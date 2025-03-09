Top HR Analytics Software - Uzbekistan

PeopleForce

peopleforce.io

PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform that seamlessly manages your entire employee experience and streamlines HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. As an HR ecosystem, PeopleForce offers six fully-functional and customizable products: CoreHR, Recruit, Perform, Pulse, Time, and Desk, meeting the diverse needs of businesses and providing a comprehensive platform that streamlines processes and enhancing operational efficiency. With PeopleForce, you have the flexibility to choose and pay for the specific products you require, ensuring cost-effectiveness and maximizing the value of your investment. What employees can do in the app: – Track leave balance information up-to-date – Request and manage time off, specifying the reason for the absence, nudge approvers – Get quick access to personal profiles and contact details with searchable employees' directory – See who’s out today and the reasons for their absence – Access to up-to-date company news and announcements – Overview of the to-dos, view and complete assigned tasks – Access their documents Managers additionally – receive notifications with leave requests and can quickly review and approve or reject them. – easily manage your tasks, approvals and to-dos. PeopleForce's mission is to empower businesses to move forward while focusing on people, not processes, creating an empowering and enjoyable workplace environment. As a game-changer in revolutionizing the work experience for HR professionals, managers, and employees, PeopleForce has become the go-to choice for 600+ businesses, including innovators such as Deloitte, Rakuten, Reply, Roosh, AJAX, and many others.