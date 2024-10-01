App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top HR Compliance Software - New Caledonia
HR compliance software helps companies, managers, and HR professionals stay current with all HR business regulations and compliance laws. These tools enable businesses to navigate complex and constantly evolving state and federal compliance legislation and rules. They also assist in communicating and enforcing company and legislative policies to employees. Additionally, these solutions often automate the management of classified documents and reporting workflows. Traditionally, compliance solutions have primarily focused on financial compliance, such as payroll. However, in recent years, they have evolved to offer more comprehensive solutions. Modern HR compliance software typically addresses areas such as payroll, benefits, risk and safety, recruitment, and employee relations. While most vendors specialize in specific compliance laws like ACA, benefits, or small business, rather than covering every area, HR compliance software is often bundled with other HR software, such as onboarding, time and attendance, or benefits administration software. It can also be offered as a standalone solution. Some HR compliance solutions include integrations with core HR or payroll software to automate payroll reports and streamline compliance maintenance.
Submit New App
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
OneTrust
onetrust.com
Our Trust Intelligence Platform helps organizations connect data, teams, and processes. Discover how OneTrust builds and operationalizes trust in business.
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
Worksome
worksome.com
Powerful external workforce management: Redefining the contractor experience. Build, manage and retain your external workforce with the only tool built to manage independent contractors with robust compliance and fast payments.
WorkBright
workbright.com
WorkBright removes the bottlenecks that slow down hiring so you can get new employees to work up to 8x faster without compromising security or accuracy. Effective onboarding strengthens teams, fosters lasting connections, and cultivates employee happiness. Get started with the ultimate employee onbo...
Mineral
trustmineral.com
Trusted by more than 1 million companies, Mineral is the HR and compliance leader for growing businesses. Our proactive solutions take the guesswork out of HR and compliance, giving clients peace of mind. We combine data, technology, and human expertise to drive innovation and personalized guidance....
YunoJuno
yunojuno.com
YunoJuno is the only platform a business needs to find, hire, manage and pay contractors. Combining a Freelancer Management System with an elite marketplace of 100,000+ industry vetted contractors, YunoJuno brings HR, Hiring Managers, Finance and Legal teams all in one place. From talent sourcing to...
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a fast-growing global employment and payroll platform, which enables companies like yours to employ and pay exceptional talent anywhere in the world, compliantly. Skuad is built for the new world of work, where large enterprises and emerging startups can access the best talent globally, to ...
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....
Oyster
oysterhr.com
With Oyster's EOR, hire compliantly without setting up a business entity and handle all employment functions from a single automated platform. Better than a traditional employer of record, Oyster deploys deep employment insights and a team of legal and HR experts to ensure compliance in 180+ countri...
Localyze
localyze.com
Global Mobility services, all in one platform. Whatever the scope, wherever your talent, we unlock your next move. From borders and bureaucracy to openness and simplicity. With Localyze, we’re reimagining how people move for work by bringing together seamless technology, transparency and unrivalled...
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a modern payroll, compliance, and benefits platform built for founders. We put all state tax registrations and compliance on autopilot so you never need to login to another .gov website again.
AbstractOps
abstractops.com
Leaders growing remote companies use AbstractOps to eliminate the stress, uncertainty, and financial risk of state compliance. *Automate Registrations* Payroll and entity registrations, secretary of state filings, and registered agent requirements all in one. No more sitting on hold or filling out w...
Case IQ
caseiq.com
In the world marred by fraud, harassment and ethics lapses, Case IQ stands as a force for good. Our mission? Helping people like you create safer, happier, more productive workplaces. 20+ years’ experience has shown us that together, we really can make a difference. Case IQ has gained an internat...
WorkFlex
getworkflex.com
WorkFlex helps companies ensure that employees can work temporarily from abroad and on business trips in full compliance with regulations and without compliance risks. The software assists in evaluating compliance risks and implementing required measures, such as applying for A1 certificates, meetin...
Trusaic
trusaic.com
The Affordable Care Act is complex. ACA Complete is a comprehensive, full-service solution combining state-of-the-art data solutions, regulatory expertise, and audit protection to help employers reduce risk, avoid costly penalties, and navigate the complexities of the ACA with confidence. ACA Comple...
SixFifty
sixfifty.com
We worked with the top employment law firms in the nation to automate the contracts, policies, and documents you need to hire and manage employees in all 50 states. Our easy-to-use platform helps you generate and keep up to date the necessary documents for every stage of the employment lifecycle: re...
RecruitGo
recruitgo.com
RecruitGo is an end-to-end solution for hiring remotely. Find candidates, hire via our employer service, manage everything from our platform
RemotePass
remotepass.com
RemotePass is the most powerful and easy-to-use global onboarding and payroll platform for global teams. Our vision is to create a world where anyone can work from anywhere while having access to benefits and financial services. By taking the complexity out of the process, we’re reinventing payroll ...
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to c...
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR solution that empowers you to focus on growing a world-class business and team. As your partner, we give you the flexibility to hire the best international talent, without having to set up a costly local entity. As your Employer of Record, we make remote hiring easy for y...
Envoy Global
envoyglobal.com
Envoy Global's simple approach to sponsoring and managing work visas in the U.S. and overseas results in the easiest application experience for you and employees.
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion transforms workplaces by making it easier than ever to hire internationally regardless of national borders. Known for our German efficiency, we’re one of the leading European players bridging the gap between employers and global talent. With our solutions, we enable companies to grow thei...
OnBlick
onblick.com
OnBlick HR' is a SaaS platform Empowering Employers in the US with nuances around HR Compliance & Immigration. OnBlick's guided processes help minimize standard RFEs and maximize Approvals. It automates Compliance and digitizes Data increasing preparedness to any potential DOL Audits around PAF / I9...
LitLingo
litlingo.com
LitLingo helps businesses communicate better. Our AI proactively identifies problematic language in employee communications in real-time by flagging risky or non-compliant language before the message is sent. While you are busy writing, our algorithms are working hard behind the scenes to recalibrat...