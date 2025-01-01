App store for web apps
Top HR Case Management Software - Panama
HR case management software enables organizations and HR professionals to efficiently and confidentially handle all employee-submitted cases and requests. These solutions offer features that allow organizations to create custom HR workflows, digitize paper forms, generate reports, and provide dashboards, among other capabilities. Although some functions of HR case management software overlap with HR service delivery software, it also includes specific features for managing highly sensitive cases related to employee relations, such as workplace violence, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and grievances. Many of these systems also offer anonymous whistleblowing capabilities to protect employees from retaliation. Additionally, they often include application integration tools (APIs) to connect with various business solutions, like CRM and core HR software.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Ethena
goethena.com
Ethena’s all-in-one compliance training platform helps you check all your boxes and build a better workplace. Our product gives you a catalog of courses employees will actually like, an LMS that automates their delivery, and employee relations tools to support your team through tricky situations. Et...
Case IQ
caseiq.com
In the world marred by fraud, harassment and ethics lapses, Case IQ stands as a force for good. Our mission? Helping people like you create safer, happier, more productive workplaces. 20+ years’ experience has shown us that together, we really can make a difference. Case IQ has gained an internat...
Vault Platform
vaultplatform.com
Vault Platform is the operating system for corporate integrity, helping businesses resolve and prevent misconduct and ESG violations. Because today, businesses must be active in their pursuit of flawless integrity. Activate everyone in your business ecosystem – including employees, customers, shareh...
EasyLlama
easyllama.com
With training courses inspired by how modern learners consume content, EasyLlama is disrupting the status quo. Our industry-specific, best-in-class, interactive, and engaging courses are personalized to your company, making them relevant to your employees and assisting in the development of a welcom...
AllVoices
allvoices.co
AllVoices is an Employee Relations Platform that makes it easy to manage employee relations issues. With an all-in-one solution that utilizes AI, HR teams can become more efficient and focus on improving the employee experience, which will reduce the risk of lawsuits, increase retention, and improve...