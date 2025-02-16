Top HR Analytics Software - Sint Maarten

Find the right software and services.
Worksy
worksy.io
Worksy is a comprehensive HR software for medium to large organisations. Our available solutions include essential management tools such as payroll, employee time and attendance, leave, claim, performance, recruitment, HR analytics, and more.
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and compliance, employee change management, payroll integration, time-off, reviews, and surveys. Built for thriving HR teams who need to solve challenges now and as new ones arise.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Omni helps HR teams hire, onboard, manage, and pay your employees across Asia and beyond in just a few clicks. With Omni, you and your team’s valuable time is no longer lost in data entry or administrative tasks, but instead channeled towards strategic initiatives and meaningful interactions that drive business growth.
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
An all-in-one people hub for SMBs to simplify complex people processes with the fastest, most flexible, and limitless HR platform. DreamTeam allows you to regain full control and visibility over incrementing people processes with disjointed data. We liberate your team from overwhelming manual work while fostering HR success, satisfaction, and a thriving company culture with a comprehensive and easy-to-set-up solution to conquer the complexities of HR.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic provides people and performance management tools for growing businesses. Our patent pending technology combines engagement and burnout signals into one StayFactor™ score. Combined with our Organizational Network Analysis Graph (ONA) you have everything you need to nurture high performing teams, uncover internal collaboration patterns, identify silos and bottlenecks, and highlight the most connected and disconnected employees. With Peoplelogic you'll have all the data and insights you need to make impactful business decisions.
Rhabit Analytics
rhabitanalytics.com
Rhabit takes the pain out of employee engagement, leadership development, and performance management by blending easy to use, mobile-first technology and organizational psychology to deliver a feedback experience everyone loves. Organizations benefit from Rhabit's beautiful, fully customizable HR Analytics dashboards and white-glove account management and support. Whether you're looking for a high-adoption engagement survey or powerful leadership assessments, Rhabit will deliver new insights to help your company build a high performance, irresistible culture.
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your team to progress with rich, real-time insights - Engage, motivate and enable your employees to own their own careers - Unlock exceptional employee growth in record time. Build, deploy and maintain best in class skills and career paths with Progression. Join thousands of teams driving real employee growth and cutting down attrition today.
LiveRem
liverem.com
LiveRem is a real-time HR insights benchmarking platform. Founded in 2024, LiveRem connects directly to payroll & HR systems to provide an always-on view of HR insights, and compares these to the rest of the market. LiveRem helps customers make data driven decisions, save time and improve cost efficiency. Ultimately LiveRem helps organisations attract and retain talent. LiveRem is currently available in New Zealand and Australia, and will soon be available in Singapore and Dubai.
eqtble
eqtble.com
Transform People data. Enable Business Decisions. eqtble empowers people analysts to become problem solvers instead of endless number crunchers. Bring your data from traditional HR sources, Finance, Sales, and more together for one-stop-shop analytics.
Culture15
culture15.com
Culture15 is an HR analytics platform that uses employee behaviours to diagnose an organisation's current culture. We get leadership teams to 'define' their culture, whether they want to be agile, innovative or emphasise diversity & inclusion, our platform allows organisations to see if they possess this capability and, if so, how strong it is. Users can create custom capabilities and track behaviours by function, region or any other custom segmentation they wish to set. We use a survey based on our proprietary behavioural framework of 15-axes that allows you to learn more about your organisation. We also believe engagement plays a role in organisational culture, so our platform also allows organisations to keep measuring this but allowing culture to take the forefront truly drives change.
Natural HR
naturalhr.com
Natural HR is a cloud-based HR and payroll solution for growing businesses with 100+ employees. Our comprehensive suite includes a core HR database, self-service, recruitment, performance management, time and attendance, expenses, payroll, reporting and analytics. Natural HR also comes with customisable workflows to help you automate and streamline processes, such as onboarding and offboarding. Unlike most cloud vendors who leave it to you to learn their software, we believe you deserve more. For us, it’s more than just providing you with technology. We are passionate about ensuring you get the most out of our solution. Our friendly and approachable customer success team is dedicated to helping you get set-up quickly with ongoing training and technical support.
Sysarb
sysarb.se
For nearly 20 years, Sysarb has been fostering equitable workplaces around the globe. Recognized as a leading voice in this area, Sysarb leverages data, technology, and expertise to promote pay equity, thereby boosting talent retention, enhancing employment engagement, and reducing legal risks. With over 500 clients across more than 50 countries, Sysarb is making a significant impact in the realm of equal pay. This includes enabling companies to become compliant with the latest
Orgnostic
orgnostic.com
Orgnostic is the people analytics platform for strategic HR leaders. We help you link your scattered HR and finance data, run surveys on top, and get answers to the critical questions about your people and organization.
Stratigens
stratigens.com
Stratigens is an award-winning software application that provides strategic decision intelligence. Our mission is to help companies join the dots between workforce and workplace so that they make decisions that are data-led, fast and cost effective. Stratigens is the only software package that combines global workforce and workplace data in one place. Stratigens gathers millions of data points on skills, cities and countries from thousands of data sources and makes this information easily digestible, turning external data into intelligence and insights. Stratigens condenses weeks of research into seconds, delivered at a fraction of the cost of consultancies. Stratigens empowers you to invest in people driven strategies, using data to manage human capital effectively.
HRCast
hrcast.io
HRCast is a people planning and analytics software. The software consolidates HR, payroll, accounting, and other relevant data sources into a combined database for analysis. HRCast allows users to create, compare and merge different planning scenarios for budgets and forecasts, and generate reports. The software aims to enable cooperation between management, HR, and finance with personnel data analytics and visualization.
Diversio
diversio.com
The Diversio Platform helps boost DEI efforts by measuring, tracking, and improving every employee's experience across our Inclusion Framework™. Companies like Unilever, Guusto, Deloitte, Hudson's Bay Company, and Danone trust Diversio to power their company culture. Diversio enables HR & DEI teams and investors to retain talent and boost performance by creating a more inclusive company culture.
Prodoscore
prodoscore.com
Prodoscore is a non-invasive and employee-centric data visualization and Employee Productivity Monitoring solution that creates visibility into daily digital engagement. By surfacing actionable insights, rooted in data & digestible in seconds, Prodoscore keeps leaders better informed & better prepared, while enabling flexibility for employees and accountability for employers. Actionable insights help drive organization and individual success. Using Machine Learning, AI, & Natural Language Processing, we measure thousands of daily activity points across your core business applications, like your CRM, office suite, and phone system, to provide productivity intelligence. Our proprietary scoring system produces key indicators, digestible in seconds, so leaders can make well-informed decisions, rooted in data. Our complex machine learning algorithms output a single score, making it easy for you to digest opportunities quickly. Long gone are the days of sifting through multiple reports and having difficult conversations to identify problem areas. Implementation takes less than 15 minutes and has no impact on the end user. There are many reasons to measure employee productivity – but very few tools exist that actually work, and are easy to implement and use.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to HR, ChartHop’s People Operations Platform is the unified source for people data and the main point of action for day-to-day programs, processes, and initiatives. From People and Finance executives to managers and employees, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization. ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, YipitData, BetterCloud, and Starburst. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Cox Enterprises. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. Talent maximization is achieved when HR has the tools they need to plan accurately, execute people initiatives flawlessly, and build culture deliberately—these essential pillars of talent maximization are the core of our Talent Management platform.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Flowtrace
flowtrace.io
We help you understand and optimize how work gets done in your company. You will get a more productive workforce, engaged employees, and clients receive the service they deserve. We provide a comprehensive view of your organisation's information flow and relationships so you can build a more productive team. Our core competencies are: 1. Cross-team and Cross-functional Collaboration 2. Collaboration time and productivity trends 3. Information flow and thought-leader analytics
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to find and hire the people they need.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform for the best employee experience. It is one centralized solution to streamline HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. Our mission is to help businesses to: - simplify HR processes; - build a high-performance culture; - make recruitment, onboarding, employee engagement, time tracking, leave management, and performance reviews easier. PeopleForce helps move businesses forward whilst focusing on people, not processes. Create an empowering and pleasant place of work.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive efficiency with innovative features such as Compensation Management, HR Helpdesk, Performance and Development and Surveys. We have 300+ employees providing support with a 90% customer satisfaction level and 180+ integrations available. Upgrade your HR team from spreadsheets to strategy now – book your free demo today: https://www.personio.com/webdemo/
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. Managing your people has never been easier. ADP Workforce Now equips you with the tools not just to track HR information, but to help you manage your workforce and make data-driven decisions. And, as you grow, you can add the functionality you need. Empower all levels of your organization with tools and capabilities designed specifically to provide an engaging experience for business leaders, managers, and workers. • All-in-one: A configurable HR platform to efficiently manage all your people management functions — payroll, HR, time, talent, and benefits — within a single database. • Confident Compliance: Our industry-leading security keeps your data safe, while our deep compliance expertise and solutions help you protect your business. • Ease of use: Innovative, easy-to-use features at your fingertips, making it easy to work in ways that fit your needs while also providing a better experience for your workforce • Insights in the flow of work: Make decisions with confidence, informed by insights from the richest and most robust workforce database in the business. • Integrated and connected ecosystem: Broaden your people management capabilities with the largest HR ecosystem that easily and securely integrates with leading third-party solutions. Easily connect with vital partners such as accountants, brokers and financial providers. PAYROLL. Save time and reduce errors with the all-in-one suite purposefully built to help you operate your business and meet your compliance needs.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Winningtemp
winningtemp.com
Our team success platform helps you to create successful teams and healthy organisations by listening to every single employee and empowering leaders with relevant insights and actions that give clear, measurable results. We free up time, so your leaders can focus on what really matters. Our solution is based on science, fuelled by data, and driven by AI helping organisations across the globe to easier boost engagement, and decrease stress levels and employee turnover. At just a glance, you get an overall temperature of your entire organisation. This makes it easy to spot areas that your employees love or wish to develop - giving you the chance to spot challenges before they escalates, and create winning results - together.
WorkStep
workstep.com
For Employers: WorkStep’s software helps companies hire and retain their frontline workforce across the supply chain. For Job Seekers: The job network for people who make, deliver, load, repair and get things done. Get hired. Learn new skills. Build a career.
Knoetic
knoetic.com
Get a holistic view of what matters to your people by uncovering insights across DEI, Attrition, Recruiting, Compensation, and more.
Polinode
polinode.com
Polinode allows you to import, collect and analyze network data. With Polinode Networks you can upload any network data to the Polinode cloud where you can interact with it, visualize it and analyze it.
Visier
visier.com
Visier’s purpose is to reveal the human truth about your workforce and contribute to a better future. Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results. Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built in, decision makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with more than 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world. For more information, visit visier.com
