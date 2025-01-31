Top HR Services Providers - Sudan

Find the right software and services.
"HR Services Providers" refer to companies or organizations that offer a range of human resources (HR) solutions and services to businesses. These services are designed to assist organizations in managing their human capital effectively, addressing various HR needs, and ensuring compliance with employment laws and regulations.
Careerminds
careerminds.com
Careerminds is a global outplacement and career management partner that cares about you, your employees, and your company’s brand. We combine cutting-edge technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching, which allows us to deliver customized services to anyone, anywhere at a lower cost than traditional firms. We promise to support participants throughout the whole process by working with them until they are placed in a new, meaningful role. Getting your employees back to work is our mission and our guarantee.
Relocate.me
relocate.me
Looking for the right relocation opportunity? Explore the Relocate.me list of IT jobs abroad that offer visa sponsorship and relocation assistance.
Fairtme
fairtime.com.au
Payroll Compliance Made Easy. We help Australian businesses manage their payroll compliance obligations. Fairtime software ensures your staff are paid at the right rate, every pay cycle.
ChaadHR
chaadhr.com
ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading security guarantee give you peace of mind across the globe. We only charge fixed one low flat rate fees instead of by percentages so that help you control your budget.
Allevity
allevity.com
Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mission is to be your best business decision. HUMAN RESOURCES Allevity helps you run your business by: -Deciphering unclear employment laws and regulations -Keeping your company labor-compliant -Handling benefits and workers’ compensation -Relieving you of tedious employee tasks PAYROLL Allevity’s payroll outsourcing options give you time back in your day. We Deliver: -Heavy lifting on payroll processing -The experience of true partnership -Configurable software framework for your account You Keep: -As much (or little) involvement as you want -The time you would have spent on payroll RECRUITING & STAFFING Our expert recruiters help you avoid wasting time and money on the wrong fit. -Finds and narrows down to the most relevant, qualified candidates -Helps you reduce employee turnover -Ensures the best fit for your company culture -Keeps good candidates engaged during the interview process -Extends offers and notifies rejected applicants FOR JOB SEEKERS Allevity recruiters only work with professional employers who: -Want the skills in your wheelhouse -Appreciate your unique personality -Pay you fairly and appropriately
PayEntry
payentry.com
Payentry offers technology that makes payroll services simple– a powerful processing engine, and the most intuitive workflow and user experience. Our latest release, NextGen, makes the Payentry online payroll software platform even faster, more integrated, and easier to use. See the difference of a payroll platform that was built with our customers, for our customers.
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
TriNet Hire
app.trinethire.com
TriNet Hire is a simple and powerful cloud-based recruiting tool that makes posting to job boards and managing your candidates easy. Effortlessly create new job posts and post to the job boards that matter. Promote via social media and review resumes, download file submissions and also attach feedback, ratings and keywords. TriNet Hires online and mobile applications enable your business to hire the best talent quickly and efficiently.
Kwork
kwork.com
Kwork is a global freelance marketplace with fixed-price services starting at $10. From web development and design to music creation, SMM, SEO, video editing and more – there’s a service for every need!
HappyLocate
happylocate.com
HappyLocate is Asia’s First Digital Enterprise Employee Relocation Solution. Our tech-driven solution empowers HR and Admin professionals to streamline the relocation process, eliminating the hassles of manual workflows, inflated quotes, and offer drop-outs. With HappyLocate by your side, you can leave these worries behind. Proven Excellence Since 2016 Since 2016 we have been in the market providing our employee relocation solutions to many large enterprises such as Coca-Cola, SPAR, Diageo, Quess Corp, ITC infotech, and many more. Our track record speaks for itself – we've helped these corporations save 80% of their time, cut costs by 18-24%, and boost their Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) by an impressive 30%.
Thrive
thrivemycareer.com
The Thrive Career Wellness Platform offers modern outplacement solutions to help organizations navigate layoffs and provide departing employees with career transition support. The award-winning digital platform is reimagining outplacement for the future of work - by combining cutting-edge technology with personalized high-touch support. Our approach is designed to meet the unique needs of every individual as we help them move their careers forward. Everyone deserves a job they love, where they can grow and fulfill their potential. That is how we define achieving career wellness. Learn more at thrivemycareer.com
Tava Health
tavahealth.com
Tava Health is a comprehensive mental health service that provides convenient, high-quality, accessible mental health resources to employers and their employees.
Sawayo
sawayo.de
The Sawayo software supports companies in the implementation of employer and entrepreneur obligations. The tool enables the management of documents with real-time return control and audit-proof archiving, legally compliant recording of employees' working hours via the Sawayo app, and personnel management with holiday planning. The programme allows team members to digitally sign documents via the app, as well as a document archive for viewing. The integrated working time recording, document and contract management allows companies to implement various compliance requirements with little effort, in a time-saving and legally compliant manner.
ReachLink
reachlink.com
ReachLink is a behavioral health platform offering innovative and comprehensive mental health care designed to address individual needs, ensure access to the right support and track out comes accurately. This is made possible by ReachLink's digital platform and quality care that's as effective as face-to-face therapy. ReachLink For Enterprises offers tailored solutions for organizations seeking to offer mental health services to their employees and other served populations.
CU Health
cuhealth.com.au
CU Health offers an evidence based corporate healthcare, delivering health & wellbeing integration for Australian businesses.
Corplife
corplife.at
We provide a HR Tech Software focused on the topic of fringe benefits. Corplife's mission is to foster employee‘s retention and strengthen the relationship between the employer and the employee. The employer can provide Employee Benefits for the daily life, as well as tax-free benefits to the workforce. One of the USP’s is the combination of the features Corplife Benefits (Employee Benefits) and Corplife Lunch (taxfree Lunch Benefit), so the employees benefit double. The Human Ressource department gets anonymous, valuable information about the employees, to act with preventive measures and bind your employees longterm. Right now we are live in DACH and more than 400 corporates are using our software.
Runa HR
runahr.com
Runa HR is the main automated payroll platform that serves small and medium businesses in Mexico and it is hosted in the cloud. With Runa, anyone, with or without payroll experience, can pay their employees in just 15 minutes.
Qtrainers
qtrainers.com
Qtrainers is a platform to help companies connect with corporate trainers and vice versa. Search and discover, nearby upcoming training events happening in your city.
EchoSpan
echospan.com
EchoSpan puts you in control of your employee performance management and leadership development programs with a suite of on-demand, web-based review tools.
TalentPulse
talentpulse.net
Diagnose, Predict and Prevent Turnover with Retensa’s full suite of talent analytics solutions.
Interaction Design Foundation
interaction-design.org
The Interaction Design Foundation is the biggest online design school globally. Since we were founded in 2002, our courses, webinars and open-source literature have guided over 159,232 current and aspiring designers through their UI/UX design journey. Our mission is to continue increasing the quality of design education while keeping it both accessible and affordable. With our help, learners all over the world can use our industry-recognized course certificates to make a life-changing shift into UX design or stay ahead in their careers. Our full story: https://www.interaction-design.org/about
SuccessCOACHING
successcoaching.co
We help CSMs and Customer Success teams just like yours to not only know the best practices that drive Customer Success but also how to apply them to resolve the real, everyday challenges Customer Success professionals face as they work with their customers. With the SuccessCOACHING Learning Programs, you gain access to Curated Learning paths designed by experienced customer success experts, Real-world exercises that help you to understand how to apply what you’ve learned, a continually improving curriculum that stays up to date with the latest best practices and an accredited, industry-recognized certification that demonstrates your commitment to professional development. We’ve distilled the insights gained from working with 750+ companies and created a comprehensive, easy-to-follow Customer Success training program trusted by CSMs from leading companies around the globe.
Cognician
cognician.com
Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interface is chat-based and interactive and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and take action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.
SHRM
shrm.org
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally.
Project Management Institute
pmi.org
We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
HeartMath
heartmath.com
HeartMath was founded by Doc Childre in 1991 to help individuals, organizations and the global community incorporate the hearts intelligence into their day-to-day experience of life.
Pryor Learning
pryor.com
As a leader within the learning industry for more than 40 years, Pryor has helped more than 11 million people reach their career goals by offering comprehensive, affordable and convenient business, compliance and safety training.
StarAgile
staragile.com
Founded in 2016, StarAgile has grown to become a leading giant in the space of Training and Consulting, helping students and professionals across the globe by delivering top-notch, world-class online training. We house a passionate bunch of professionals who are committed to answering the industry's needs in the ever-changing technological advancements and catering towards all your needs. We are catering our services globally across 25+ countries Including, USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia, and India etc., we have set up a firm global footprint transcending boundaries and reaching out to students from far and wide. Our passionate and dedicated team of experts have successfully trained over 3,00,000+ students and professionals in multifarious domains which include Agile and Scrum, Project Management, Quality Management, and DevOps to name a few and are committed to raising your excellence levels and accelerating your careers!
DeGarmo
degarmo.com
DeGarmo Group develops and distributes innovative talent assessment and development solutions to help clients maximize revenue growth, productivity, and workforce stability.
HRDQ
hrdqstore.com
HRDQ is a publisher of training resources for developing great people skills. The company offers a wide range of research-based products that include paper and online assessments, experiential games, simulations, and reproducible training programs.
Learnexus
learnexus.com
We provide online solutions for continuous improvement corporte training, lean six sigma training programs and agile coaching.
Talaera
talaera.com
Business English training for global teams. With personalized and on-demand learning solutions for your international workplace, Talaera offers training for professionals who communicate in fast-paced environments across different channels, time zones, and cultures. Help your teams improve their business communication skills - presentations, virtual meetings, negotiations, professional emails, pronunciation, cross-cultural communication... Personalized programs with 1:1 sessions, group courses, workshops, webinars, or Mix'n'match.
The Forem
theforem.co
SCALABLE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR LIVE COHORT TRAINING The Forem’s easy-to-use platform enables L&D leaders to train 10-10,000+ employees at once.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Empower
empower.com
Our vision is to transform financial lives through advice, people and technology. Our mission is to empower financial freedom for all.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.
Inspira Financial
inspirafinancial.com
About Inspira Financial Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 7 million clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners — helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. Inspira relentlessly pursues better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, emergency savings funds, custody services, and more. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com.
BenefitHub
benefithub.com
BenefitHub is the market's number one online benefit portal and employee discount marketplace in the US.
UMR
member.umr.com
UMR is a third-party administrator (TPA), hired by your employer, to help ensure that your claims are paid correctly so that your health care costs can be kept to a minimum and you can focus on well-being.
Bennie
bennie.com
Bennie’s global benefits platform helps employers, employees, and their dependents thrive through a range of modern solutions, including consulting, insurance, and coaching. Trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, Bennie is a one-stop solution that goes beyond traditional benefits and includes employee coaching, P&C insurance, and more. The Bennie App is a go-to resource for employees to find and understand benefits information easily. From viewing ID cards to finding in-network providers to browsing Bennie’s Marketplace, members have the benefits information and tools they need at their fingertips. Bennie’s healthcare concierge, Ask Bennie, is the ultimate tool for dedicated member support. Members can chat with an Ask Bennie Advocate directly on the app to get help with questions about open enrollment, coverage, bill negotiations/mistakes, finding providers, and more.
TraceGenie
tracegenie.co.za
Tracing service provider to the Retirement Fund industry Untraceable Members: The Fund Principal Officer’s Nightmare We have a common goal, let TraceGenie assist your fund. Our fees are market related, and with the use of the TraceGenie platform, you are assured of comprehensive control and accountability, swift turnaround times, minimal fraud risk, and peace of mind knowing your instructions are in the most capable hands
FrankCrum
frankcrum.com
FrankCrum offers outsourced HR, payroll and payroll administration, employee benefits and benefits administration, 401(k), workers compensation and HR Solutions.
GetBenefits
getbenefits.io
GetBenefits is a platform of corporate benefits and new opportunities. We help to improve the efficiency of your business and engage your employees.
LunaProxy
lunaproxy.com
LunaProxy is one of the best and cheapest residential proxy service providers with over 200 million residential and static proxies to give you an edge for your scraping proxy use case!
MMChr
mmchr.com
HR Outsourcing and Consulting firm specialized in human resources and employment law compliance.
Monark HQ
monarkhq.com
Monark HQ is an employee benefits quoting system helping brokers quote employee benefits for employers.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Alight
alight.com
From hire to retire, and beyond, your people depend on you for resources that will enhance their health, wealth, and wellbeing. Put the power in their hands with data and technology that provides clarity through timely, broader connected insights. Drive better outcomes for your people and for your business.
Central Test
centraltest.com
Predictive Talent Assessment Solutions: Psychometric test to make best decisions in recruitment and talent development, video interview, 360 Feedback.
ADP
adp.com
ADP offers industry-leading online payroll and HR solutions, plus tax, compliance, benefit administration and more. Get the best with ADP.
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company. As an HR outsourcing provider, G&A Partners gives you back the time you need to focus on your business. Our partnership doesn’t start with a sales pitch, it starts with discovering your unique business needs and crafting a customized, transparent solution. With certified HR experts, cutting-edge technology and a client-centric approach, we alleviate your HR burdens and help you build people strategies that put time back in your hands.
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
Enablo
enablo.com
Enablo works with businesses of scale to deliver optimal work experiences and drive connection, communication, collaboration and productivity for everyone, anywhere. They have exclusive partnerships with Workplace from Meta, Asana and Google Workspace, working side-by-side with customers to launch and embed the tools, then measure and drive their ongoing success. Enablo has helped hundreds of organizations transform their culture to empower people to do their best work, together.
Nexeo HR
nexeohr.com
Nexeo helps jobseekers find roles in the call center, manufacturing, shipping, and other light industrial industries
OnGrid
ongrid.in
OnGrid is India's leading digital trust platform, having completed more than 100 million+ verifications and background checks across 3000+ happy clients. OnGrid offers 100+ checks, including ID, address, education, employment, court record, police verifications, as well as a professional reference, credit, global database, and negative media checks.
RehvUp
rehvup.io
RehvUp is the employee engagement platform that works for your business harder and smarter than anything else on the market. It’s a mobile app facilitated by professional Employee Experience (EX) Coaches to inspire and motivate your employees to be the best they can be, and happier at work. RehvUp is a private network built to socially connect and strengthen the bonds between all levels of your workforce like never before, while increasing workplace morale, productivity, and profit.
Simpli5
simpli5.com
5 Dynamics isn’t just a one and done assessment; it is a common language that enables individuals to better understand themselves and those with which they work and interact. By recognizing the different perspectives each person brings to the table, friction points are minimized and productivity is accelerated. Our methodology opens the door to greater understanding and our Simpli5 platform enables continuous application in your day-to-day life. If you're looking for a tool that is directly applicable to the work at hand and can be integrated into the core of your company’s culture, 5 Dynamics is for you.
Hone
honehq.com
Hone delivers live, virtual employee training that is scalable, measurable, and up-skills employees for the moments that matter most. We provide best-in-class, live leadership and DEIB classes for Managers, ICs & Senior Leaders, led by world-class coaches and powered by a next-gen platform. By driving power skills like Leadership, Performance Management, Change Management, DEIB, and more - Hone enables behavior change, human connection, and continuous development for distributed teams everywhere. Lean L&D teams love Hone because our platform makes it easy to deploy programs, and our assessments/reporting enable admins to easily report on their training ROI. Many of the world’s most innovative companies - including Deloitte, Subway, Steve Madden, Aramark and Indeed - depend on Hone every day to help their teams progress, grow and lead.
