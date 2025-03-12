Top HR Analytics Software

App store for web apps

HR analytics software enables human resources professionals to gather and analyze data, helping them identify key workforce metrics. These tools integrate business and employee data to assess the HR department's influence on overall business performance. Companies leverage HR analytics software to pinpoint inefficiencies, forecast productivity, and enhance workforce organization. By offering insights essential for managing human capital, these tools help improve a company's return on investment. The predictive features of HR analytics software provide management with insights into how policy and structural changes might affect employee morale and performance. Additionally, these tools can inform HR professionals about the potential impacts of cultural changes in the workplace on productivity. Some HR analytics tools also offer features to streamline the hiring process and identify candidates who align well with a company's culture. While some HR management suites and core HR solutions include analytics capabilities, they do not focus exclusively on HR analytics.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

Personio

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Bob HR

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Worksy

Worksy

worksy.io

Worksy is HR software for medium to large organizations, offering tools for payroll, attendance, leave, performance, recruitment, and HR analytics.

ClearCompany

ClearCompany

clearcompany.com

ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.

PeopleForce

PeopleForce

peopleforce.io

PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.

ChartHop

ChartHop

charthop.com

ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.

flair HR

flair HR

flair.hr

flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.

Hireology

Hireology

hireology.com

Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.

Polinode

Polinode

polinode.com

Polinode allows users to upload, visualize, and analyze network data, including conducting surveys to study relationships within organizations.

WorkStep

WorkStep

workstep.com

WorkStep is an employee engagement app that helps HR and Operations reduce turnover and boost productivity using real-time insights and AI analytics.

Culture15

Culture15

culture15.com

Culture15 is an HR analytics platform that diagnoses organizational culture through employee behaviors and custom surveys to enhance alignment with company values.

Progression

Progression

progression.co

Progression is a career development platform that helps organizations define growth paths, measure progress, and empower employees to manage their careers.

Peoplelogic

Peoplelogic

peoplelogic.ai

Peoplelogic offers performance management tools, engagement tracking, and employee insights to improve team productivity and retention for growing businesses.

DreamTeam

DreamTeam

dreamteam.io

DreamTeam is an HR platform for small and medium businesses that simplifies people processes, improves control and visibility, and reduces manual workload.

Omni HR

Omni HR

omnihr.co

Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.

Worknice

Worknice

worknice.com

Worknice is an HR software that streamlines employee lifecycle processes, including onboarding, compliance, and records management, all in a user-friendly interface.

Sympa

Sympa

sympa.com

Sympa is a customizable HR software that centralizes data and automates tasks for employee management, recruitment, and performance tracking.

Prodoscore

Prodoscore

prodoscore.com

Prodoscore monitors employee productivity by analyzing daily digital engagement and activity across business applications, providing actionable insights for improvement.

Winningtemp

Winningtemp

winningtemp.com

Winningtemp is an employee engagement platform that collects feedback and provides insights to improve employee satisfaction and retention.

Sysarb

Sysarb

sysarb.se

Sysarb promotes pay equity in workplaces globally by using data and technology, helping companies comply with regulations and retain talent.

Natural HR

Natural HR

naturalhr.com

Natural HR is a cloud-based HR and payroll solution for companies with 100+ employees, offering tools for HR management, payroll, recruitment, performance, and analytics.

Rhabit Analytics

Rhabit Analytics

rhabitanalytics.com

Rhabit Analytics is a platform for real-time insights into employee performance and engagement, aiding in talent development and workforce management.

Visier

Visier

visier.com

Visier is a people analytics platform that provides insights into workforce data, helping organizations optimize talent strategies and improve business outcomes.

Knoetic

Knoetic

knoetic.com

Knoetic is a platform that provides data analysis tools for insights on DEI, attrition, recruiting, and compensation, aiding strategic planning and decision-making.

Flowtrace

Flowtrace

flowtrace.io

Flowtrace helps organizations optimize workflows by visualizing task execution, tracking productivity trends, and analyzing information flow to enhance efficiency and collaboration.

Diversio

Diversio

diversio.com

Diversio is a platform that measures and improves diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in organizations by providing insights and recommendations based on employee experiences.

HRCast

HRCast

hrcast.io

HRCast is a software for planning and analytics that integrates HR, payroll, and accounting data to facilitate budget forecasting and reporting.

Stratigens

Stratigens

stratigens.com

Stratigens is a software application that provides strategic decision intelligence by integrating global workforce and workplace data for efficient, data-driven decision-making.

Orgnostic

Orgnostic

orgnostic.com

Orgnostic is a people analytics platform that helps HR leaders link data, run surveys, and gain insights for strategic decision-making in workforce management.

LiveRem

LiveRem

liverem.com

LiveRem is an HR benchmarking platform that connects to payroll systems, providing real-time insights and market comparisons to assist organizations in decision-making.

eqtble

eqtble

eqtble.com

Eqtble is an HR analytics platform that analyzes workforce data to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion for informed business decision-making.

