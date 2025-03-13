App store for web apps

Top Help Desk Software

Help desk software is a tool designed to organize, manage, and respond to service-related requests from both internal and external sources. Customer inquiries can be submitted through various channels, such as email, phone, or social media. Customer service teams utilize these tools to streamline support processes and gain insights into customer engagement across all communication platforms.

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.

Zoho Desk

Zoho Desk

zoho.com

Zoho Desk is a customer service help desk app that manages communication across multiple channels, streamlining support operations and improving response times.

Freshdesk

Freshdesk

freshdesk.com

Freshdesk is a customer support platform that centralizes inquiries from multiple channels into a unified ticketing system, enhancing support efficiency and collaboration.

ConnectWise Manage

ConnectWise Manage

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Manage is a cloud-based platform for technology companies to manage operations, including help desk, sales, and project management efficiently.

Gorgias

Gorgias

gorgias.com

Gorgias is a customer service platform for e-commerce, integrating various communication channels to improve support and automate customer interactions.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.

Chatwoot

Chatwoot

chatwoot.com

Chatwoot is an open-source customer support platform that enables businesses to manage customer interactions across various channels from a single interface.

Help Scout

Help Scout

helpscout.com

Help Scout is an email-based customer support software that helps teams manage communications, automate tasks, and provide personalized assistance.

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.

Teamwork

Teamwork

teamwork.com

Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.

Atera

Atera

atera.com

Atera is an IT management platform that offers remote monitoring, ticketing, and automation tools for MSPs and IT teams to manage operations efficiently.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.

Zammad

Zammad

zammad.com

Zammad is a ticketing system that streamlines customer service and support by managing tickets and enabling multi-channel communication.

Appy Pie

Appy Pie

appypie.com

Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.

EngageBay

EngageBay

engagebay.com

EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.

Crisp

Crisp

crisp.chat

Crisp is a customer support platform that connects businesses with customers through chat, automating interactions and managing inquiries across multiple channels.

LiveChat

LiveChat

livechat.com

LiveChat is a customer service platform that enables real-time chat support on websites, offers analytics, and integrates with various tools for enhanced communication.

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.

ConnectWise Home

ConnectWise Home

connectwise.com

ConnectWise Home is a central hub for IT service providers to manage operations, endpoint security, network monitoring, and automate tasks.

LeadDesk

LeadDesk

leaddesk.com

LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for managing sales and customer service, offering tools for call handling, analytics, and performance monitoring.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

Emplifi is a unified customer experience platform that integrates marketing, care, and commerce for effective customer engagement across multiple channels.

Vtiger

Vtiger

vtiger.com

Vtiger is a cloud-based CRM solution that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, and customer service activities efficiently with features like lead management and automation.

Insightly

Insightly

insightly.com

Insightly is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and marketing workflows, integrating with various tools for efficiency.

TeamSupport

TeamSupport

teamsupport.com

TeamSupport is a customer service software that manages post-sale support, ticketing, and communication to improve customer satisfaction and streamline operations.

Front

Front

front.com

Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.

Octadesk

Octadesk

octadesk.com

Octadesk is a customer relationship management tool that centralizes interactions, automates tasks, and provides analytics to improve customer service and operational efficiency.

HelpCrunch

HelpCrunch

helpcrunch.com

HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.

Agile CRM

Agile CRM

agilecrm.com

Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.

HelpDesk

HelpDesk

helpdesk.com

HelpDesk is an online ticketing system that centralizes customer inquiries, streamlines support processes, and enhances team collaboration for effective issue resolution.

Groove

Groove

groovehq.com

Groove is a customer support platform that streamlines communication and workflow management for teams across various channels.

Gladly

Gladly

gladly.com

Gladly is a customer service platform that centralizes interactions across channels, enabling personalized support and improving customer satisfaction.

Trengo

Trengo

trengo.com

Trengo is a customer engagement platform that centralizes communications from multiple channels, automates responses, and enhances team collaboration.

eDesk

eDesk

edesk.com

eDesk is a customer support platform for eCommerce, centralizing interactions across multiple channels and providing automation and analytics tools to improve response efficiency.

Pylon

Pylon

usepylon.com

Pylon is a customer operations platform that helps businesses manage customer interactions across multiple channels and track issues effectively.

Spiceworks

Spiceworks

spiceworks.com

Spiceworks is a cloud-based ticketing system for IT service management, offering support tools, inventory management, and community connections.

Creatio

Creatio

creatio.com

Creatio is a no-code platform for automating workflows and CRM, enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency through AI-driven tools.

Re:amaze

Re:amaze

reamaze.com

Re:amaze is a customer messaging platform that facilitates support via live chat, email, and social media, while offering automation tools for sales and marketing.

CloudCC

CloudCC

cloudcc.com

CloudCC is a CRM platform that offers features for marketing, sales, and service management, available as SaaS and PaaS solutions.

Rasayel

Rasayel

rasayel.io

Rasayel is a B2B sales platform for WhatsApp, offering team inboxes, chatbots, broadcast messaging, and CRM integrations for efficient customer communication.

ProProfs

ProProfs

proprofs.com

ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.

Kustomer

Kustomer

kustomer.com

Kustomer is a customer service CRM that automates interactions across channels, streamlining support and enhancing customer experiences.

LiveAgent

LiveAgent

liveagent.com

LiveAgent is a help desk and live chat software that streamlines customer support through various channels with features like ticketing, real-time chat, and analytics.

Capacity

Capacity

capacity.com

Capacity is a support automation platform that uses AI to manage customer requests across various channels, helping teams streamline their support processes.

Helpmonks

Helpmonks

helpmonks.com

Helpmonks is a collaborative email platform that centralizes team communication, manages shared inboxes, and streamlines email workflows.

SolarWinds

SolarWinds

solarwinds.com

The SolarWinds Help Desk Essentials Pack integrates ticketing and remote support tools for IT management, enabling centralized incident handling and remote access.

Loop Email

Loop Email

intheloop.io

Loop Email is a team inbox app that consolidates customer communications, allowing teams to manage shared emails, chat, and automate workflows in one place.

Apptivo

Apptivo

apptivo.com

Apptivo is a cloud-based platform providing integrated business apps for managing tasks across sales, marketing, billing, and support.

Khoros

Khoros

khoros.com

Khoros is a social media management platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage audiences, and analyze performance across various social channels.

Watermelon

Watermelon

watermelon.ai

Watermelon is a user-friendly AI chatbot platform that automates customer service interactions without coding, integrating various channels for streamlined communication.

Acquire

Acquire

acquire.io

Acquire provides digital tools for enterprise teams to enhance customer experiences through secure cobrowsing, AI chatbots, live chat, and video calls.

Plumsail

Plumsail

plumsail.com

Plumsail automates document management and workflows, offering tools for document generation, PDF manipulation, and integration with Microsoft 365 and SharePoint.

Dixa

Dixa

dixa.com

Dixa is a customer service platform that centralizes communication across channels, enabling personalized support and efficient team collaboration for improved customer experiences.

LabiDesk

LabiDesk

labidesk.com

LabiDesk is a Helpcenter software that manages customer support through a knowledge base, shared inbox, chat, and customizable tools for efficient communication.

Hiver

Hiver

hiverhq.com

Hiver is an email management tool that enhances team collaboration and customer support by automating workflows within Gmail and Outlook.

DevRev

DevRev

devrev.ai

DevRev is a platform for SaaS companies that integrates customer support, product development, and sales, enhancing collaboration and automating processes.

