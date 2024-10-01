App store for web apps
Top HR Service Delivery Software - Spain
HR service delivery software streamlines complex HR operations for organizations and HR personnel. These solutions integrate service center and help desk technology, standardizing the way HR teams deliver services and engage with employees. They facilitate the submission, review, and response to requests by both HR personnel and employees. Key features include streamlined service requests, an employee self-service portal, and tools to configure and automate HR service processes and analytics. Some of these solutions also use AI to automate workflows by learning frequently asked questions and integrating responses from the HR department.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our c...
Siit
siit.io
Siit provides the power to HR & IT teams to build meaningful and lasting relationships with their employees. By providing the first dedicated internal help desk, it is now possible to deliver great employee service experience. Streamline employee requests and manage employee communication through yo...
MyLenio
mylenio.com
MyLenio is an all-in-one platform that allows your Small Business to get organized properly, enabling you to work with top companies like Google, PayPal, and SAP following the best industry standards. Our platform will integrate all of your processes so that they are organized and easy to manage. My...
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Atomicwork
atomicwork.com
Atomicwork is the leading provider of modern service management software, empowering IT teams to automate employee support and service delivery through AI. Atomicwork brings your employees, IT systems, HR operations and business process automation together to drive a productivity impact across your...