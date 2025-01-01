App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

HR compliance software helps companies, managers, and HR professionals stay current with all HR business regulations and compliance laws. These tools enable businesses to navigate complex and constantly evolving state and federal compliance legislation and rules. They also assist in communicating and enforcing company and legislative policies to employees. Additionally, these solutions often automate the management of classified documents and reporting workflows. Traditionally, compliance solutions have primarily focused on financial compliance, such as payroll. However, in recent years, they have evolved to offer more comprehensive solutions. Modern HR compliance software typically addresses areas such as payroll, benefits, risk and safety, recruitment, and employee relations. While most vendors specialize in specific compliance laws like ACA, benefits, or small business, rather than covering every area, HR compliance software is often bundled with other HR software, such as onboarding, time and attendance, or benefits administration software. It can also be offered as a standalone solution. Some HR compliance solutions include integrations with core HR or payroll software to automate payroll reports and streamline compliance maintenance.