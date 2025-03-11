App store for web apps

Top HR Services Providers

"HR Services Providers" refer to companies or organizations that offer a range of human resources (HR) solutions and services to businesses. These services are designed to assist organizations in managing their human capital effectively, addressing various HR needs, and ensuring compliance with employment laws and regulations.

ADP

ADP

adp.com

The ADP app streamlines payroll, HR management, benefits, and time tracking, allowing users to manage employee data and tasks from mobile devices.

LunaProxy

LunaProxy

lunaproxy.com

LunaProxy is a residential proxy service with over 200 million IPs for web scraping and data collection, offering high anonymity and multiple access methods.

Kwork

Kwork

kwork.com

Kwork is a freelance marketplace connecting clients with professionals offering fixed-price services across various categories.

Empower

Empower

empower.com

Empower is a personal finance app that helps users track income, expenses, set financial goals, and receive tailored advice for better financial management.

Interaction Design Foundation

Interaction Design Foundation

interaction-design.org

The Interaction Design Foundation app offers a wide range of online courses and resources for learning UX design, catering to both individuals and companies.

Central Test

Central Test

centraltest.com

Central Test app offers psychometric tests for recruitment and talent development, along with video interviews and 360 feedback.

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Hone offers live, virtual training programs for employees, focusing on leadership and DEIB skills to enhance performance and development in organizations.

Zenefits

Zenefits

zenefits.com

Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.

Alight

Alight

alight.com

The Alight app provides employees access to benefits like health, retirement, and payroll information, enabling management of these services conveniently.

HeartMath

HeartMath

heartmath.com

HeartMath app monitors heart rhythms to improve emotional balance and mental clarity, offering real-time feedback, guided meditations, and session tracking.

Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute

pmi.org

The Project Management Institute app provides resources, tools, and insights to support effective project management and professional development.

SHRM

SHRM

shrm.org

The SHRM app provides HR professionals with industry insights, news, tools, and resources for effective human resource management and workplace strategies.

ReachLink

ReachLink

reachlink.com

ReachLink is a behavioral health app providing personalized mental health care and support, including solutions for organizations to assist employees.

TriNet Hire

TriNet Hire

app.trinethire.com

TriNet Hire is a cloud-based recruiting tool that simplifies job posting, candidate management, and streamlines the hiring process for employers.

Block Advisors

Block Advisors

blockadvisors.com

The Block Advisors app provides tax preparation and advisory services, aiding users in managing tax filings and compliance with guidance on complex tax scenarios.

Allevity

Allevity

allevity.com

Allevity manages HR, payroll, recruiting, and staffing for businesses, allowing them to focus on their core activities while ensuring compliance and efficiency.

Insperity

Insperity

insperity.com

The Insperity app allows users to access employee benefits, HR documents, 401(k) details, paychecks, and UHC benefits remotely and conveniently.

Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial

inspirafinancial.com

Inspira Financial app provides tools for managing health savings accounts, retirement savings, and investment strategies to support financial planning.

Launch 360

Launch 360

launch-360.com

Launch 360 is a tool for assessing leadership skills through confidential 360-degree feedback across key competencies without system installation.

Lingo Live

Lingo Live

lingolive.com

Lingo Live offers a customized communication coaching program designed to enhance team communication skills for improved contribution and goal achievement.

Aadmi

Aadmi

aadmi.com

The Aadmi app offers comprehensive HR support for businesses, addressing all aspects of human capital management throughout the employment lifecycle.

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

SuccessCOACHING provides training programs for CSMs, offering curated learning paths, real-world exercises, and an accredited certification for customer success professionals.

Relocate.me

Relocate.me

relocate.me

Relocate.me helps tech professionals find international IT job opportunities with visa sponsorship and relocation assistance.

The Forem

The Forem

theforem.co

The Forem app provides a platform for learning and development leaders to conduct live training sessions for groups ranging from 10 to over 10,000 employees.

Talaera

Talaera

talaera.com

Talaera provides personalized Business English training for global teams, focusing on communication skills across various formats like workshops, webinars, and one-on-one sessions.

HappyLocate

HappyLocate

happylocate.com

HappyLocate is a digital platform that streamlines employee relocation, connecting users with reliable movers and managing logistics for a smoother transition.

PayEntry

PayEntry

payentry.com

PayEntry is a payroll management app that automates calculations, manages payments, and integrates with accounting systems for efficient employee compensation processing.

Tava Health

Tava Health

tavahealth.com

Tava Health offers quick access to therapy services, allowing users to connect with therapists within 12 hours, while integrating with insurance for affordability.

Sawayo

Sawayo

sawayo.de

Sawayo app helps companies manage employee documents, track working hours, and handle personnel management tasks like holiday planning and compliance efficiently.

LEADx

LEADx

leadx.org

LEADx is a mobile app that provides tools and resources for leadership development, helping users enhance their skills and track personal growth.

G&A Partners

G&A Partners

gnapartners.com

G&A Partners is an HR outsourcing app that provides businesses with customized HR solutions, compliance support, and expert guidance, allowing them to focus on growth.

UMR

UMR

member.umr.com

The UMR app helps users manage healthcare by accessing benefits, plan details, digital ID cards, finding providers, and tracking expenses on their mobile devices.

BenefitHub

BenefitHub

benefithub.com

BenefitHub is an online platform offering employee discounts, perks, and financial wellness tools to enhance benefits and reduce stress from expenses.

TalentPulse

TalentPulse

talentpulse.net

TalentPulse is an app that analyzes employee data to diagnose issues, predict turnover risks, and provide solutions to prevent staff attrition.

Fairtme

Fairtme

fairtime.com.au

Fairtme app helps Australian businesses manage payroll compliance, ensuring employees are paid accurately each pay cycle.

HRDQ

HRDQ

hrdqstore.com

HRDQ provides training resources, assessments, and tools to improve people skills, leadership, and employee performance in organizations.

Pryor Learning

Pryor Learning

pryor.com

Pryor Learning is a training platform offering diverse professional development courses online and in-person for various fields, supporting skill enhancement and continuous learning.

Careerminds

Careerminds

careerminds.com

Careerminds offers outplacement and career management services, combining technology and coaching to support individuals in job transitions globally.

Thrive

Thrive

thrivemycareer.com

Thrive offers outplacement solutions to help organizations support employees during layoffs, providing personalized career transition assistance.

CU Health

CU Health

cuhealth.com.au

CU Health provides evidence-based corporate healthcare and integrates health and wellbeing services for Australian businesses.

Runa HR

Runa HR

runahr.com

Runa HR is a cloud-based payroll platform for small and medium businesses in Mexico, simplifying HR tasks like payroll, onboarding, and performance management.

Wildsparq

Wildsparq

wildsparq.com

Wildsparq is a leadership development platform designed to enhance personal and professional growth in teams, offering a customizable and scalable system.

Simpli5

Simpli5

simpli5.com

Simpli5 is a platform that helps individuals understand themselves and others, promoting better collaboration and productivity in the workplace.

TraceGenie

TraceGenie

tracegenie.co.za

TraceGenie is an app that helps retirement funds locate untraceable members, offering control, accountability, and reduced fraud risk.

Bennie

Bennie

bennie.com

The Bennie app provides employees with easy access to benefits information, including ID cards, provider searches, and direct support for benefits-related inquiries.

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

The Lumity Benefits app helps users manage and access various health benefits through an organized platform with easy navigation and personalized support.

Learnexus

Learnexus

learnexus.com

Learnexus offers online corporate training solutions, focusing on continuous improvement, lean six sigma, and agile coaching.

DeGarmo

DeGarmo

degarmo.com

The DeGarmo app provides talent assessment and development solutions to assist clients in improving productivity and workforce stability.

StarAgile

StarAgile

staragile.com

The StarAgile app offers online courses for Agile and project management certifications, featuring interactive materials, video lectures, and real-time support for flexible learning.

Cognician

Cognician

cognician.com

Cognician is an app that promotes employee behavior change through personalized, data-driven digital experiences in a chat-based format.

ChaadHR

ChaadHR

chaadhr.com

ChaadHR is a platform that simplifies global employment by managing payroll, benefits, compliance, and employee data for companies across multiple countries.

Corplife

Corplife

corplife.at

Corplife is an HR Tech app that offers employee benefits and tax-free lunch options, while providing HR with anonymous feedback to improve retention.

Qtrainers

Qtrainers

qtrainers.com

Qtrainers connects companies with corporate trainers and allows users to search for upcoming training events in their city.

JourneyLab

JourneyLab

journeylab.io

JourneyLab is a platform that enhances business outcome clarity and discipline, enabling better decision-making and teamwork to achieve organizational goals.

Coachello

Coachello

coachello.io

Coachello offers data-driven, personalized coaching support via MS Teams and Slack, providing measurable performance enhancement available 24/7.

RehvUp

RehvUp

rehvup.io

RehvUp is an employee engagement app that connects workers, enhancing morale and productivity through guided coaching.

OnGrid

OnGrid

ongrid.in

OnGrid is a digital trust platform in India that provides over 100 verification services, including ID, address, education, and employment background checks.

Nexeo HR

Nexeo HR

nexeohr.com

Nexeo HR helps jobseekers connect with employment opportunities in call centers, manufacturing, shipping, and light industrial sectors.

Enablo

Enablo

enablo.com

Enablo is a platform that improves organizational workflows, collaboration, and productivity by integrating tools like Workplace from Meta, Asana, and Google Workspace.

