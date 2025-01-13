App store for web apps
Top Help Desk Software - Pitcairn Islands
Help desk software is a tool designed to organize, manage, and respond to service-related requests from both internal and external sources. Customer inquiries can be submitted through various channels, such as email, phone, or social media. Customer service teams utilize these tools to streamline support processes and gain insights into customer engagement across all communication platforms.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Acquire
acquire.io
Acquire equips enterprise teams with the digital tools they need to create the best customer experiences. With features including secure cobrowsing, AI chatbots, live chat, and video calling, Acquire empowers teams to proactively resolve complex sales, service, and support issues in real-time across all channels. With Acquire, businesses can continuously engage customers while minimizing resolution time and redundancy. Acquire’s flexible and scalable software suite meets the customer service, sales, and support needs of any business — on any device. Acquire is headquartered in San Francisco. The company’s customers span the globe and include several Fortune 500 brands. Acquire is backed by groups like Base10, S28 Capital and Fathom Capital.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes and sizes. It allows you to manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's apps, from sales and marketing to billing and support, and everything in between. With Apptivo, there is no per-app pricing; you get access to the entire platform starting at just $10 monthly per user. Whether you use Apptivo for a single app or to manage your entire business, it will deliver incredible value to the organization. Its apps cover the complete customer life cycle: * Marketing: Create targeted lists of contacts, build and deliver email campaigns, and track analytics. * Sales: Complete CRM capability with robust contact management, sales pipeline, automation, and reporting. * Help Desk: A powerful ticketing system with email integration, web portal, and time tracking. * Project Management: Manage project schedules via Gantt charts, track time and milestones, and invoice for effort spent. * Field Service: Work order assignment and dispatching, mobile photo, time, and materials capture, and billing. * Quoting and Billing: Build professional quotes and email them to your customer with integrated billing and recurring invoice capabilities. * Order Management: Turn quotes into orders, track inventory and shipments, and bill the customer for your product. * Procurement and Supply Chain: Manage vendors, track purchase orders and invoicing, and manage inventory. Apptivo is used by hundreds of thousands of businesses from 193 countries around the world and can accommodate independent consultants up to billion-dollar enterprises. The flexibility of Apptivo is one of its three primary differentiators: Affordability, Flexibility, and Capability. With its entire suite of business apps available for a single price, it offers rich and powerful features across a wide set of apps that provide unparalleled capability for their value, with best-in-class configuration capabilities that make the system flexible for any type of business.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
Atera
atera.com
Atera’s AI-powered IT management platform enables enterprise IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to achieve operational excellence across their organization, at any scale. Manage your entire IT operations—from remote monitoring and management (RMM), helpdesk, and ticketing to patching and automation—in a single intuitive dashboard. Streamline your operations, get real-time oversight of your IT, and boost everyday productivity across your organization. Customize your IT environment end-to-end with dozens of curated best-in-class solutions for security, backup and recovery, network monitoring, and more. Discover how AI can help you create unparalleled IT efficiency. Try Atera for free for 30 days or book a demo at: www.atera.com
Capacity
capacity.com
Every company has customers and employees who need support. As demands rise, so do the tickets, emails, and phone calls that need attention—creating a repetitive, expensive, and painful support process that leaves customers waiting and teams overwhelmed. Capacity is a support automation platform that uses practical and generative AI to deflect tickets, emails, and phone calls—so your team can do their best work. We offer solutions for self-service, agent assist, and campaigns & workflows to over 2,000 companies worldwide. Today, Capacity automates support over chat, SMS, voice, web, email, helpdesks, and more in one single platform, powered by technology and talent from Cereproc, Denim Social, Envision, Linc, Lucy, LumenVox, SmartAction, and Textel. Capacity was founded in 2017 by David Karandish and Chris Sims, and is part of the Equity.com incubator. We’re proudly headquartered in St. Louis.
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support solution that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, etc. It is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Drift, Freshchat etc. Connect your customer conversation channels and converse with your customers from a single place. Easily add new agents to your system and resolve conversations with an ease. Chatwoot also gives you real-time reports to measure your team's performance, canned responses to easily respond to frequently asked questions and private notes for agents to collaborate among themselves.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
ConvergeHub
convergehub.com
ConvergeHub is an enterprise-grade CRM, with Sales, Marketing, Support and Billing, for managing all customer related activities from one unified platform. It is a high-horsepower business-growth platform built for small and mid-size businesses. You can use ConvergeHub to accomplish all customer related activities through every stage of the customer lifecycle. Use it to attract leads, send campaigns, nurture prospects, close sales, answer support tickets, generate contracts, store documents, manage products or services, send quotations, create invoices, and more. ConvergeHub’s powerful customization and automation features let you configure and automate your own business processes and skyrocket productivity. ConvergeHub’s 360-degree prospect and customer view gives you in-depth actionable insights, allows you to keep track of all touchpoints through activity history, and lets you plan upcoming conversations with prospects and customers through any channel – email, phone, text, fax or social. Comments, notes, tags, tasks, appointments, calendars, reminders, notifications come together to keep you connected and up-to-date. You can segment your lists, create templates and run marketing campaigns through email and text. Keep in close touch with your customers by tracking customer service cases and responding to them quickly. Get paid quickly by creating quotations and sending invoices for your products and services right from the CRM and track payments as you receive them. Report Builder and customizable Dashboards lets you create your own reports and visually track progress of every area of the business. ConvergeHub integrates with other software through many native integrations such as QuickBooks, DocuSign, PandaDoc, Ringcentral, Twilio, Office365, Box, Dropbox, Wordpress, etc. and also through Zapier, Piesync, APIs and Webhooks.
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on their platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for their clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA. Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. They help their customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals. Their customers enjoy the freedom to own your automation. Freedom is provided through unlimited customization, the ability to build apps without a line of code, and a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. Their platform empowers knowledge workers to build applications with no-code while increasing organizational capacity. They believe in genuine care. They build sincere relationships with their clients and partners by giving a hand first and then thinking about business, communicating transparently and openly, and listening, adjusting and bringing value. Creatio is an American company headquartered in Boston, MA. They have 700+ employees in six offices and a local presence in 25 countries. Creatio has long-lasting relationships with some of the world’s most successful organizations including AMD, Bayer, Kraft Heinz, Visteon, Société Générale Group, BNP Paribas Group and many others. Creatio partners with 700 GSIs and local integrators. Their culture is about genuine care for their clients and partners, passion, going the extra mile and staying positive.
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is the ultimate all-in-one multichannel customer support platform that helps businesses connect instantly with their customers or leads waiting for support. With its quickly evolving set of tools, Crisp is leading companies through the customer-driven revolution by using conversations to unlock hypergrowth. Customers use Crisp to provide a modern customer lifecycle experience for potential customers, generate more qualified leads, enhance customer help, and improve customer satisfaction, leading to a global increase in revenue. Get started for free today and join 400 000 businesses using Crisp at crisp.chat With an easy UX, companies can build a shared inbox for everyone within the company. Crisp is your one-stop for managing your multichannel customer support strategy. While using Crisp, you'll access the following: - Website chat widget - AI Chatbot software and scripted chatbot builder - Knowledge base software - Drip campaign software - CRM software - Live Translate (Talk like a native in your customers' language) - MagicType (See what your customers are typing in real-time) - Screen Sharing (With no additional plugin needed) - Multiple integrations (Slack, WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, Adobe Commerce, Zapier, Hubspot, Salesforce, Jira, Trello, ...) - many other features
Dixa
dixa.com
Dixa enables companies to deliver customer service as it is meant to be. Dixa helps customer service leaders to create effortless experiences for customers and teams that unlock loyalty. Dixa gives teams one unified view of all conversations, customers the convenience of reaching out on their preferred channel, and leaders the insights to continuously improve the service experience. Dixa’s Conversational Customer Service Platform combines powerful AI with a human touch to deliver a highly-personalized service experience that scales as your business grows. Teams and their customers benefit from greater satisfaction while automation helps increase service efficiency and effectiveness, which ultimately delivers real business value. Dixa's dedicated customer success team ensures you are up and running quickly and partners with you on your journey to achieving what Dixa calls Customer Friendship. Dixa powers more than 30 million conversations a year and is trusted by leading brands such as Interflora, On, Wise, Deezer, Rapha, Too Good to Go, Hello Print, and Wistia. Learn more by visiting dixa.com. With customer recognition features, Dixa makes it possible to know your customers the second they reach out. Dixa does this by displaying each customer's conversation history with your business in a timeline as well as their order history instantly. This ensures teams have the information they need to solve customer inquiries faster while delivering more personalized support. Flexible pricing and global scalability allow you to only pay for what you need and scale up or down without additional costs or effort. All conversation types (phone, email, chat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp) are placed into queues and automatically routed to the appropriate agents while conversation data is translated into real-time analytics. Dixa features include VoIP, IVR, callback, click-to-call, call recording, automations, quick responses, customizable chat widgets, real-time and historical reporting, and advanced routing. Dixa’s user-friendly interface and easy setup was made to enhance the agent experience and allow teams to focus on the customer and not the software. Built for inbound call centers, multichannel contact centers, and small businesses across the world, Dixa provides agents with the tools to deliver exceptional customer service resulting in stronger bonds between brands and customers.
DoneDone
donedone.com
If you're looking for the most essential features in a task tracker and shared inbox, look no further than DoneDone. We work hard to make our product simple and easy to use, so you can focus on getting your work done. With DoneDone, customer support and product teams can work together more efficiently than ever before.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk (a product of Freshworks Inc.) helps businesses delight their customers effortlessly with modern and intuitive software for customer support. Freshdesk converts requests coming in via email, web, phone, chat, messaging, and social into tickets, and unifies ticket resolution across channels. Additionally, strong automation and AI capabilities like automating ticket assignment, prioritizing tickets, agent assist, and even sending out canned responses, help streamline the support process. Freshdesk also enhances team collaboration, integrates with a range of third-party tools, offers predictive support capabilities, and field service management. The reporting and analytics features provide insights needed to grow the business.
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to resolve issues and help teams work faster. Customers get exceptional service whether they’re looking for a simple, instant answer, or personalized help on their most complex issues — and they get the analytics and insights their business needs to optimize their customer experience. Over 8,500 businesses of all shapes and sizes, from ClickUp to Branch Insurance, Echo Global Logistics to Reed & Mackay, rely on Front to deliver game-changing service that wins and retains customers for life.
Gmelius
gmelius.io
Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from your Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of your daily apps. Connect your favorite tools together with our unique 2-way integrations (including Slack and Trello), public API, or through Zapier. • Simplify email management • Increase transparency and accountability • Automate and optimize the distribution of your workload • Streamline your workflows and automate any grunt work Gmelius offers the leading shared inbox solution in the market and here is why: 1. Gmelius seamlessly integrates with your existing tools. Gmelius lives right in your Gmail inbox, letting your teammates work in an ecosystem they are comfortable with. You save time and money on migration, administration, and training. 2. Gmelius scales with your needs. Our unique architecture supports on a daily basis small and large organizations. Our largest customers count 8,000+ active shared inboxes and 10s of thousands of users. 3. Gmelius enforces a strict Privacy by Design model. Our headquarters are in Switzerland, Europe, and privacy has always been proactively integrated into our platform. Unlike other services, Gmelius never stores the content of your emails.
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a one-of-a-kind customer service platform specifically designed for ecommerce businesses to deliver effortless customer service at every stage of growth. Using cutting-edge automation and AI capabilities, Gorgias revolutionizes how online stores streamline the customer journey with omnichannel support, chat, Macros, Rules, support performance, and revenue statistics. Gorgias currently serves 13,000+ merchants in the ecommerce space, including Steve Madden, Glossier, BrüMate, and TUSHY. Gorgias is proud to be a certified B Corporation and is a leader in sustainable and equitable workplace practices.
Groove
groovehq.com
Groove – where they are committed to reshaping customer service for the better. They believe in the transformative power of good software, designed to tackle the challenges of inefficient support operations head-on. Groove is crafted to be the antidote to bad customer service, empowering small businesses with intuitive workflows, streamlined communication, and a suite of features aimed at delivering exceptional experiences. Say farewell to clunky interfaces and inefficient processes – with Groove, users will discover a platform that prioritizes simplicity and effectiveness. Their mission is clear: to provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a customer-centric world.
HappyFox
happyfox.com
HappyFox is a practical help desk software which provides multi-channel support for customer requests coming from email, web, phone and social media. HappyFox integrates with business applications for Accounting, customer feedback, CRM, commerce and so on. iOS, Android and Windows version of the app enable to provide support through smartphones and tablets. Community forums and knowledge base helps customer provide instant support and connect with each other.
Help Scout
helpscout.net
Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's main product (also called Help Scout) is a web-based SaaS (software as a service) HIPAA-compliant help desk.Founded in 2011, the company serves more than 10,000 customers in over 140 countries including Buffer, Basecamp, Trello, Reddit, and AngelList. In addition to its Boston location, the company has a remote workforce with over 100 employees living in more than 80 cities around the world.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
HelpDesk
helpdesk.com
HelpDesk is an online ticketing system suitable both for small businesses and enterprise clients. It provides easy-to-use features and an intuitive user interface that are designed to simplify your team’s efforts. HelpDesk allows you to manage all the messages from your customers in one place. You can use tags, ticket assignment and private messages to resolve customers’ issues with greater precision. It is a simple yet powerful solution that can boost your team’s productivity and save your agents’ time. HelpDesk gives you one transparent pricing plan with all the features included.
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on your team's emails. Furthermore, Helpmonks has a Live-Chat option included in each plan and a mighty Email Marketing Platform for email campaigns and automated email triggers. Moreover, Helpmonks is the only shared inbox tool that offers multiple deployments models - SaaS (hosted), dedicated Cloud servers, and On-Premise (self-hosted) options and is priced per mailbox and NOT per user. Helpmonks is a shared mailbox software that empowers your team to collaborate on email conversations. Helpmonks makes all your shared mailboxes available in a central location, so your organization gains transparency and insight into all your team emails. For every team member. In the office, at home, or for remote teams. Besides, Helpmonks works with every email provider so you can continue using the tools that you already know and use.
HelpSpace
helpspace.com
For many years, we have worked as freelancers and supported customers with their daily problems. We took on the challenge of finding an affordable and practical solution as support software for self-employed and small organizations. On one hand, it frustrated us, but at the same time, it motivated us to create a solution. This is how HelpSpace was born.Our software is perfect for startups and small businesses seeking a fast and professional solution for their customers' daily support requests. We also attach great importance to documentation. Users can quickly look up their knowledge database, and customers can learn more or browse through the instructions and blogs. We emphasize the following 4 points: - Set up a quick and easy help desk software in only a few minutes - Low investment with high benefits - Easy and intuitive to use - Your customer will love your new efficiency
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relationships. Centralize and manage all your customer, sales, and business data—leads, contacts, emails, events, quotes, projects, tasks, opportunities, and business reports—in one easy-to-use, flexible and secure CRM that scales with your business. Increase sales efficiency and transparency with Insightly’s enterprise-grade Products, Price books, and Quotes (PPQ) capabilities. Quickly search, track, and manage millions of distinct products and services right inside the Insightly platform. Connect products and services to individual opportunities, eliminating human errors, bottlenecks, and inconsistencies. With Insightly’s PPQ, your field teams can generate custom quotes, contracts, and proposals for their opportunities with just a few clicks. Enjoy complete control and visibility into what you sell, to whom, when, and at what price. Use Insightly’s custom objects and apps to tailor workflows and processes to your unique business needs and preferences, ensuring high adoption and satisfaction. Use AppConnect to integrate Insightly with more than 500 popular apps. Insightly’s native CRM integrations include: Gmail Google Workspace & Google Apps Google Drive Quickbooks Online Xero Slack Dropbox Box MailChimp Evernote Zapier Facebook Lead Ads And more... Manage everything on the go with award-winning mobile applications for both Android and iOS. Scan business cards and upload all information in one click, update projects and records in real time, and enable your field team to create and update opportunities right at the client's location. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. * Intelligence: Stay ahead of your market, your competition, and your audiences with powerful, yet accessible insights based on real-time, unlimited search across public social channels. * Vault: Protect your brand across your social footprint with access and credential management. * Experiences: Inspire audience participation across your digital properties through the power of social UGC. * Key benefits include: Scale your interactions: Bring all your teams, channels, and content into one platform to manage integrated social campaigns. * Protect your brand: Centralized visibility and control over account access, content approval, and teams means protecting brand equity at scale. * Measure what matters: Translate your social performance to metrics that matter to your business with configurable dashboards and data exports. * Crisis management: Stay on top of any crisis by understanding when crises are emerging, and how and when to engage using real-time data and custom notifications. * Competitive intelligence: Develop competitive benchmarks and track your competitors’ campaigns to ensure meaningful brand differentiation.
Kustomer
kustomer.com
Kustomer is the first-of-its-kind customer service CRM platform built for managing high support volume by optimizing experiences throughout the customer service journey. Kustomer helps brands quickly resolve conversations on all digital channels by automating 40% of interactions via self-service, first contact resolution with intelligent routing, and driving omnichannel experiences between customers and agents. Our open CRM platform minimizes costs by acting as a single record of truth, managing and contextualizing data to drive smarter processes that scale business. Kustomer IQ embeds AI throughout the platform to eliminate repetitive tasks, deflect easy questions, and power support experiences that satisfy customers. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glovo, Glossier and Sweetgreen. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $174M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a complete customer service platform with online chat and web analytics capabilities. It’s designed specifically to provide amazing customer service and fuel sales. This all-in-one customer service platform is used by over 38,000 customers in 150 countries. It stands out with its simple and intuitive design, making it easy for both support agents and customers to use it right off the bat. LiveChat allows you to customize communication with customers to meet and exceed their expectations. It focuses on providing seamless service with powerful features that support customer service teams. It can be used on mobile devices, so you can be sure you never lose any leads, even when you’re on the go. Mobile chat can also work in the background, so no matter what you do on your phone, the application will keep inviting prospective visitors and notify you about incoming chats. LiveChat’s chat widget is completely customizable, which makes it look and feel like a natural part of your website. One of the most powerful features in terms of gaining leads is automated greetings, which allow you to offer visitors help before they even reach out to the support team. Automated chat invitations can also be customized based on a customer’s behavior, improving customers' overall experience with the brand. With LiveChat, customer support teams can run multiple chat sessions at the same time. Agents can use a sneak peek to see what customers are typing before they hit the “send” button and use canned responses, which help them to reduce the average handle time and delight customers. To make their service friendly and personalized, agents can use customer details displayed in the sidebar during the conversation. It gives much-needed insights into the most important data about a customer. Agents can tag every chat session, which allows them to later spot popular inquiries and improve their product or service. With LiveChat’s advanced reporting capabilities, support and sales teams can track their performance, spot improvements, boost productivity, and as a result, gain happy customers and enjoy more sales. LiveChat helps to manage customer messages, automate the workflow, and collaborate within teams. It supports chatbots, letting brands build and launch conversational chatbots without coding and stand out with customer service. It also offers a self-knowledge base for fast and effortless self-service. LiveChat provides 200+ powerful integrations that allow businesses to extend the value of their existing tools. It integrates seamlessly with popular CRM solutions, such as Hubspot and Pipedrive, ecommerce services like Shopify and BigCommerce, and messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook - allowing to synchronize customer data and keep communication in one place easily. It supports payment services, such as PayPal or Stripe, allowing customers to make orders and payments directly from the chat. It works with email services such as Mailchimp, helping to gather and nurture leads after a chat. There are many more integrations available supporting businesses in providing excellent customer service and boosting their sales. The LiveChat team is always ready to assist with anything 24/7/365. LiveChat’s Support Heroes provide the best customer service experience by quickly responding to questions, resolving issues, and providing solutions.
Plumsail
plumsail.com
Automate your working routine. We offer comprehensive tools for generating documents and web forms, processing requests, and enhancing Microsoft 365 and SharePoint platforms.
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support, and drive customer satisfaction. Committed to a 100-year mission of customer delight, ProProfs serves over 15 million users across 150+ countries. ProProfs products include: - Training Maker - Quiz Maker - Survey Maker - Qualaroo Insights - Live Chat - Help Desk - Knowledge Base - Project Management - Picreel Popups - BIGContacts CRM - WebinarNinja - CourseNinja ProProfs Smart tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies, such as Sony, Acer, Adobe, Accenture, Cisco & Dell, and users from leading educational institutes like Phoenix, Harvard & Yale. The site hosts more than one million pieces of content in 70+ languages. It is a leading online training and assessment platform with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes.
Re:amaze
reamaze.com
Re:amaze is a helpdesk and customer messaging platform designed for websites, stores, and apps. Use Re:amaze to provide exceptional customer support through live chat, email, social media, mobile SMS/MMS, VOIP, and FAQ Knowledge Bases. Businesses of all shapes and sizes also rely on Re:amaze for sales and marketing automation using features such as Re:amaze Cues (a way to automatically message online customers), Re:amaze Chatbots, Re:amaze Live Dashboard (to monitor online customer activity in real time), and send customer satisfaction surveys (to gauge service quality and gather feedback). Re:amaze offers native integrations with many popular 3rd party apps such as Slack, Shopify, BigCommerce, Stripe, MailChimp, Google (Analytics, Tag Manager, Suite), ShipStation, Klaviyo, and much more. Businesses can also use a single Re:amaze account to manage customer service for multiple businesses or stores with the Multi-Brand feature.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Spiceworks
spiceworks.com
Spiceworks is a professional network for the information technology (IT) industry that is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company was founded in January 2006 by Scott Abel, Jay Hallberg, Greg Kattawar, and Francis Sullivan to build IT management software.Spiceworks is an online community where users can collaborate and seek advice from one another, and also engage in a marketplace to purchase IT-related services and products. The network is estimated to be used by more than six million IT professionals and 3,000 technology vendors.The company's free proprietary software is written in Ruby on Rails, and runs exclusively on Microsoft Windows. The software discovers IP-addressable devices and includes help desk functionality and an integrated knowledge base.
Stonly
stonly.com
Stonly is the modern knowledge platform for customer service. We help companies drive fast, accurate resolutions with step-by-step guides, decision trees, AI answers, automations, walkthroughs, checklists, and knowledge bases for agents and customers. Unlike other knowledge platforms, Stonly’s knowledge is interactive (instead of static) and delivered when and where people need it. That means it gets used much more often and can handle every case that comes its way. Use AI to leverage your knowledge to respond to each request with the ideal solution—be it an easy answer or in-depth guidance. You can control the answers and handle every question well, even the most critical and complex ones. Easily create great knowledge content and keep it up to date and accurate. We’ll give you the tools to collect feedback, measure, and improve the impact of knowledge on your business. Integrate with all of your tools and processes, including Zendesk, Salesforce Service Cloud, Freshworks, HubSpot, and more.
SupportBench
supportbench.net
Supportbench is a TOP rated premium customer support software for businesses seeking advanced, affordable, scalable solutions. It boasts features such as dynamic SLAs, a KCS knowledge base, AI-powered ChatGPT knowledge base bots, and customizable dashboards. With Salesforce synchronization, advanced customer portals, chatbot capabilities, and an easy-to-use API, Supportbench enhances customer experiences, optimizes support operations, and empowers teams with actionable insights.
TeamSupport
teamsupport.com
TeamSupport is a comprehensive software solution that manages the entire post-sale customer experience, resulting in revenue growth, reduced churn and higher customer satisfaction. TeamSupport’s suite of proactive customer service software allows you to prioritize your customers by truly knowing who they are, effectively supporting them, and growing with them. TeamSupport's system helps make happier customers - which leads to more revenue for your business. TeamSupport's customer service software includes: - Support: Award-winning ticket management system - Messaging & Live Chat: Real-time digital conversations - Success: Improve customer relationships for success - Insights: Customer data & analytics
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who have run an agency before, Teamwork.com has more than 20,000 customers around the world with a global team of over 350 employees.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a single interface.
Vtiger
vtiger.com
Vtiger’s mission is to build software that gives customer-facing teams at small- and medium-sized businesses the ability to create fruitful and enduring relationships with customers. Vtiger CRM provides you a 360-degree view of all your customer information in one place and helps you optimize your sales, support, and marketing touch-points with real-time actions and conversational Insights. Vtiger CRM helps teams create delightful experiences across the entire customer lifecycle - AI-powered CRM and robust automation tools help sales teams to focus on the right deals and deliver growth. With Vtiger, get a unified CRM to break silos and get marketing, sales, and support on the same page with a single source of truth. Deliver exceptional customer experience and support by engaging with your customers across multiple channels. Manage your work on the go with our mobile applications for both Android and iOS.
Zoho Desk
zoho.com
Zoho Desk can help businesses manage customer communication over the phone, email, live chat, SMS text, social media, and more. It also helps you assign calls to your agents based on their department or team, automatically route calls to agents that the customer is familiar with, and enables you to maintain consistency of service to build meaningful customer relationships. Hook up your customer service number with Zoho Desk, and make/receive calls in-app.
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profitability. Its customer support software has been designed specifically to give eCommerce businesses a unified view of all customers’ queries, centralizing all their support channels, social media, webstore and marketplace messages, with its Smart Inbox. It automatically prioritizes messages based on your business needs and assigns them using role based rules, so your team can reply to customers 5x faster, build loyalty and drive repurchase. When dealing with customer queries, its AI automation suggests the best answers and translations so your agents can respond easily, and in any local language. Businesses serious about selling online can scale customer service as they expand into new markets with confidence. eDesk natively integrates with and consolidates data from over 200 marketplace, webstore, social networks, communications, and logistics channels – more than any other customer support software provider – so you can access end-to-end order information at the click of a button. eDesk is also the only customer support solution on the Amazon and Walmart developer councils, helping online retailers and brands grow their businesses through new sales channels, well-connected to their customer support tools and processes.
DevRev
devrev.ai
DevRev is a platform purpose-built for SaaS and technology companies, helping back-office development match the rapid pace of front-office customer relationships. Our mission is to bring end users, support engineers, product managers, and developers together, making it effortless to do what matters most — and creating a company-wide culture of product and customer-centricity. Unlike generic tools, DevRev took a blank canvas approach to collaboration, search, GenAI, and analytics, enabling SaaS companies to ship faster for the largest business impact — with continuous development, roadmapping, prioritization, customer engineering, and more. DevRev is used across departments in thousands of companies and can coexist with or replace your tools, bringing information symmetry, streamlining collaboration, and converging teams. DevRev was founded in October 2020 and raised over $85 million in seed money from investors such as Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, making it the largest in the history of Silicon Valley. It is led by its co-founder and CEO, Dheeraj Pandey, who was previously the co-founder and CEO of Nutanix, and by Manoj Agarwal, DevRev's co-founder and former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. DevRev is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and has offices in seven global locations.
Ticksy
ticksy.com
Help desks for happy customers. For support agents, Ticksy is a breath of fresh air and a breeze to use. But more importantly, it’s an absolute joy for your customers.
BoldDesk
bolddesk.com
BoldDesk is modern help desk software that simplifies customer service. Powerful, customizable, and budget-friendly, it allows companies to streamline support operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Brought to you by Syncfusion, a provider of software components and frameworks that has built its reputation on both the strength of its products and the quality of the support services that back them.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow.
Zammad
zammad.com
Get started in minutes, be a winner for years Discover the Zammad Ticketing System Is it one of those days? Sticky notes all over and the phone won’t stop ringing? Zammad is the helpdesk software of the future and helps you find structure in the chaos. Connect all your communication channels, easily grant user rights, and receive helpful reporting. Have everything under control – and your customers under your spell. Discover the Zammad ticketing system now!
Desku
desku.io
Desku is at the forefront of AI-driven customer support, specializing in solutions designed for E-commerce and SaaS industries. The company aims to transform the customer service sector by focusing on increased efficiency, enhanced user experiences, and enterprise-grade reliability. Offerings by Desku * AI-Powered Automation: Desku's AI-driven chatbots and automation utilities significantly reduce support workload. * Shared Inbox: Desku offers a lightning-fast, user-friendly, AI-enhanced inbox that is optimized for modern support teams. * Knowledge Base: Desku provides an easy-to-create knowledge base to empower customers with self-service options. * Live Chat: Desku's Live Chat feature allows for real-time, seamless communication with customers. Why Businesses Trust Desku * The platform is trusted by over 1000 support agents and 350 businesses. * Desku helps reduce support queries by up to 50%. * The company contributes to lowering support costs by 40%. Integration Capabilities - Desku allows for seamless integration of existing tools to enhance team productivity. The platform supports over 30+ integrated apps and offers custom actions fueled by real-time customer data.
Octadesk
octadesk.com
Turn every service into revenue From sales to after sales. From the simplest to the most complex service. The most complete and integrated platform on the market for you to turn each service into a revenue opportunity and the chance to delight your customer.
Pylon
usepylon.com
Pylon is the customer operations platform for modern businesses helping fast growing companies like Deel, Hightouch, Merge, Clay, and Monte Carlo Data to scale their customer operations. Pylon helps companies manage their customers in shared Slack or Microsoft Teams channels, email, in-app chat, and Slack communities. Pylon automatically track customers issues across all the places you talk to your customer, giving a unified place to view, respond to, run workflows, and collect analytics on customer requests. Create views, custom fields, triggers, assignment policies and more. Use AI to auto tag conversations, sync customer Slack conversations to your CRM, send product updates across channels and view engagement. Pylon is trusted by the and more to help scale CX operations across customer support and customer success.
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The Help Desk Essentials Pack is the combination of Solarwinds® Web Help Desk and Dameware Remote Support. They integrate to save you time by automating and simplifying help desk and IT remote support tasks. Key features: • Centralized ticketing and incident management • IT asset management (ITAM) with automated discovery and centralized inventory • Built-in knowledge base for self-service • IT change management and customizable approval workflows • Reporting, SLA alerts, and customer surveys • Remote control Windows®, Mac OS® X and Linux® systems • Built-in tools for system monitoring, event log viewing, and network diagnostics without initiating a full remote session • Remote access to support end-users outside the firewall