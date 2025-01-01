Top HR Compliance Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
HR compliance software helps companies, managers, and HR professionals stay current with all HR business regulations and compliance laws. These tools enable businesses to navigate complex and constantly evolving state and federal compliance legislation and rules. They also assist in communicating and enforcing company and legislative policies to employees. Additionally, these solutions often automate the management of classified documents and reporting workflows. Traditionally, compliance solutions have primarily focused on financial compliance, such as payroll. However, in recent years, they have evolved to offer more comprehensive solutions. Modern HR compliance software typically addresses areas such as payroll, benefits, risk and safety, recruitment, and employee relations. While most vendors specialize in specific compliance laws like ACA, benefits, or small business, rather than covering every area, HR compliance software is often bundled with other HR software, such as onboarding, time and attendance, or benefits administration software. It can also be offered as a standalone solution. Some HR compliance solutions include integrations with core HR or payroll software to automate payroll reports and streamline compliance maintenance.
Submit New App
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.
Worksome
worksome.com
Worksome is a freelance management tool for sourcing, contracting, paying, and managing independent contractors while ensuring compliance with labor laws.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
OneTrust is a platform that helps organizations manage data privacy, security, and third-party risk, ensuring compliance with global regulations.
Netchex
netchex.com
Netchex is an HR and payroll management app for small to medium-sized businesses, simplifying payroll, compliance, and employee management processes.
Mineral
trustmineral.com
Mineral provides HR and compliance solutions for businesses, offering training, expert advice, and resources to help organizations manage compliance efficiently.
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a payroll and compliance app that automates state tax registrations, reducing the need for users to access government websites.
Maus
maus.com
Maus is a platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning, enabling users to plan, implement, measure, and grow their business.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno simplifies finding, hiring, managing, and paying contractors through a central platform for businesses and freelancers.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.
Plane
plane.com
Plane manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring employees and contractors globally, facilitating payments and paperwork without local entity setup.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.
Localyze
localyze.com
Localyze is a global mobility platform that simplifies work relocation and immigration processes, enabling companies to hire and individuals to work anywhere.
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is a global onboarding and payroll platform that helps companies manage remote teams across 150 countries, streamlining payroll, compliance, and benefits.
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR app that simplifies international hiring and payroll management, ensuring compliance in over 160 countries without needing local entities.
AbstractOps
abstractops.com
AbstractOps helps remote companies automate state compliance tasks like registrations and mail management, simplifying payroll and document handling.
WorkBright
workbright.com
WorkBright is an onboarding app that streamlines the hiring process by digitizing paperwork and automating tasks for remote employee onboarding.
Case IQ
caseiq.com
Case IQ is a case management app that helps organizations track and manage investigations while providing customizable workflows and robust reporting capabilities.
WorkFlex
getworkflex.com
WorkFlex helps companies manage employee remote work and travel compliance, reducing risks and administrative burdens associated with international assignments.
Trusaic
trusaic.com
The Trusaic app provides ACA compliance solutions, including data preparation, regulatory support, filing services, and audit protection for employers managing health coverage.
SixFifty
sixfifty.com
SixFifty automates employment law compliance, allowing businesses to draft customized HR documents quickly and manage state-specific legal updates.
RecruitGo
recruitgo.com
RecruitGo is a recruitment app that simplifies remote hiring by managing job postings, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling on a single platform.
Envoy Global
envoyglobal.com
Envoy Global app facilitates the sponsorship and management of work visas for employees in the U.S. and abroad, streamlining the application process.
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion is an HR platform that simplifies hiring and managing remote teams globally, ensuring compliance with local laws and efficient onboarding.
OnBlick
onblick.com
OnBlick is a SaaS platform that helps US employers manage HR compliance and immigration processes while automating data management and audit readiness.
LitLingo
litlingo.com
LitLingo is an AI tool that enhances business communication by identifying and flagging risky language in real-time across various platforms.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.