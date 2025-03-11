Top HR Services Providers

Find the right software and services.
"HR Services Providers" refer to companies or organizations that offer a range of human resources (HR) solutions and services to businesses. These services are designed to assist organizations in managing their human capital effectively, addressing various HR needs, and ensuring compliance with employment laws and regulations.
ADP
adp.com
The ADP app streamlines payroll, HR management, benefits, and time tracking, allowing users to manage employee data and tasks from mobile devices.
LunaProxy
lunaproxy.com
LunaProxy is a residential proxy service with over 200 million IPs for web scraping and data collection, offering high anonymity and multiple access methods.
Kwork
kwork.com
Kwork is a freelance marketplace connecting clients with professionals offering fixed-price services across various categories.
Empower
empower.com
Empower is a personal finance app that helps users track income, expenses, set financial goals, and receive tailored advice for better financial management.
Interaction Design Foundation
interaction-design.org
The Interaction Design Foundation app offers a wide range of online courses and resources for learning UX design, catering to both individuals and companies.
Central Test
centraltest.com
Central Test app offers psychometric tests for recruitment and talent development, along with video interviews and 360 feedback.
Hone
honehq.com
Hone offers live, virtual training programs for employees, focusing on leadership and DEIB skills to enhance performance and development in organizations.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.
Alight
alight.com
The Alight app provides employees access to benefits like health, retirement, and payroll information, enabling management of these services conveniently.
HeartMath
heartmath.com
HeartMath app monitors heart rhythms to improve emotional balance and mental clarity, offering real-time feedback, guided meditations, and session tracking.
Project Management Institute
pmi.org
The Project Management Institute app provides resources, tools, and insights to support effective project management and professional development.
SHRM
shrm.org
The SHRM app provides HR professionals with industry insights, news, tools, and resources for effective human resource management and workplace strategies.
ReachLink
reachlink.com
ReachLink is a behavioral health app providing personalized mental health care and support, including solutions for organizations to assist employees.
TriNet Hire
app.trinethire.com
TriNet Hire is a cloud-based recruiting tool that simplifies job posting, candidate management, and streamlines the hiring process for employers.
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
The Block Advisors app provides tax preparation and advisory services, aiding users in managing tax filings and compliance with guidance on complex tax scenarios.
Allevity
allevity.com
Allevity manages HR, payroll, recruiting, and staffing for businesses, allowing them to focus on their core activities while ensuring compliance and efficiency.
Insperity
insperity.com
The Insperity app allows users to access employee benefits, HR documents, 401(k) details, paychecks, and UHC benefits remotely and conveniently.
Inspira Financial
inspirafinancial.com
Inspira Financial app provides tools for managing health savings accounts, retirement savings, and investment strategies to support financial planning.
Launch 360
launch-360.com
Launch 360 is a tool for assessing leadership skills through confidential 360-degree feedback across key competencies without system installation.
Lingo Live
lingolive.com
Lingo Live offers a customized communication coaching program designed to enhance team communication skills for improved contribution and goal achievement.
Aadmi
aadmi.com
The Aadmi app offers comprehensive HR support for businesses, addressing all aspects of human capital management throughout the employment lifecycle.
SuccessCOACHING
successcoaching.co
SuccessCOACHING provides training programs for CSMs, offering curated learning paths, real-world exercises, and an accredited certification for customer success professionals.
Relocate.me
relocate.me
Relocate.me helps tech professionals find international IT job opportunities with visa sponsorship and relocation assistance.
The Forem
theforem.co
The Forem app provides a platform for learning and development leaders to conduct live training sessions for groups ranging from 10 to over 10,000 employees.
Talaera
talaera.com
Talaera provides personalized Business English training for global teams, focusing on communication skills across various formats like workshops, webinars, and one-on-one sessions.
HappyLocate
happylocate.com
HappyLocate is a digital platform that streamlines employee relocation, connecting users with reliable movers and managing logistics for a smoother transition.
PayEntry
payentry.com
PayEntry is a payroll management app that automates calculations, manages payments, and integrates with accounting systems for efficient employee compensation processing.
Tava Health
tavahealth.com
Tava Health offers quick access to therapy services, allowing users to connect with therapists within 12 hours, while integrating with insurance for affordability.
Sawayo
sawayo.de
Sawayo app helps companies manage employee documents, track working hours, and handle personnel management tasks like holiday planning and compliance efficiently.
LEADx
leadx.org
LEADx is a mobile app that provides tools and resources for leadership development, helping users enhance their skills and track personal growth.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
G&A Partners is an HR outsourcing app that provides businesses with customized HR solutions, compliance support, and expert guidance, allowing them to focus on growth.
UMR
member.umr.com
The UMR app helps users manage healthcare by accessing benefits, plan details, digital ID cards, finding providers, and tracking expenses on their mobile devices.
BenefitHub
benefithub.com
BenefitHub is an online platform offering employee discounts, perks, and financial wellness tools to enhance benefits and reduce stress from expenses.
TalentPulse
talentpulse.net
TalentPulse is an app that analyzes employee data to diagnose issues, predict turnover risks, and provide solutions to prevent staff attrition.
Fairtme
fairtime.com.au
Fairtme app helps Australian businesses manage payroll compliance, ensuring employees are paid accurately each pay cycle.
HRDQ
hrdqstore.com
HRDQ provides training resources, assessments, and tools to improve people skills, leadership, and employee performance in organizations.
Pryor Learning
pryor.com
Pryor Learning is a training platform offering diverse professional development courses online and in-person for various fields, supporting skill enhancement and continuous learning.
Careerminds
careerminds.com
Careerminds offers outplacement and career management services, combining technology and coaching to support individuals in job transitions globally.
Thrive
thrivemycareer.com
Thrive offers outplacement solutions to help organizations support employees during layoffs, providing personalized career transition assistance.
CU Health
cuhealth.com.au
CU Health provides evidence-based corporate healthcare and integrates health and wellbeing services for Australian businesses.
Runa HR
runahr.com
Runa HR is a cloud-based payroll platform for small and medium businesses in Mexico, simplifying HR tasks like payroll, onboarding, and performance management.
Wildsparq
wildsparq.com
Wildsparq is a leadership development platform designed to enhance personal and professional growth in teams, offering a customizable and scalable system.
Simpli5
simpli5.com
Simpli5 is a platform that helps individuals understand themselves and others, promoting better collaboration and productivity in the workplace.
TraceGenie
tracegenie.co.za
TraceGenie is an app that helps retirement funds locate untraceable members, offering control, accountability, and reduced fraud risk.
Bennie
bennie.com
The Bennie app provides employees with easy access to benefits information, including ID cards, provider searches, and direct support for benefits-related inquiries.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
The Lumity Benefits app helps users manage and access various health benefits through an organized platform with easy navigation and personalized support.
Learnexus
learnexus.com
We provide online solutions for continuous improvement corporte training, lean six sigma training programs and agile coaching.
DeGarmo
degarmo.com
DeGarmo Group develops and distributes innovative talent assessment and development solutions to help clients maximize revenue growth, productivity, and workforce stability.
StarAgile
staragile.com
Founded in 2016, StarAgile has grown to become a leading giant in the space of Training and Consulting, helping students and professionals across the globe by delivering top-notch, world-class online training. We house a passionate bunch of professionals who are committed to answering the industry's needs in the ever-changing technological advancements and catering towards all your needs. We are catering our services globally across 25+ countries Including, USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia, and India etc., we have set up a firm global footprint transcending boundaries and reaching out to students from far and wide. Our passionate and dedicated team of experts have successfully trained over 3,00,000+ students and professionals in multifarious domains which include Agile and Scrum, Project Management, Quality Management, and DevOps to name a few and are committed to raising your excellence levels and accelerating your careers!
Cognician
cognician.com
Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interface is chat-based and interactive and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and take action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.
ChaadHR
chaadhr.com
ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading security guarantee give you peace of mind across the globe. We only charge fixed one low flat rate fees instead of by percentages so that help you control your budget.
Corplife
corplife.at
We provide a HR Tech Software focused on the topic of fringe benefits. Corplife's mission is to foster employee‘s retention and strengthen the relationship between the employer and the employee. The employer can provide Employee Benefits for the daily life, as well as tax-free benefits to the workforce. One of the USP’s is the combination of the features Corplife Benefits (Employee Benefits) and Corplife Lunch (taxfree Lunch Benefit), so the employees benefit double. The Human Ressource department gets anonymous, valuable information about the employees, to act with preventive measures and bind your employees longterm. Right now we are live in DACH and more than 400 corporates are using our software.
Qtrainers
qtrainers.com
Qtrainers is a platform to help companies connect with corporate trainers and vice versa. Search and discover, nearby upcoming training events happening in your city.
JourneyLab
journeylab.io
JourneyLab is the new business outcome platform that helps organisations sharpen their focus on what matters. The platform facilitates transparency and clarity on the outcomes you want to achieve, while having in-built tools to foster the discipline needed across your organisation to hit those outcomes. It is for: - Companies that are going through transformation, growth and transactions - Executives who put people at the centre of change for better outcomes - Teams who want to be heard, trusted and supported to deliver outcomes The platform: 1. Enables executives and managers to make better and more holistic decisions by seamlessly facilitating information flows throughout the organisation 2. Equips teams to deliver value at speed by providing them with modular tools, workflows and templates that they can use on demand The platform is built to be nimble and adaptable - in an environment where an organisation’s operating environment is constantly changing, JourneyLab’s platform can be implemented at speed and will work with your people and your processes to uplift your planning and delivery capabilities. Our purpose is to help organisations work more effectively and become future-fit. We want to make adaptive planning accessible for more companies while helping more people unlock their potential through meaningful work, and we believe that they can go hand-in-hand. We envision a world where people come together to solve big problems without friction. Where both individual initiative teams, managers and executives feel that they are enabled to succeed. Where the sum of the parts is bigger than the whole.
Coachello
coachello.io
Coachello is data-driven personalised people support. Coachello provides world-class performance enhancing coaching on demand via MS Teams & Slack 24x7. Professional coaching is transformative fully personalised but expensive, not scalable and without metrics. Coachello solves this issue in the most efficient and measurable way possible.
RehvUp
rehvup.io
RehvUp is the employee engagement platform that works for your business harder and smarter than anything else on the market. It’s a mobile app facilitated by professional Employee Experience (EX) Coaches to inspire and motivate your employees to be the best they can be, and happier at work. RehvUp is a private network built to socially connect and strengthen the bonds between all levels of your workforce like never before, while increasing workplace morale, productivity, and profit.
OnGrid
ongrid.in
OnGrid is India's leading digital trust platform, having completed more than 100 million+ verifications and background checks across 3000+ happy clients. OnGrid offers 100+ checks, including ID, address, education, employment, court record, police verifications, as well as a professional reference, credit, global database, and negative media checks.
Nexeo HR
nexeohr.com
Nexeo helps jobseekers find roles in the call center, manufacturing, shipping, and other light industrial industries
Enablo
enablo.com
Enablo works with businesses of scale to deliver optimal work experiences and drive connection, communication, collaboration and productivity for everyone, anywhere. They have exclusive partnerships with Workplace from Meta, Asana and Google Workspace, working side-by-side with customers to launch and embed the tools, then measure and drive their ongoing success. Enablo has helped hundreds of organizations transform their culture to empower people to do their best work, together.
