 1100+ enterprises. This count includes names from 20+ industries— Timex, ABP, Lux Cozi, Droom, Amar Ujala, Haier, Bikanervala, Weikfield, Burberry, Harvest Gold, Studds, Nippon Steel, Annapurna, Nissin, TravelXp, Career Launcher, and Paynearby are some to name a few. The best part? We gift our users a MOBILE APP at zero cost to help them experience the true power of HR automation anywhere, anytime. We differentiate ourselves in the HR software market with the following salient functionalities- ✅ First ever Gmail-inspired Inbox for HR to guide your day ✅ Innovative task insights to get work done in time ✅ Intuitive global search box to trace & access any information and a system that doesn’t just promise but actually SHOWS YOU ITS REAL ROI. Being the first HCM that takes real-time actions on all HR tasks, discouraging backlogs with subtle reminders, we set you up for success by automating all operational tasks. To know more, visit our website- https://hrone.cloud/
GoCo
goco.io
GoCo brings HR data to life and provides tools to customize workflows for any HR process, policy, or checklist. With GoCo, organizations receive a dedicated support team that sets them up for success and remains available after implementation. From onboarding and benefits to performance management and payroll, GoCo offers everything needed to run HR in a single, easy-to-use solution. The mission of GoCo is to help businesses spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams.
Ostendi
ostendihr.com
OstendiHR is a complete suite of tools designed to help you manage the employee lifecycle in your company. You can choose from a variety of solution to help you streamline the onboarding process, gather insights and feedback from your employees, collect documentation, manage goals and career paths. Storing all people data in one place will allow you to quickly make the best possible decisions about your employees.
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and compliance, employee change management, payroll integration, time-off, reviews, and surveys. Built for thriving HR teams who need to solve challenges now and as new ones arise.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Omni helps HR teams hire, onboard, manage, and pay your employees across Asia and beyond in just a few clicks. With Omni, you and your team’s valuable time is no longer lost in data entry or administrative tasks, but instead channeled towards strategic initiatives and meaningful interactions that drive business growth.
Papervee HR
papervee.com
Papervee is a cloud-based human resources solution that helps streamline tasks such as time tracking, leave management, and document organization. The solution centralizes HR workflows like scheduling, remote work, overtime tracking, and more. It also automates employment contract generation, recruitment, and project time tracking.
Armano
armano.io
Armano is a comprehensive HR solution offering features like time tracking, talent management, file and document management, expense management, internal communications, and project management. It caters to small to medium-sized businesses with competitive pricing and a user-friendly platform.
ZingHR
zinghr.com
ZingHR has been the driving force that is helping organizations go beyond Automation, and deliver a solution that could directly impact Business Outcomes and Enhance Employee Experience. ZingHR aims for an Employee-Centric and mobile first approach. An Enterprise HCM platform for the betterment of workforce irrespective of geographical boundaries covering the entire spectrum from Onboarding to Exit and beyond.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Shree Maruti, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,500 others, Zimyo offers a comprehensive suite of products that includes HR and Payroll, Attendance, Performance, Applicant Tracking, Engagement, LMS and 50+ modules. By leveraging these solutions, organizations of any size can automate HR operations, run error-free payroll, disburse salaries on time, track employee attendance, onboard/offboard employees, track employee performance, parse resumes, send offer letters, and do much more. What’s there for you in Zimyo? * Employee Engagement: Employee Pulse Surveys; Peer-to-peer Direct & Group Chats; Announcements, Discussion Forums & Polls; Happiness Index; Anonymous Feedback; Helpdesk & Ticketing * CORE HR: Employee Data Management; Employee Self Service; Documents & Policies; Employee Onboarding; Employee Offboarding; HR Analytics and Reporting * Payroll: Payroll Processing Automation; Expense Management & Payouts; Statutory Compliance Management; Multi Entity Payroll * Time & Attendance: Attendance Management; Geo-tagging & Geo-fencing; Roster Management; Attendance Reminders; Field-Trip Management * Performance Management Software: OKRs; Reviews (KRA/KPIs);Continuous Feedback; One to One; Compensation & Appraisal Management * Recruitment Management Software: Candidate Management; Talent Pool Management; Interviews Scheduling & Skill based Rating Feedback; Custom Hiring Process Flows; Skill Assessment; Resume Parsing; Job Board Integrations for Sourcing Furthermore, Zimyo HRMS provides round-the-clock customer support to address your inquiries promptly.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform that seamlessly manages your entire employee experience and streamlines HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. As an HR ecosystem, PeopleForce offers six fully-functional and customizable products: CoreHR, Recruit, Perform, Pulse, Time, and Desk, meeting the diverse needs of businesses and providing a comprehensive platform that streamlines processes and enhancing operational efficiency. With PeopleForce, you have the flexibility to choose and pay for the specific products you require, ensuring cost-effectiveness and maximizing the value of your investment. What employees can do in the app: – Track leave balance information up-to-date – Request and manage time off, specifying the reason for the absence, nudge approvers – Get quick access to personal profiles and contact details with searchable employees' directory – See who’s out today and the reasons for their absence – Access to up-to-date company news and announcements – Overview of the to-dos, view and complete assigned tasks – Access their documents Managers additionally – receive notifications with leave requests and can quickly review and approve or reject them. – easily manage your tasks, approvals and to-dos. PeopleForce's mission is to empower businesses to move forward while focusing on people, not processes, creating an empowering and enjoyable workplace environment. As a game-changer in revolutionizing the work experience for HR professionals, managers, and employees, PeopleForce has become the go-to choice for 600+ businesses, including innovators such as Deloitte, Rakuten, Reply, Roosh, AJAX, and many others.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Paychex Flex is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going. * Hire, pay, manage, and retain employees with confidence * Get experienced, award-winning support where and when you need it with our 24/7/365 live support team * Stay ahead of changing laws and regulations with our compliance experts * Access your information on the go with the Paychex Flex Mobile App * Talent Management: Recruit, retain, and develop top talent from a single HR platform and streamline your hiring and onboarding process. * Workforce Management: Improve employee efficiency and productivity with our vital workforce management resources. * Payroll and Financial Support: Easily pay employees and manage taxes, expenses, and more, so you can continue to focus on your business. * Employee Benefits: Attract and retain top talent by offering valued employee benefits while simplifying your plan administration. * PEO and HR Outsourcing: Support your business throughout the entire employee lifecycle with our comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions. * Employee Experience: Save time and improve accuracy by giving employees access to self-service HR, training, and financial tools. * Integrations: Automatically and accurately connect and share data between your software and Paychex Flex. Choose the right level of technology and support for your business now — while keeping the ability to grow as your needs change. See why Paychex is the largest HR company for small to medium-sized businesses and let us simplify your payroll experience.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
Keka HR
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System. Keka HR is a people enabler. It automates people processes and helps build a motivated and committed workplace culture, transforming your company from good to great. With Keka, you can foster a high-performance culture that adapts, evolves, and scales, making your team more effective. As a leader in HR technology for small and medium enterprises, Keka is versatile and suitable for all industries.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by solving problems with a simple and intuitive interface that allows you to optimize and digitalize all your manual processes. A complete HR solution that automates, simplifies, and streamlines administrative processes by providing information and insights to help companies improve their management and reduce costs. - Clock in: Seamlessly track your attendance with just a few taps, assigning timesheets to various projects and work locations with ease. - Absence management: Effortlessly request holidays, medical, and personal leaves, receiving prompt notifications upon manager approval. Also, team managers can approve or reject the requests from the mobile app. - Shifts: Maintain organization by reviewing your upcoming work shifts or those of your team. - Social: Access valuable company information, including news, events, new joiners, birthdays, and more. - Documents: Securely review, upload, and sign important documents through the app. - Expenses: Quickly submit your expenses by capturing a photo of your receipt and monitor the approval process directly within the app. - Tasks: Stay on top of your responsibilities by efficiently reviewing and managing pending tasks. - Calendar: View your teammates’ availability in a convenient calendar format to plan effectively. - Employee directory and profile: Explore your coworkers’ roles and contact details while updating your own relevant information. Ensure accuracy in details such as your address or bank account changes that may impact your payroll.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies since 2004 to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. Talent maximization is achieved when HR has the tools needed to plan accurately, execute people initiatives flawlessly, and build culture deliberately—these essential pillars of talent maximization are the core of its Talent Management platform. ClearCompany is a full-spectrum Talent Management platform that helps organizations achieve their missions by uniting people, platforms, and processes to maximize employees’ talent. Its unique approach puts company mission at the center of every client’s talent processes. As the only HR software provider unifying recruiting, onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement, the ClearCompany platform supports organizations throughout the entire employee lifecycle.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is a dynamic People Operations Platform that connects and visualizes all your people data to empower your organization through insights, alignment, and action. ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to HR, ChartHop’s People Operations Platform is the unified source for people data and the main point of action for day-to-day programs, processes, and initiatives. From People and Finance executives to managers and employees, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, YipitData, BetterCloud, and Starburst. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Cox Enterprises.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is a multi-award-winning simple and secure people software that helps UK SMEs move their core people processes online – saving time, giving peace of mind, and enabling businesses wherever they are working. Breathe is the trusted by more than 15,000 UK-based small businesses and charities to manage more than 400,000 people. Breathe is endorsed and recommended by a network of more than 600 partners. Organisations that use Breathe include AgeUK, Huel, The Wildlife Trust, Scrub Daddy, Dryrobe, RSPCA and more. Features include: Product features include: - Holiday & Leave Management - Sickness & Absence Monitoring - Performance Management - Expense Management - Employee Scheduling - Time Tracking - Employee Database & Analytics - Unlimited Document Storage - Rota, Time & Attendance Start your 14-day trial today and see how Breathe’s intuitive products can help you and your business.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Construction companies and contractors have special workforce management needs, and Arcoro offers a suite of modular construction HR software that enables companies to address them successfully. Arcoro is the only Human Resources technology company focused on the construction industry, offering solutions to help companies hire, manage and grow their back office, professional and skilled trade workforce. Arcoro’s suite of modules includes: • Applicant Tracking • Onboarding • Learning Management • Core HR • Benefits • ExakTime time/attendance tracking • Compensation management • Performance management and succession planning. Companies can choose to leverage one or all of the modules, and many customers start with one or two and add more as their needs change, or their organization grows. Modules within Arcoro’s suite are fully integrated, but they also integrate with other construction technology including project management, workforce management and accounting systems. Arcoro maintains strong partnerships with other leading construction tech providers to ensure a seamless experience for customers. Over 8,000 construction companies and contractors of all sizes in North America rely on Arcoro to help them address their HR needs. Every day more than 1 million construction pros clock in and out on an Arcoro product. Arcoro strives to deliver the best experience for employees in the field and in the office. For more information please visit us at www.arcoro.com.
