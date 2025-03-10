Top Help Desk Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Help desk software is a tool designed to organize, manage, and respond to service-related requests from both internal and external sources. Customer inquiries can be submitted through various channels, such as email, phone, or social media. Customer service teams utilize these tools to streamline support processes and gain insights into customer engagement across all communication platforms.
Submit New App
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.
Acquire
acquire.io
Acquire equips enterprise teams with the digital tools they need to create the best customer experiences. With features including secure cobrowsing, AI chatbots, live chat, and video calling, Acquire empowers teams to proactively resolve complex sales, service, and support issues in real-time across all channels. With Acquire, businesses can continuously engage customers while minimizing resolution time and redundancy. Acquire’s flexible and scalable software suite meets the customer service, sales, and support needs of any business — on any device. Acquire is headquartered in San Francisco. The company’s customers span the globe and include several Fortune 500 brands. Acquire is backed by groups like Base10, S28 Capital and Fathom Capital.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a customer relationship management app that integrates sales tracking, marketing automation, and customer service features for small to midsize businesses.
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud-based platform providing integrated business apps for managing tasks across sales, marketing, billing, and support.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.
Atera
atera.com
Atera is an IT management platform that offers remote monitoring, ticketing, and automation tools for MSPs and IT teams to manage operations efficiently.
Capacity
capacity.com
Capacity is a support automation platform that uses AI to manage customer requests across various channels, helping teams streamline their support processes.
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support platform that enables businesses to manage customer interactions across various channels from a single interface.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Home is a central hub for IT service providers to manage operations, endpoint security, network monitoring, and automate tasks.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage is a cloud-based platform for technology companies to manage operations, including help desk, sales, and project management efficiently.
ConvergeHub
convergehub.com
ConvergeHub is a CRM platform for small to mid-size businesses, integrating sales, marketing, support, and billing to manage all customer activities effectively.
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio is a no-code platform for automating workflows and CRM, enhancing customer interactions and operational efficiency through AI-driven tools.
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is a customer support platform that connects businesses with customers through chat, automating interactions and managing inquiries across multiple channels.
Dixa
dixa.com
Dixa is a customer service platform that centralizes communication across channels, enabling personalized support and efficient team collaboration for improved customer experiences.
DoneDone
donedone.com
DoneDone is a task management and collaboration tool that helps teams organize, assign, and track tasks efficiently to enhance productivity and workflow.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk is a customer support platform that centralizes inquiries from multiple channels into a unified ticketing system, enhancing support efficiency and collaboration.
Front
front.com
Front is a customer service platform that centralizes communication, facilitates team collaboration, and uses AI for automation and analytics.
Gmelius
gmelius.com
Gmelius is a collaboration platform that integrates with Google Workspace, enhancing email management and teamwork within Gmail and connecting to other tools like Slack and Trello.
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a customer service platform for e-commerce, integrating various communication channels to improve support and automate customer interactions.
Groove
groovehq.com
Groove is a customer support platform that streamlines communication and workflow management for teams across various channels.
HappyFox
happyfox.com
HappyFox is a help desk software that manages customer support requests across multiple channels, offering tools for ticketing, automation, and self-service.
Help Scout
helpscout.com
Help Scout is an email-based customer support software that helps teams manage communications, automate tasks, and provide personalized assistance.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a customer communication platform offering live chat, chatbots, CRM, email marketing, and analytics to enhance support, sales, and engagement.
HelpDesk
helpdesk.com
HelpDesk is an online ticketing system that centralizes customer inquiries, streamlines support processes, and enhances team collaboration for effective issue resolution.
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a collaborative email platform that centralizes team communication, manages shared inboxes, and streamlines email workflows.
HelpSpace
helpspace.com
HelpSpace is a customer support tool that organizes inquiries via a ticketing system, offers a knowledge base, and facilitates multi-channel communication for businesses.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage customer relationships, sales pipelines, and marketing workflows, integrating with various tools for efficiency.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros is a social media management platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage audiences, and analyze performance across various social channels.
Kustomer
kustomer.com
Kustomer is a customer service CRM that automates interactions across channels, streamlining support and enhancing customer experiences.
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a customer service platform that enables real-time chat support on websites, offers analytics, and integrates with various tools for enhanced communication.
Plumsail
plumsail.com
Plumsail automates document management and workflows, offering tools for document generation, PDF manipulation, and integration with Microsoft 365 and SharePoint.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs offers SaaS tools for training, quizzes, surveys, CRM, and support to enhance employee learning and customer satisfaction.
Re:amaze
reamaze.com
Re:amaze is a customer messaging platform that facilitates support via live chat, email, and social media, while offering automation tools for sales and marketing.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
Spiceworks
spiceworks.com
Spiceworks is a cloud-based ticketing system for IT service management, offering support tools, inventory management, and community connections.
Stonly
stonly.com
Stonly is a no-code knowledge management platform that helps create interactive guides and workflows for customer support and training.
SupportBench
supportbench.net
Supportbench is a TOP rated premium customer support software for businesses seeking advanced, affordable, scalable solutions. It boasts features such as dynamic SLAs, a KCS knowledge base, AI-powered ChatGPT knowledge base bots, and customizable dashboards. With Salesforce synchronization, advanced customer portals, chatbot capabilities, and an easy-to-use API, Supportbench enhances customer experiences, optimizes support operations, and empowers teams with actionable insights.
TeamSupport
teamsupport.com
TeamSupport is a customer service software that manages post-sale support, ticketing, and communication to improve customer satisfaction and streamline operations.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a project management app that helps organizations plan, track, and manage projects, offering tools for collaboration, task management, and workflow optimization.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a customer engagement platform that centralizes communications from multiple channels, automates responses, and enhances team collaboration.
Vtiger
vtiger.com
Vtiger is a cloud-based CRM solution that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, and customer service activities efficiently with features like lead management and automation.
Zoho Desk
zoho.com
Zoho Desk is a customer service help desk app that manages communication across multiple channels, streamlining support operations and improving response times.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk is a customer support platform for eCommerce, centralizing interactions across multiple channels and providing automation and analytics tools to improve response efficiency.
DevRev
devrev.ai
DevRev is a platform for SaaS companies that integrates customer support, product development, and sales, enhancing collaboration and automating processes.
Ticksy
ticksy.com
Help desks for happy customers. For support agents, Ticksy is a breath of fresh air and a breeze to use. But more importantly, it’s an absolute joy for your customers.
BoldDesk
bolddesk.com
BoldDesk is modern help desk software that simplifies customer service. Powerful, customizable, and budget-friendly, it allows companies to streamline support operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Brought to you by Syncfusion, a provider of software components and frameworks that has built its reputation on both the strength of its products and the quality of the support services that back them.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is a unified customer experience platform that integrates marketing, care, and commerce for effective customer engagement across multiple channels.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow is a cloud-based platform that streamlines service management across various industries, enhancing workflows in IT, customer service, and HR.
Zammad
zammad.com
Zammad is a ticketing system that streamlines customer service and support by managing tickets and enabling multi-channel communication.
Desku
desku.io
Desku is at the forefront of AI-driven customer support, specializing in solutions designed for E-commerce and SaaS industries. The company aims to transform the customer service sector by focusing on increased efficiency, enhanced user experiences, and enterprise-grade reliability. Offerings by Desku * AI-Powered Automation: Desku's AI-driven chatbots and automation utilities significantly reduce support workload. * Shared Inbox: Desku offers a lightning-fast, user-friendly, AI-enhanced inbox that is optimized for modern support teams. * Knowledge Base: Desku provides an easy-to-create knowledge base to empower customers with self-service options. * Live Chat: Desku's Live Chat feature allows for real-time, seamless communication with customers. Why Businesses Trust Desku * The platform is trusted by over 1000 support agents and 350 businesses. * Desku helps reduce support queries by up to 50%. * The company contributes to lowering support costs by 40%. Integration Capabilities - Desku allows for seamless integration of existing tools to enhance team productivity. The platform supports over 30+ integrated apps and offers custom actions fueled by real-time customer data.
Octadesk
octadesk.com
Octadesk is a customer relationship management tool that centralizes interactions, automates tasks, and provides analytics to improve customer service and operational efficiency.
Pylon
usepylon.com
Pylon is a customer operations platform that helps businesses manage customer interactions across multiple channels and track issues effectively.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The Help Desk Essentials Pack is the combination of Solarwinds® Web Help Desk and Dameware Remote Support. They integrate to save you time by automating and simplifying help desk and IT remote support tasks. Key features: * Centralized ticketing and incident management * IT asset management (ITAM) with automated discovery and centralized inventory * Built-in knowledge base for self-service * IT change management and customizable approval workflows * Reporting, SLA alerts, and customer surveys * Remote control Windows®, Mac OS® X and Linux® systems * Built-in tools for system monitoring, event log viewing, and network diagnostics without initiating a full remote session * Remote access to support end-users outside the firewall
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.