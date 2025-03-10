Find the right software and services.
HR analytics software enables human resources professionals to gather and analyze data, helping them identify key workforce metrics. These tools integrate business and employee data to assess the HR department's influence on overall business performance. Companies leverage HR analytics software to pinpoint inefficiencies, forecast productivity, and enhance workforce organization. By offering insights essential for managing human capital, these tools help improve a company's return on investment. The predictive features of HR analytics software provide management with insights into how policy and structural changes might affect employee morale and performance. Additionally, these tools can inform HR professionals about the potential impacts of cultural changes in the workplace on productivity. Some HR analytics tools also offer features to streamline the hiring process and identify candidates who align well with a company's culture. While some HR management suites and core HR solutions include analytics capabilities, they do not focus exclusively on HR analytics.
Worksy
worksy.io
Worksy is a comprehensive HR software for medium to large organisations. Our available solutions include essential management tools such as payroll, employee time and attendance, leave, claim, performance, recruitment, HR analytics, and more.
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and compliance, employee change management, payroll integration, time-off, reviews, and surveys. Built for thriving HR teams who need to solve challenges now and as new ones arise.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Omni helps HR teams hire, onboard, manage, and pay your employees across Asia and beyond in just a few clicks. With Omni, you and your team’s valuable time is no longer lost in data entry or administrative tasks, but instead channeled towards strategic initiatives and meaningful interactions that drive business growth.
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
An all-in-one people hub for SMBs to simplify complex people processes with the fastest, most flexible, and limitless HR platform. DreamTeam allows you to regain full control and visibility over incrementing people processes with disjointed data. We liberate your team from overwhelming manual work while fostering HR success, satisfaction, and a thriving company culture with a comprehensive and easy-to-set-up solution to conquer the complexities of HR.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic provides people and performance management tools for growing businesses. Our patent pending technology combines engagement and burnout signals into one StayFactor™ score. Combined with our Organizational Network Analysis Graph (ONA) you have everything you need to nurture high performing teams, uncover internal collaboration patterns, identify silos and bottlenecks, and highlight the most connected and disconnected employees. With Peoplelogic you'll have all the data and insights you need to make impactful business decisions.
Rhabit Analytics
rhabitanalytics.com
Rhabit is a modern talent management platform that builds performance cultures with employee listening, performance management, and leadership development programs for companies of all sizes. Rhabit takes the pain out of employee engagement, leadership development, and performance management by blending easy to use, mobile-first technology and organizational psychology to deliver a feedback experience everyone loves. Organizations benefit from Rhabit's beautiful, fully customizable HR Analytics dashboards and white-glove account management and support. Whether you're looking for a high-adoption engagement survey or powerful leadership assessments, Rhabit will deliver new insights to help your company build a high performance, irresistible culture.
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your team to progress with rich, real-time insights - Engage, motivate and enable your employees to own their own careers - Unlock exceptional employee growth in record time. Build, deploy and maintain best in class skills and career paths with Progression. Join thousands of teams driving real employee growth and cutting down attrition today.
LiveRem
liverem.com
LiveRem is a real-time HR insights benchmarking platform. Founded in 2024, LiveRem connects directly to payroll & HR systems to provide an always-on view of HR insights, and compares these to the rest of the market. LiveRem helps customers make data driven decisions, save time and improve cost efficiency. Ultimately LiveRem helps organisations attract and retain talent. LiveRem is currently available in New Zealand and Australia, and will soon be available in Singapore and Dubai.
eqtble
eqtble.com
Transform People data. Enable Business Decisions. eqtble empowers people analysts to become problem solvers instead of endless number crunchers. Bring your data from traditional HR sources, Finance, Sales, and more together for one-stop-shop analytics.
Culture15
culture15.com
Culture15 is an HR analytics platform that uses employee behaviours to diagnose an organisation's current culture. We get leadership teams to 'define' their culture, whether they want to be agile, innovative or emphasise diversity & inclusion, our platform allows organisations to see if they possess this capability and, if so, how strong it is. Users can create custom capabilities and track behaviours by function, region or any other custom segmentation they wish to set. We use a survey based on our proprietary behavioural framework of 15-axes that allows you to learn more about your organisation. We also believe engagement plays a role in organisational culture, so our platform also allows organisations to keep measuring this but allowing culture to take the forefront truly drives change.
Natural HR
naturalhr.com
Natural HR is a cloud-based HR and payroll solution for growing businesses with 100+ employees. Our comprehensive suite includes a core HR database, self-service, recruitment, performance management, time and attendance, expenses, payroll, reporting and analytics. Natural HR also comes with customisable workflows to help you automate and streamline processes, such as onboarding and offboarding. Unlike most cloud vendors who leave it to you to learn their software, we believe you deserve more. For us, it’s more than just providing you with technology. We are passionate about ensuring you get the most out of our solution. Our friendly and approachable customer success team is dedicated to helping you get set-up quickly with ongoing training and technical support.
Sysarb
sysarb.se
For nearly 20 years, Sysarb has been fostering equitable workplaces around the globe. Recognized as a leading voice in this area, Sysarb leverages data, technology, and expertise to promote pay equity, thereby boosting talent retention, enhancing employment engagement, and reducing legal risks. With over 500 clients across more than 50 countries, Sysarb is making a significant impact in the realm of equal pay. This includes enabling companies to become compliant with the latest
Orgnostic
orgnostic.com
Orgnostic is the people analytics platform for strategic HR leaders. We help you link your scattered HR and finance data, run surveys on top, and get answers to the critical questions about your people and organization.
Stratigens
stratigens.com
Stratigens is an award-winning software application that provides strategic decision intelligence. Our mission is to help companies join the dots between workforce and workplace so that they make decisions that are data-led, fast and cost effective. Stratigens is the only software package that combines global workforce and workplace data in one place. Stratigens gathers millions of data points on skills, cities and countries from thousands of data sources and makes this information easily digestible, turning external data into intelligence and insights. Stratigens condenses weeks of research into seconds, delivered at a fraction of the cost of consultancies. Stratigens empowers you to invest in people driven strategies, using data to manage human capital effectively.
HRCast
hrcast.io
HRCast is a people planning and analytics software. The software consolidates HR, payroll, accounting, and other relevant data sources into a combined database for analysis. HRCast allows users to create, compare and merge different planning scenarios for budgets and forecasts, and generate reports. The software aims to enable cooperation between management, HR, and finance with personnel data analytics and visualization.
Diversio
diversio.com
The Diversio Platform helps boost DEI efforts by measuring, tracking, and improving every employee's experience across our Inclusion Framework™. Companies like Unilever, Guusto, Deloitte, Hudson's Bay Company, and Danone trust Diversio to power their company culture. Diversio enables HR & DEI teams and investors to retain talent and boost performance by creating a more inclusive company culture.
Prodoscore
prodoscore.com
Prodoscore is a non-invasive and employee-centric data visualization and Employee Productivity Monitoring solution that creates visibility into daily digital engagement. By surfacing actionable insights, rooted in data & digestible in seconds, Prodoscore keeps leaders better informed & better prepared, while enabling flexibility for employees and accountability for employers. Actionable insights help drive organization and individual success. Using Machine Learning, AI, & Natural Language Processing, we measure thousands of daily activity points across your core business applications, like your CRM, office suite, and phone system, to provide productivity intelligence. Our proprietary scoring system produces key indicators, digestible in seconds, so leaders can make well-informed decisions, rooted in data. Our complex machine learning algorithms output a single score, making it easy for you to digest opportunities quickly. Long gone are the days of sifting through multiple reports and having difficult conversations to identify problem areas. Implementation takes less than 15 minutes and has no impact on the end user. There are many reasons to measure employee productivity – but very few tools exist that actually work, and are easy to implement and use.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.
Flowtrace
flowtrace.io
We help you understand and optimize how work gets done in your company. You will get a more productive workforce, engaged employees, and clients receive the service they deserve. We provide a comprehensive view of your organisation's information flow and relationships so you can build a more productive team. Our core competencies are: 1. Cross-team and Cross-functional Collaboration 2. Collaboration time and productivity trends 3. Information flow and thought-leader analytics
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Winningtemp
winningtemp.com
Winningtemp is an employee engagement platform that collects feedback and provides insights to improve employee satisfaction and retention.
WorkStep
workstep.com
WorkStep is the leading employee engagement software solution designed to help HR and Operations reduce employee turnover, increase productivity, and boost engagement for their hourly workforce. WorkStep provides AI-powered employee engagement software designed specifically for frontline teams. By empowering HR and Operations leaders with real-time insights, WorkStep helps identify and address risks before they become costly issues, and keeps operations running smoothly. WorkStep's employee experience solution provides comprehensive employee listening, engagement, voice of the employee, and communication functionality including: *Employee Feedback: WorkStep collects real-time insights from employees through milestone pulse, always-on, annual surveys, and bi-directional feedback channels. *Employee Reporting: Reporting provides HR and Ops leaders with data on employee behavior which can be segmented by various filters including role type, location, demographics and tenure, to identify trends and patterns that may impact retention *Predictive Analytics: WorkStep utilizes machine learning to determine the top areas of improvement, at facility or role level, and suggest high-impact actions to reduce employee turnover *Impact Analysis: Employers can measure the success of any initiative implemented by tracking the change in employee sentiment and retention across the impacted population *Communication: Leaders can reply to urgent comments and alerts while maintaining employee anonymity or broadly communicate to segments of the workforce to bring attention to new programs, share critical updates, celebrate teams, or solicit feedback. Combining real-time data with AI-powered analytics and built-in communication tools, WorkStep helps eHR & Operations leaders identify and directly address opportunities in their frontline operations. This results in improved retention rates, increased productivity, and reduced costs.
Knoetic
knoetic.com
Get a holistic view of what matters to your people by uncovering insights across DEI, Attrition, Recruiting, Compensation, and more.
Polinode
polinode.com
Polinode allows you to import, collect and analyze network data. With Polinode Networks you can upload any network data to the Polinode cloud where you can interact with it, visualize it and analyze it.
Visier
visier.com
Visier’s purpose is to reveal the human truth about your workforce and contribute to a better future. Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results. Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built in, decision makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with more than 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world. For more information, visit visier.com
