App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top HR Analytics Software - Maldives
HR analytics software enables human resources professionals to gather and analyze data, helping them identify key workforce metrics. These tools integrate business and employee data to assess the HR department's influence on overall business performance. Companies leverage HR analytics software to pinpoint inefficiencies, forecast productivity, and enhance workforce organization. By offering insights essential for managing human capital, these tools help improve a company's return on investment. The predictive features of HR analytics software provide management with insights into how policy and structural changes might affect employee morale and performance. Additionally, these tools can inform HR professionals about the potential impacts of cultural changes in the workplace on productivity. Some HR analytics tools also offer features to streamline the hiring process and identify candidates who align well with a company's culture. While some HR management suites and core HR solutions include analytics capabilities, they do not focus exclusively on HR analytics.
Submit New App
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to ...
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven b...
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform for the best employee experience. It is one centralized solution to streamline HR processes at every stage of the employee life cycle. Our mission is to help businesses to: - simplify HR processes; - build a high-performance culture; - make recruitment, onboa...
Worksy
worksy.io
Worksy is a comprehensive HR software for medium to large organisations. Our available solutions include essential management tools such as payroll, employee time and attendance, leave, claim, performance, recruitment, HR analytics, and more.
WorkStep
workstep.com
For Employers: WorkStep’s software helps companies hire and retain their frontline workforce across the supply chain. For Job Seekers: The job network for people who make, deliver, load, repair and get things done. Get hired. Learn new skills. Build a career.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 busi...
Winningtemp
winningtemp.com
Our team success platform helps you to create successful teams and healthy organisations by listening to every single employee and empowering leaders with relevant insights and actions that give clear, measurable results. We free up time, so your leaders can focus on what really matters. Our solutio...
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee j...
Flowtrace
flowtrace.io
We help you understand and optimize how work gets done in your company. You will get a more productive workforce, engaged employees, and clients receive the service they deserve. We provide a comprehensive view of your organisation's information flow and relationships so you can build a more product...
Culture15
culture15.com
Culture15 is an HR analytics platform that uses employee behaviours to diagnose an organisation's current culture. We get leadership teams to 'define' their culture, whether they want to be agile, innovative or emphasise diversity & inclusion, our platform allows organisations to see if they possess...
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic provides people and performance management tools for growing businesses. Our patent pending technology combines engagement and burnout signals into one StayFactor™ score. Combined with our Organizational Network Analysis Graph (ONA) you have everything you need to nurture high performing...
Polinode
polinode.com
Polinode allows you to import, collect and analyze network data. With Polinode Networks you can upload any network data to the Polinode cloud where you can interact with it, visualize it and analyze it.
Sysarb
sysarb.se
For nearly 20 years, Sysarb has been fostering equitable workplaces around the globe. Recognized as a leading voice in this area, Sysarb leverages data, technology, and expertise to promote pay equity, thereby boosting talent retention, enhancing employment engagement, and reducing legal risks. With...
Natural HR
naturalhr.com
Natural HR is a cloud-based HR and payroll solution for growing businesses with 100+ employees. Our comprehensive suite includes a core HR database, self-service, recruitment, performance management, time and attendance, expenses, payroll, reporting and analytics. Natural HR also comes with customis...
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your ...
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
An all-in-one people hub for SMBs to simplify complex people processes with the fastest, most flexible, and limitless HR platform. DreamTeam allows you to regain full control and visibility over incrementing people processes with disjointed data. We liberate your team from overwhelming manual work w...
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Om...
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and com...
Knoetic
knoetic.com
Get a holistic view of what matters to your people by uncovering insights across DEI, Attrition, Recruiting, Compensation, and more.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a complete, fully customisable HR software that lets you focus on your people and smart decision-making. Explore our solution and book a free demo.
Prodoscore
prodoscore.com
Prodoscore is a non-invasive and employee-centric data visualization and Employee Productivity Monitoring solution that creates visibility into daily digital engagement. By surfacing actionable insights, rooted in data & digestible in seconds, Prodoscore keeps leaders better informed & better prepar...
Diversio
diversio.com
The Diversio Platform helps boost DEI efforts by measuring, tracking, and improving every employee's experience across our Inclusion Framework™. Companies like Unilever, Guusto, Deloitte, Hudson's Bay Company, and Danone trust Diversio to power their company culture. Diversio enables HR & DEI teams ...
HRCast
hrcast.io
HRCast is a people planning and analytics software. The software consolidates HR, payroll, accounting, and other relevant data sources into a combined database for analysis. HRCast allows users to create, compare and merge different planning scenarios for budgets and forecasts, and generate reports....
Stratigens
stratigens.com
Stratigens is an award-winning software application that provides strategic decision intelligence. Our mission is to help companies join the dots between workforce and workplace so that they make decisions that are data-led, fast and cost effective. Stratigens is the only software package that combi...
Orgnostic
orgnostic.com
Orgnostic is the people analytics platform for strategic HR leaders. We help you link your scattered HR and finance data, run surveys on top, and get answers to the critical questions about your people and organization.
LiveRem
liverem.com
LiveRem is a real-time HR insights benchmarking platform. Founded in 2024, LiveRem connects directly to payroll & HR systems to provide an always-on view of HR insights, and compares these to the rest of the market. LiveRem helps customers make data driven decisions, save time and improve cost effic...
Rhabit Analytics
rhabitanalytics.com
Rhabit takes the pain out of employee engagement, leadership development, and performance management by blending easy to use, mobile-first technology and organizational psychology to deliver a feedback experience everyone loves. Organizations benefit from Rhabit's beautiful, fully customizable HR An...
eqtble
eqtble.com
Transform People data. Enable Business Decisions. eqtble empowers people analysts to become problem solvers instead of endless number crunchers. Bring your data from traditional HR sources, Finance, Sales, and more together for one-stop-shop analytics.
Visier
visier.com
Visier’s purpose is to reveal the human truth about your workforce and contribute to a better future. Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy provide the impetu...