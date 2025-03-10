Top Help Desk Software - Vatican City

Desku

desku.io

Desku is at the forefront of AI-driven customer support, specializing in solutions designed for E-commerce and SaaS industries. The company aims to transform the customer service sector by focusing on increased efficiency, enhanced user experiences, and enterprise-grade reliability. Offerings by Desku * AI-Powered Automation: Desku's AI-driven chatbots and automation utilities significantly reduce support workload. * Shared Inbox: Desku offers a lightning-fast, user-friendly, AI-enhanced inbox that is optimized for modern support teams. * Knowledge Base: Desku provides an easy-to-create knowledge base to empower customers with self-service options. * Live Chat: Desku's Live Chat feature allows for real-time, seamless communication with customers. Why Businesses Trust Desku * The platform is trusted by over 1000 support agents and 350 businesses. * Desku helps reduce support queries by up to 50%. * The company contributes to lowering support costs by 40%. Integration Capabilities - Desku allows for seamless integration of existing tools to enhance team productivity. The platform supports over 30+ integrated apps and offers custom actions fueled by real-time customer data.