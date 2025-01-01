Top Help Desk Software

Find the right software and services.
Help desk software is a tool designed to organize, manage, and respond to service-related requests from both internal and external sources. Customer inquiries can be submitted through various channels, such as email, phone, or social media. Customer service teams utilize these tools to streamline support processes and gain insights into customer engagement across all communication platforms.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.
Zoho Desk
zoho.com
Zoho Desk is a customer service help desk app that manages communication across multiple channels, streamlining support operations and improving response times.
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk is a customer support platform that centralizes inquiries from multiple channels into a unified ticketing system, enhancing support efficiency and collaboration.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage is a cloud-based platform for technology companies to manage operations, including help desk, sales, and project management efficiently.
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a customer service platform for e-commerce, integrating various communication channels to improve support and automate customer interactions.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support platform that enables businesses to manage customer interactions across various channels from a single interface.
Help Scout
helpscout.com
Help Scout is an email-based customer support software that helps teams manage communications, automate tasks, and provide personalized assistance.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.
Atera
atera.com
Atera is an IT management platform that offers remote monitoring, ticketing, and automation tools for MSPs and IT teams to manage operations efficiently.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Zammad
zammad.com
Zammad is a ticketing system that streamlines customer service and support by managing tickets and enabling multi-channel communication.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is a customer support platform that connects businesses with customers through chat, automating interactions and managing inquiries across multiple channels.
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a customer service platform that enables real-time chat support on websites, offers analytics, and integrates with various tools for enhanced communication.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Home is a central hub for IT service providers to manage operations, endpoint security, network monitoring, and automate tasks.
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for managing sales and customer service, offering tools for call handling, analytics, and performance monitoring.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is a unified customer experience platform that integrates marketing, care, and commerce for effective customer engagement across multiple channels.
Vtiger
vtiger.com
Vtiger is a cloud-based CRM solution that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, and customer service activities efficiently with features like lead management and automation.
TeamSupport
teamsupport.com
TeamSupport is a customer service software that manages post-sale support, ticketing, and communication to improve customer satisfaction and streamline operations.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and marketing workflows, integrating with various tools for efficiency.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
Octadesk
octadesk.com
Octadesk is a customer relationship management tool that centralizes interactions, automates tasks, and provides analytics to improve customer service and operational efficiency.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.
HelpDesk
helpdesk.com
HelpDesk is an online ticketing system that centralizes customer inquiries, streamlines support processes, and enhances team collaboration for effective issue resolution.
Groove
groovehq.com
Groove is a customer support platform that streamlines communication and workflow management for teams across various channels.
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is a customer service platform that centralizes interactions across channels, enabling personalized support and improving customer satisfaction.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a customer engagement platform that centralizes communications from multiple channels, automates responses, and enhances team collaboration.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk is a customer support platform for eCommerce, centralizing interactions across multiple channels and providing automation and analytics tools to improve response efficiency.
Pylon
usepylon.com
Pylon is a customer operations platform that helps businesses manage customer interactions across multiple channels and track issues effectively.
Spiceworks
spiceworks.com
Spiceworks is a cloud-based ticketing system for IT service management, offering support tools, inventory management, and community connections.
Re:amaze
reamaze.com
Re:amaze is a customer messaging platform that facilitates support via live chat, email, and social media, while offering automation tools for sales and marketing.
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio is a no-code platform for automating workflows and CRM, enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency through AI-driven tools.
CloudCC
cloudcc.com
CloudCC is a CRM platform that offers features for marketing, sales, and service management, available as SaaS and PaaS solutions.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is a B2B sales platform for WhatsApp, offering team inboxes, chatbots, broadcast messaging, and CRM integrations for efficient customer communication.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.
Kustomer
kustomer.com
Kustomer is a customer service CRM that automates interactions across channels, streamlining support and enhancing customer experiences.
LiveAgent
liveagent.com
LiveAgent is a help desk and live chat software that streamlines customer support through various channels with features like ticketing, real-time chat, and analytics.
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a collaborative email platform that centralizes team communication, manages shared inboxes, and streamlines email workflows.
Capacity
capacity.com
Capacity is a support automation platform that uses AI to manage customer requests across various channels, helping teams streamline their support processes.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.
Loop Email
intheloop.io
Loop Email is a team inbox app that consolidates customer communications, allowing teams to manage shared emails, chat, and automate workflows in one place.
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud-based platform providing integrated business apps for managing tasks across sales, marketing, billing, and support.
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros is a social media management platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage audiences, and analyze performance across various social channels.
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
Watermelon is a user-friendly AI chatbot platform that automates customer service interactions without coding, integrating various channels for streamlined communication.
Acquire
acquire.io
Acquire provides digital tools for enterprise teams to enhance customer experiences through secure cobrowsing, AI chatbots, live chat, and video calls.
Dixa
dixa.com
Dixa is a customer service platform that centralizes communication across channels, enabling personalized support and efficient team collaboration for improved customer experiences.
Hiver
hiverhq.com
Hiver is an email management tool that enhances team collaboration and customer support by automating workflows within Gmail and Outlook.
LabiDesk
labidesk.com
LabiDesk is a Helpcenter software that manages customer support through a knowledge base, shared inbox, chat, and customizable tools for efficient communication.
DevRev
devrev.ai
DevRev is a platform for SaaS companies that integrates customer support, product development, and sales, enhancing collaboration and automating processes.
Plumsail
plumsail.com
Plumsail automates document management and workflows, offering tools for document generation, PDF manipulation, and integration with Microsoft 365 and SharePoint.
