Top HR Case Management Software - Eswatini

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
HR case management software enables organizations and HR professionals to efficiently and confidentially handle all employee-submitted cases and requests. These solutions offer features that allow organizations to create custom HR workflows, digitize paper forms, generate reports, and provide dashboards, among other capabilities. Although some functions of HR case management software overlap with HR service delivery software, it also includes specific features for managing highly sensitive cases related to employee relations, such as workplace violence, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and grievances. Many of these systems also offer anonymous whistleblowing capabilities to protect employees from retaliation. Additionally, they often include application integration tools (APIs) to connect with various business solutions, like CRM and core HR software.
Submit New App
Ethena
goethena.com
Ethena’s all-in-one compliance training platform helps you check all your boxes and build a better workplace. Our product gives you a catalog of courses employees will actually like, an LMS that automates their delivery, and employee relations tools to support your team through tricky situations. Ethena is trusted by teams at Zendesk, Pinterest, Notion, BetterUp, and more. We’re backed by Felicis, GSV, Homebrew, Village Global, and other top investors, and our advisory team includes People Ops and Legal experts like Frances Frei and Leonard Shen.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
EasyLlama
easyllama.com
With training courses inspired by how modern learners consume content, EasyLlama is disrupting the status quo. Our industry-specific, best-in-class, interactive, and engaging courses are personalized to your company, making them relevant to your employees and assisting in the development of a welcoming environment, free from harassment and discrimination.
AllVoices
allvoices.co
AllVoices is an Employee Relations Platform that makes it easy to manage employee relations issues. With an all-in-one solution that utilizes AI, HR teams can become more efficient and focus on improving the employee experience, which will reduce the risk of lawsuits, increase retention, and improve productivity. AllVoices is trusted by leading companies, including Sweetgreen, Patagonia, and Duolingo, to make it easy to manage employee relations issues all in one place
Vault Platform
vaultplatform.com
Vault Platform is the operating system for corporate integrity, helping businesses resolve and prevent misconduct and ESG violations. Because today, businesses must be active in their pursuit of flawless integrity. Activate everyone in your business ecosystem – including employees, customers, shareholders, and suppliers – to uncover, resolve, and prevent misconduct with Vault Platform’s Active Integrity solution. Because today, everyone wants to have a positive impact on the world through their work. By taking an active, multichannel disclosure approach, centralizing a collaborative investigation process, and distributing actionable integrity insights, you’ll reduce blindspots, cut resolution time in half, prevent further wrongdoing, and make integrity your competitive advantage. Vault is helping organizations across sectors, including Airbnb, eToro, OVO Energy, M&C Saatchi, and Kepler Group, to switch from a reactive approach to integrity to a proactive strategy and scale the action and accountability needed to build organizations that make the world a better place. Get in touch with our team to find out more about how Vault’s Active Integrity solution can help your business overcome its biggest misconduct risks. Choose Vault. It’s just good business.
Case IQ
caseiq.com
In the world marred by fraud, harassment and ethics lapses, Case IQ stands as a force for good. Our mission? Helping people like you create safer, happier, more productive workplaces. 20+ years’ experience has shown us that together, we really can make a difference. Case IQ has gained an international reputation for best-in-class software that is secure, intuitive and reliable and is used by companies worldwide to manage their investigations. Case IQ’s integrated, hosted software solutions ensure investigations are consistent, comprehensive and productive. A powerful reporting tool helps companies reduce risk by identifying trends and opportunities for improvement. Companies large and small appreciate Case IQ’s integrated and completely customizable case management solution that is easy to use and mobile-optimized. Case IQ’s flexible investigative case management solutions keeps investigators in the field and supervisors in the know.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.