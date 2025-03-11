Top HR Case Management Software

AllVoices

allvoices.co

AllVoices is an Employee Relations Platform that makes it easy to manage employee relations issues. With an all-in-one solution that utilizes AI, HR teams can become more efficient and focus on improving the employee experience, which will reduce the risk of lawsuits, increase retention, and improve productivity. AllVoices is trusted by leading companies including Zillow, Sweetgreen, Patagonia, and Duolingo to not only get ahead of larger workplace issues but to seamlessly integrate into their current workflows and make their lives easier - that’s why AllVoices was named a leader in the Employee Engagement, HR Case Management, and Whistleblowing categories by G2.