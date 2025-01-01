App store for web apps

HR Case Management Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top HR Case Management Software

HR case management software enables organizations and HR professionals to efficiently and confidentially handle all employee-submitted cases and requests. These solutions offer features that allow organizations to create custom HR workflows, digitize paper forms, generate reports, and provide dashboards, among other capabilities. Although some functions of HR case management software overlap with HR service delivery software, it also includes specific features for managing highly sensitive cases related to employee relations, such as workplace violence, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and grievances. Many of these systems also offer anonymous whistleblowing capabilities to protect employees from retaliation. Additionally, they often include application integration tools (APIs) to connect with various business solutions, like CRM and core HR software.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.

Ethena

Ethena

goethena.com

Ethena is a compliance training platform offering courses, an LMS for automated delivery, and employee relations tools for workplace support.

Case IQ

Case IQ

caseiq.com

Case IQ is a case management app that helps organizations track and manage investigations while providing customizable workflows and robust reporting capabilities.

Vault Platform

Vault Platform

vaultplatform.com

Vault Platform helps businesses manage and prevent misconduct and ESG violations by enabling a proactive integrity approach with collaborative tools and actionable insights.

EasyLlama

EasyLlama

easyllama.com

EasyLlama is a learning management system providing interactive, personalized training courses focused on HR compliance and workplace education.

AllVoices

AllVoices

allvoices.co

AllVoices is an Employee Relations Platform that helps HR teams manage employee issues efficiently and improve the employee experience.

