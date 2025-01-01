Top HR Analytics Software

Find the right software and services.
HR analytics software enables human resources professionals to gather and analyze data, helping them identify key workforce metrics. These tools integrate business and employee data to assess the HR department's influence on overall business performance. Companies leverage HR analytics software to pinpoint inefficiencies, forecast productivity, and enhance workforce organization. By offering insights essential for managing human capital, these tools help improve a company's return on investment. The predictive features of HR analytics software provide management with insights into how policy and structural changes might affect employee morale and performance. Additionally, these tools can inform HR professionals about the potential impacts of cultural changes in the workplace on productivity. Some HR analytics tools also offer features to streamline the hiring process and identify candidates who align well with a company's culture. While some HR management suites and core HR solutions include analytics capabilities, they do not focus exclusively on HR analytics.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Worksy
worksy.io
Worksy is HR software for medium to large organizations, offering tools for payroll, attendance, leave, performance, recruitment, and HR analytics.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.
Polinode
polinode.com
Polinode allows users to upload, visualize, and analyze network data, including conducting surveys to study relationships within organizations.
WorkStep
workstep.com
WorkStep is an employee engagement app that helps HR and Operations reduce turnover and boost productivity using real-time insights and AI analytics.
Culture15
culture15.com
Culture15 is an HR analytics platform that diagnoses organizational culture through employee behaviors and custom surveys to enhance alignment with company values.
Progression
progression.co
Progression is a career development platform that helps organizations define growth paths, measure progress, and empower employees to manage their careers.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic offers performance management tools, engagement tracking, and employee insights to improve team productivity and retention for growing businesses.
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
DreamTeam is an HR platform for small and medium businesses that simplifies people processes, improves control and visibility, and reduces manual workload.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.
Worknice
worknice.com
Worknice is an HR software that streamlines employee lifecycle processes, including onboarding, compliance, and records management, all in a user-friendly interface.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a customizable HR software that centralizes data and automates tasks for employee management, recruitment, and performance tracking.
Prodoscore
prodoscore.com
Prodoscore monitors employee productivity by analyzing daily digital engagement and activity across business applications, providing actionable insights for improvement.
Winningtemp
winningtemp.com
Winningtemp is an employee engagement platform that collects feedback and provides insights to improve employee satisfaction and retention.
Sysarb
sysarb.se
Sysarb promotes pay equity in workplaces globally by using data and technology, helping companies comply with regulations and retain talent.
Natural HR
naturalhr.com
Natural HR is a cloud-based HR and payroll solution for companies with 100+ employees, offering tools for HR management, payroll, recruitment, performance, and analytics.
Rhabit Analytics
rhabitanalytics.com
Rhabit Analytics is a platform for real-time insights into employee performance and engagement, aiding in talent development and workforce management.
Visier
visier.com
Visier is a people analytics platform that provides insights into workforce data, helping organizations optimize talent strategies and improve business outcomes.
Knoetic
knoetic.com
Knoetic is a platform that provides data analysis tools for insights on DEI, attrition, recruiting, and compensation, aiding strategic planning and decision-making.
Flowtrace
flowtrace.io
Flowtrace helps organizations optimize workflows by visualizing task execution, tracking productivity trends, and analyzing information flow to enhance efficiency and collaboration.
Diversio
diversio.com
Diversio is a platform that measures and improves diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in organizations by providing insights and recommendations based on employee experiences.
HRCast
hrcast.io
HRCast is a software for planning and analytics that integrates HR, payroll, and accounting data to facilitate budget forecasting and reporting.
Stratigens
stratigens.com
Stratigens is a software application that provides strategic decision intelligence by integrating global workforce and workplace data for efficient, data-driven decision-making.
Orgnostic
orgnostic.com
Orgnostic is a people analytics platform that helps HR leaders link data, run surveys, and gain insights for strategic decision-making in workforce management.
LiveRem
liverem.com
LiveRem is an HR benchmarking platform that connects to payroll systems, providing real-time insights and market comparisons to assist organizations in decision-making.
eqtble
eqtble.com
Eqtble is an HR analytics platform that analyzes workforce data to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion for informed business decision-making.
