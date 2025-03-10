Culture15

Culture15 is an HR analytics platform that uses employee behaviours to diagnose an organisation's current culture. We get leadership teams to 'define' their culture, whether they want to be agile, innovative or emphasise diversity & inclusion, our platform allows organisations to see if they possess this capability and, if so, how strong it is. Users can create custom capabilities and track behaviours by function, region or any other custom segmentation they wish to set. We use a survey based on our proprietary behavioural framework of 15-axes that allows you to learn more about your organisation. We also believe engagement plays a role in organisational culture, so our platform also allows organisations to keep measuring this but allowing culture to take the forefront truly drives change.