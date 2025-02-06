Top HR Compliance Software - Svalbard & Jan Mayen

Find the right software and services.
HR compliance software helps companies, managers, and HR professionals stay current with all HR business regulations and compliance laws. These tools enable businesses to navigate complex and constantly evolving state and federal compliance legislation and rules. They also assist in communicating and enforcing company and legislative policies to employees. Additionally, these solutions often automate the management of classified documents and reporting workflows. Traditionally, compliance solutions have primarily focused on financial compliance, such as payroll. However, in recent years, they have evolved to offer more comprehensive solutions. Modern HR compliance software typically addresses areas such as payroll, benefits, risk and safety, recruitment, and employee relations. While most vendors specialize in specific compliance laws like ACA, benefits, or small business, rather than covering every area, HR compliance software is often bundled with other HR software, such as onboarding, time and attendance, or benefits administration software. It can also be offered as a standalone solution. Some HR compliance solutions include integrations with core HR or payroll software to automate payroll reports and streamline compliance maintenance.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to grow their business and build diverse distributed teams. There are no upfront fees, hidden costs, or long-term lock-ins involved. Hire in 160+ countries || Pay in 100+ currencies || Get 24x5 expert support
Case IQ
caseiq.com
In the world marred by fraud, harassment and ethics lapses, Case IQ stands as a force for good. Our mission? Helping people like you create safer, happier, more productive workplaces. 20+ years’ experience has shown us that together, we really can make a difference. Case IQ has gained an international reputation for best-in-class software that is secure, intuitive and reliable and is used by companies worldwide to manage their investigations. Case IQ’s integrated, hosted software solutions ensure investigations are consistent, comprehensive and productive. A powerful reporting tool helps companies reduce risk by identifying trends and opportunities for improvement. Companies large and small appreciate Case IQ’s integrated and completely customizable case management solution that is easy to use and mobile-optimized. Case IQ’s flexible investigative case management solutions keeps investigators in the field and supervisors in the know.
WorkFlex
getworkflex.com
WorkFlex helps companies ensure that employees can work temporarily from abroad and on business trips in full compliance with regulations and without compliance risks. The software assists in evaluating compliance risks and implementing required measures, such as applying for A1 certificates, meeting EU reporting obligations (PWD), and managing insurance and visa services. WorkFlex protects companies from all tax risks and assumes liability if any risks do arise. This alleviates the burden on HR departments and avoids potential fines and high legal costs. Additionally, WorkFlex allows companies to stand out in the job market and attract top talent by providing 100% compliant flexibility. Join over 100 companies today that use WorkFlex to manage their employees' international assignments compliantly.
LitLingo
litlingo.com
LitLingo helps businesses communicate better. Our AI proactively identifies problematic language in employee communications in real-time by flagging risky or non-compliant language before the message is sent. While you are busy writing, our algorithms are working hard behind the scenes to recalibrate any mishaps in your messaging and help you avoid risky conversations altogether. LitLingo integrates with all of the enterprise communication channels your company is already using (e.g., Gmail, Outlook, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zendesk), providing real-time feedback to end-users, ensuring messages are in compliance, and your assets are protected.
Trusaic
trusaic.com
The Affordable Care Act is complex. ACA Complete is a comprehensive, full-service solution combining state-of-the-art data solutions, regulatory expertise, and audit protection to help employers reduce risk, avoid costly penalties, and navigate the complexities of the ACA with confidence. ACA Complete includes: Data wrangling & prepping, including consolidation of data across disparate platforms Regulatory expertise, with custom support from our team of ACA specialists Hassle-free federal and state ACA filing, ensuring complete accuracy and on-time submission Audit protection, including defense in the event of an IRS audit or receipt of Letter 226J Integration with ADP Workforce Now®, providing full-service ACA compliance for ADP® clients with large workforces, high turnover, or variable-hour employees Custom solutions and guidance based on detailed analysis of company data Full-service guidance and support you can trust, every step of the way Trusaic also offers ACA Basic which includes: Forms preparation and filing with expert support 1094-C/1095-C IRS and state1 filing 1095-C PDFs 1095-C print and mail1 Penalty Risk Assessment 1094-C/1095-C preparation 1095-C review and approval Expert support for annual filing
SixFifty
sixfifty.com
SixFifty, a company that helps businesses automate employment law compliance and documentation, today released the first phase of its Employment Law Informatics Project (ELIP), an effort to catalog, summarize, and encode the logic of every employment law in the United States, to enhance both academic legal research and practical business use. SixFifty automates state-specific research, document drafting, and ongoing legal updates, removing the hassles and guesswork from HR compliance. SixFifty helps HR teams confidently take on complex state-specific compliance work on their own. With SixFifty, you can draft customized employment documents (like policies, agreements, and state addenda) in just minutes—without having to pay an arm and a leg to have a lawyer draft them for you.
RecruitGo
recruitgo.com
RecruitGo is an end-to-end solution for hiring remotely. Find candidates, hire via our employer service, manage everything from our platform
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is the most powerful and easy-to-use global onboarding and payroll platform for global teams. Our vision is to create a world where anyone can work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. By taking the complexity out of the process, we’re reinventing payroll and benefits for forward-looking companies and remote teams. For companies, our all-in-one solution helps you to control the entire remote working lifecycle, enabling you to onboard, pay, and manage remote teams in 150 countries — effortlessly. For teams and contractors, RemotePass ensures that you get paid on time and in a payment method and currency of your choosing, and our super app gives seamless access to leading financial services and benefits — no matter where you are in the world. Our team is laser-focused on the user experience, and we operate a complex product with a consumer grade UX. We care deeply about enabling HR and finance teams to avoid manual work and remain compliant, so that you can focus on attracting and retaining top global talent. Book a demo today to find out how RemotePass can make your onboarding and payroll truly effortless. RemotePass: Onboard and pay anyone, from anywhere.
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan. With Maus, you can turn your strategy into the roadmap for success while aligning with your financial and business value goals
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
Localyze
localyze.com
Global Mobility services, all in one platform. Whatever the scope, wherever your talent, we unlock your next move. From borders and bureaucracy to openness and simplicity. With Localyze, we’re reimagining how people move for work by bringing together seamless technology, transparency and unrivalled service. We believe in freeing talent from borders, so we’re building a centralised platform for a decentralised world. A world where companies can hire from everywhere — and people can work and live where they want to.
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a modern payroll, compliance, and benefits platform built for founders. We put all state tax registrations and compliance on autopilot so you never need to login to another .gov website again.
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR solution that empowers you to focus on growing a world-class business and team. As your partner, we give you the flexibility to hire the best international talent, without having to set up a costly local entity. As your Employer of Record, we make remote hiring easy for you anywhere in the world. We handle all employment administration and compliance duties in 160 countries, while equipping your employees with the tools and support they need to feel part of your team. We understand your time is valuable, and you need a partner that you can trust to keep things as simple as possible so that you can keep running your business. Employ Anywhere. Be Omnipresent.
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
AbstractOps
abstractops.com
Leaders growing remote companies use AbstractOps to eliminate the stress, uncertainty, and financial risk of state compliance. *Automate Registrations* Payroll and entity registrations, secretary of state filings, and registered agent requirements all in one. No more sitting on hold or filling out web pages from 1998. *Centralize State Mail* Forget sifting through piles of paper to find that urgent notice. Get actionable tasks from email and digitized snail mail delivered right into your AbstractOps virtual mailbox. *Take Control*
Envoy Global
envoyglobal.com
Envoy Global's simple approach to sponsoring and managing work visas in the U.S. and overseas results in the easiest application experience for you and employees.
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno is the only platform a business needs to find, hire, manage and pay contractors. Combining a Freelancer Management System with an elite marketplace of 100,000+ industry vetted contractors, YunoJuno brings HR, Hiring Managers, Finance and Legal teams all in one place. From talent sourcing to compliance checks, documents, payments and insights, our platform helps the world's leading companies in reducing costs, accelerate hiring times and protect against misclassification in 150+ countries. Explore the platform for free or book a demo today - see how PepsiCo, Depop and 12,000+ world’s leading companies use YunoJuno to work with contractors effortlessly.
Worksome
worksome.com
Powerful external workforce management: Redefining the contractor experience. Build, manage and retain your external workforce with the only tool built to manage independent contractors with robust compliance and fast payments.
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion transforms workplaces by making it easier than ever to hire internationally regardless of national borders. Known for our German efficiency, we’re one of the leading European players bridging the gap between employers and global talent. With our solutions, we enable companies to grow their teams globally without having the need to set up a local entity. Our platform automates time-consuming onboarding processes, global payroll and enables companies to onboard talent from 160+ countries in a quick, easy and compliant way. If you want to know more, book a demo here: https://workmotion.com/book-a-demo/
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countries.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
WorkBright
workbright.com
WorkBright removes the bottlenecks that slow down hiring so you can get new employees to work up to 8x faster without compromising security or accuracy. Effective onboarding strengthens teams, fosters lasting connections, and cultivates employee happiness. Get started with the ultimate employee onboarding software for HR. Onboarding Software to Accelerate Hiring: 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗜-𝟵 Complete Form I-9 in under 5 minutes with WorkBright's streamlined process. Their user-friendly workflow and advanced geolocation technology create a 100% compliant error-free way to physically complete I-9 remote verification. 𝗛𝗥 𝗢𝗻𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 Get employees to work faster with onboarding that never gets slowed down. Complex and cumbersome paperwork has never been easier with our top-tier onboarding software for employees. WorkBright auto-fill repetitive fields, catch errors before they're made, and send automated reminders to get forms across the finish line fast. 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 Engage more quality applicants with automated job posts, resume screening, interview management, and team collaboration tools. It’s never been easier to find your next superstar.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
Trust Intelligence Platform helps organizations connect data, teams, and processes. OneTrust’s mission is to enable the responsible use of data and AI. Its platform simplifies the collection of data with consent and preferences, automates the governance of data with integrated risk management across privacy, security, IT/tech, third-party, and AI risk, and activates the responsible use of data by applying and enforcing data policies across the entire data estate and lifecycle. OneTrust supports seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to drive rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as a market pioneer and leader, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses. * Consent & Preferences: Streamline consent and preference management for consumer transparency. * Privacy Automation: Enable responsible use throughout the data lifecycle by operationalizing your privacy program. * Tech Risk & Compliance: Scale your resources and optimize your risk and compliance lifecycle. * Third-Party Management: Automate third-party management from intake to risk assessment, mitigation, ongoing monitoring, and reporting.
OnBlick
onblick.com
OnBlick HR' is a SaaS platform Empowering Employers in the US with nuances around HR Compliance & Immigration. OnBlick's guided processes help minimize standard RFEs and maximize Approvals. It automates Compliance and digitizes Data increasing preparedness to any potential DOL Audits around PAF / I9 & Wage. Timely alerts ensure there are no stale documents or data. FDNS feature reduces the Revocation possibilities. Establish Employee-Employer relationship with Offsite Supervision feature. Best For HR, Immigration, H-1B, RFEs, DOL, ICE, FDNS audits, I-9, Form I-983 and PAFs, IT Recruiting and Staffing Industry, Temporary Hiring, Human Resource, HR enabling 360 Degree Corporate Compliance
Mineral
trustmineral.com
Trusted by more than 1 million companies, Mineral is the HR and compliance leader for growing businesses. Our proactive solutions take the guesswork out of HR and compliance, giving clients peace of mind. We combine data, technology, and human expertise to drive innovation and personalized guidance. Mineral solutions include online employee training, handbook and toolkit generation, live expert advice from a team of HR experts, and a comprehensive resource library of user-friendly compliance information and HR best practices created to save organizations time and money, including free webinars, guides and checklists. Mineral’s network of partnerships has enabled it to build the largest HR community in the U.S. Mineral was formerly known as the combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth. For more information, visit www.trustmineral.com and follow us on Twitter at @Trust_Mineral.
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. With Deel, companies make global payroll possible by leveraging Deel's in-house back office and locally-owned entities. Workers, managers, and leaders can update withdrawal details, visualize team structure, oversee total payroll spending, and complete dozens of other tasks through Deel’s modern self-serve interface. Today, Deel serves more than 20,000 customers from SMBs to publicly traded companies, helping over 120,000 workers get paid from anywhere. Create localized legal contracts, track time off, grant bonuses, manage equity, and more. Book a demo for a personal guide to Deel's platform and unlock your global workforce today.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help organizations unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence no matter where they operate in the world. Dayforce is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Minneapolis, Minnesota with operations across the globe. The company’s brand promise to make work life better is the commitment it makes not only to customers, but to its own people and the communities Dayforce operates in. Key product areas: · HRIS · Global payroll, on-demand pay · Benefits · Workforce management, including time and attendance and task management · Talent acquisition, including recruiting and onboarding · Talent management, including performance management, succession planning, compensation management, engagement surveys, and an integrated learning management system · Advanced reporting, analytics, and dashboards · HR self service via the Dayforce mobile app
