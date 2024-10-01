Most Popular Recently Added Top HR Case Management Software - Norway

HR case management software enables organizations and HR professionals to efficiently and confidentially handle all employee-submitted cases and requests. These solutions offer features that allow organizations to create custom HR workflows, digitize paper forms, generate reports, and provide dashboards, among other capabilities. Although some functions of HR case management software overlap with HR service delivery software, it also includes specific features for managing highly sensitive cases related to employee relations, such as workplace violence, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and grievances. Many of these systems also offer anonymous whistleblowing capabilities to protect employees from retaliation. Additionally, they often include application integration tools (APIs) to connect with various business solutions, like CRM and core HR software.