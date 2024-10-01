App store for web apps
Top HR Services Providers - China
"HR Services Providers" refer to companies or organizations that offer a range of human resources (HR) solutions and services to businesses. These services are designed to assist organizations in managing their human capital effectively, addressing various HR needs, and ensuring compliance with employment laws and regulations.
ADP
adp.com
ADP offers industry-leading online payroll and HR solutions, plus tax, compliance, benefit administration and more. Get the best with ADP.
Kwork
kwork.com
Kwork is a global freelance marketplace with fixed-price services starting at $10. From web development and design to music creation, SMM, SEO, video editing and more – there’s a service for every need!
LunaProxy
lunaproxy.com
LunaProxy is one of the best and cheapest residential proxy service providers with over 200 million residential and static proxies to give you an edge for your scraping proxy use case!
Empower
empower.com
Our vision is to transform financial lives through advice, people and technology. Our mission is to empower financial freedom for all.
Interaction Design Foundation
interaction-design.org
The Interaction Design Foundation is the biggest online design school globally. Since we were founded in 2002, our courses, webinars and open-source literature have guided over 159,232 current and aspiring designers through their UI/UX design journey. Our mission is to continue increasing the qualit...
Central Test
centraltest.com
Predictive Talent Assessment Solutions: Psychometric test to make best decisions in recruitment and talent development, video interview, 360 Feedback.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Hone
honehq.com
Hone delivers live, virtual employee training that is scalable, measurable, and up-skills employees for the moments that matter most. We provide best-in-class, live leadership and DEIB classes for Managers, ICs & Senior Leaders, led by world-class coaches and powered by a next-gen platform. By drivi...
Alight
alight.com
From hire to retire, and beyond, your people depend on you for resources that will enhance their health, wealth, and wellbeing. Put the power in their hands with data and technology that provides clarity through timely, broader connected insights. Drive better outcomes for your people and for your b...
TriNet Hire
app.trinethire.com
TriNet Hire is a simple and powerful cloud-based recruiting tool that makes posting to job boards and managing your candidates easy. Effortlessly create new job posts and post to the job boards that matter. Promote via social media and review resumes, download file submissions and also attach feedba...
HeartMath
heartmath.com
HeartMath was founded by Doc Childre in 1991 to help individuals, organizations and the global community incorporate the hearts intelligence into their day-to-day experience of life.
Project Management Institute
pmi.org
We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
Relocate.me
relocate.me
Looking for the right relocation opportunity? Explore the Relocate.me list of IT jobs abroad that offer visa sponsorship and relocation assistance.
SHRM
shrm.org
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000...
Allevity
allevity.com
Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mis...
ReachLink
reachlink.com
ReachLink is a behavioral health platform offering innovative and comprehensive mental health care designed to address individual needs, ensure access to the right support and track out comes accurately. This is made possible by ReachLink's digital platform and quality care that's as effective as fa...
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
Lingo Live
lingolive.com
Lingo Live's customized communication coaching program, you can empower your entire team to confidently contribute and achieve your company's most ambitious goals.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
SuccessCOACHING
successcoaching.co
We help CSMs and Customer Success teams just like yours to not only know the best practices that drive Customer Success but also how to apply them to resolve the real, everyday challenges Customer Success professionals face as they work with their customers. With the SuccessCOACHING Learning Program...
The Forem
theforem.co
SCALABLE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR LIVE COHORT TRAINING The Forem’s easy-to-use platform enables L&D leaders to train 10-10,000+ employees at once.
Sawayo
sawayo.de
The Sawayo software supports companies in the implementation of employer and entrepreneur obligations. The tool enables the management of documents with real-time return control and audit-proof archiving, legally compliant recording of employees' working hours via the Sawayo app, and personnel manag...
Launch 360
launch-360.com
Launch 360 is a 360-degree feedback leadership assessment tool that helps evaluate the leadership skills and competencies of individuals within an organization. The tool is designed to measure 6 key areas: Executive Presence Leadership Staff Management Relationship Management Self-Management Social ...
LEADx
leadx.org
Turn millennial managers into legacy leaders with LEADx! LEADx is the leadership training your managers which actually use. The platform combines behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and expert content to measurably improve leadership behaviors, employee engagement, and productivity.
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
UMR
member.umr.com
UMR is a third-party administrator (TPA), hired by your employer, to help ensure that your claims are paid correctly so that your health care costs can be kept to a minimum and you can focus on well-being.
BenefitHub
benefithub.com
BenefitHub is the market's number one online benefit portal and employee discount marketplace in the US.
TalentPulse
talentpulse.net
Diagnose, Predict and Prevent Turnover with Retensa’s full suite of talent analytics solutions.
Fairtme
fairtime.com.au
Payroll Compliance Made Easy. We help Australian businesses manage their payroll compliance obligations. Fairtime software ensures your staff are paid at the right rate, every pay cycle.
Talaera
talaera.com
Business English training for global teams. With personalized and on-demand learning solutions for your international workplace, Talaera offers training for professionals who communicate in fast-paced environments across different channels, time zones, and cultures. Help your teams improve their bus...
HRDQ
hrdqstore.com
HRDQ is a publisher of training resources for developing great people skills. The company offers a wide range of research-based products that include paper and online assessments, experiential games, simulations, and reproducible training programs.
HappyLocate
happylocate.com
HappyLocate is Asia’s First Digital Enterprise Employee Relocation Solution. Our tech-driven solution empowers HR and Admin professionals to streamline the relocation process, eliminating the hassles of manual workflows, inflated quotes, and offer drop-outs. With HappyLocate by your side, you can le...
Careerminds
careerminds.com
Careerminds is a global outplacement and career management partner that cares about you, your employees, and your company’s brand. We combine cutting-edge technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching, which allows us to deliver customized services to anyone, anywhere at a lower cost than...
CU Health
cuhealth.com.au
CU Health offers an evidence based corporate healthcare, delivering health & wellbeing integration for Australian businesses.
Bennie
bennie.com
Bennie’s global benefits platform helps employers, employees, and their dependents thrive through a range of modern solutions, including consulting, insurance, and coaching. Trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, Bennie is a one-stop solution that goes beyond traditional benefits and incl...
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.
Learnexus
learnexus.com
We provide online solutions for continuous improvement corporte training, lean six sigma training programs and agile coaching.
DeGarmo
degarmo.com
DeGarmo Group develops and distributes innovative talent assessment and development solutions to help clients maximize revenue growth, productivity, and workforce stability.
StarAgile
staragile.com
Founded in 2016, StarAgile has grown to become a leading giant in the space of Training and Consulting, helping students and professionals across the globe by delivering top-notch, world-class online training. We house a passionate bunch of professionals who are committed to answering the industry's...
Pryor Learning
pryor.com
As a leader within the learning industry for more than 40 years, Pryor has helped more than 11 million people reach their career goals by offering comprehensive, affordable and convenient business, compliance and safety training.
Cognician
cognician.com
Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interfa...
ChaadHR
chaadhr.com
ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading sec...
PayEntry
payentry.com
Payentry offers technology that makes payroll services simple– a powerful processing engine, and the most intuitive workflow and user experience. Our latest release, NextGen, makes the Payentry online payroll software platform even faster, more integrated, and easier to use. See the difference of a ...
Thrive
thrivemycareer.com
The Thrive Career Wellness Platform offers modern outplacement solutions to help organizations navigate layoffs and provide departing employees with career transition support. The award-winning digital platform is reimagining outplacement for the future of work - by combining cutting-edge technology...
Tava Health
tavahealth.com
Tava Health is a comprehensive mental health service that provides convenient, high-quality, accessible mental health resources to employers and their employees.
Corplife
corplife.at
We provide a HR Tech Software focused on the topic of fringe benefits. Corplife's mission is to foster employee‘s retention and strengthen the relationship between the employer and the employee. The employer can provide Employee Benefits for the daily life, as well as tax-free benefits to the workfo...
Runa HR
runahr.com
Runa HR is the main automated payroll platform that serves small and medium businesses in Mexico and it is hosted in the cloud. With Runa, anyone, with or without payroll experience, can pay their employees in just 15 minutes.
Qtrainers
qtrainers.com
Qtrainers is a platform to help companies connect with corporate trainers and vice versa. Search and discover, nearby upcoming training events happening in your city.
JourneyLab
journeylab.io
JourneyLab is the new business outcome platform that helps organisations sharpen their focus on what matters. The platform facilitates transparency and clarity on the outcomes you want to achieve, while having in-built tools to foster the discipline needed across your organisation to hit those outco...
Coachello
coachello.io
Coachello is data-driven personalised people support. Coachello provides world-class performance enhancing coaching on demand via MS Teams & Slack 24x7. Professional coaching is transformative fully personalised but expensive, not scalable and without metrics. Coachello solves this issue in the most...
Wildsparq
wildsparq.com
Wildsparq is a team-based leadership development platform to grow your people personally and professionally. We provide an engaging and consistent system that is affordable at scale, but still customized to your organizational needs.
Simpli5
simpli5.com
5 Dynamics isn’t just a one and done assessment; it is a common language that enables individuals to better understand themselves and those with which they work and interact. By recognizing the different perspectives each person brings to the table, friction points are minimized and productivity is ...
RehvUp
rehvup.io
RehvUp is the employee engagement platform that works for your business harder and smarter than anything else on the market. It’s a mobile app facilitated by professional Employee Experience (EX) Coaches to inspire and motivate your employees to be the best they can be, and happier at work. RehvUp i...
OnGrid
ongrid.in
OnGrid is India's leading digital trust platform, having completed more than 100 million+ verifications and background checks across 3000+ happy clients. OnGrid offers 100+ checks, including ID, address, education, employment, court record, police verifications, as well as a professional reference, ...
Nexeo HR
nexeohr.com
Nexeo helps jobseekers find roles in the call center, manufacturing, shipping, and other light industrial industries
Enablo
enablo.com
Enablo works with businesses of scale to deliver optimal work experiences and drive connection, communication, collaboration and productivity for everyone, anywhere. They have exclusive partnerships with Workplace from Meta, Asana and Google Workspace, working side-by-side with customers to launch a...
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Monark HQ
monarkhq.com
Monark HQ is an employee benefits quoting system helping brokers quote employee benefits for employers.