Top Help Desk Software - Malta
Help desk software is a tool designed to organize, manage, and respond to service-related requests from both internal and external sources. Customer inquiries can be submitted through various channels, such as email, phone, or social media. Customer service teams utilize these tools to streamline support processes and gain insights into customer engagement across all communication platforms.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issue...
Zoho Desk
zoho.com
Zoho Desk can help businesses manage customer communication over the phone, email, live chat, SMS text, social media, and more. It also helps you assign calls to your agents based on their department or team, automatically route calls to agents that the customer is familiar with, and enables you to ...
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitabilit...
Chatwoot
chatwoot.com
Chatwoot is an open-source customer support solution that helps companies engage their customers on their website, Facebook page, Twitter, Whatsapp, SMS, email, etc. It is an open-source alternative to Intercom, Drift, Freshchat etc. Connect your customer conversation channels and converse with your...
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Freshdesk
freshdesk.com
Freshdesk (a product of Freshworks Inc.) helps businesses delight their customers effortlessly with modern and intuitive software for customer support. Freshdesk converts requests coming in via email, web, phone, chat, messaging, and social into tickets, and unifies ticket resolution across channels...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-fac...
Gorgias
gorgias.com
Gorgias is a one-of-a-kind customer service platform specifically designed for ecommerce businesses to deliver effortless customer service at every stage of growth. Using cutting-edge automation and AI capabilities, Gorgias revolutionizes how online stores streamline the customer journey with omnich...
Help Scout
helpscout.net
Help Scout is a global remote company which is a provider of help desk software and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides an email-based customer support platform, knowledge base tool, and an embeddable search/contact widget for customer service professionals. Help Scout's ...
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
Atera
atera.com
Atera’s AI-powered IT management platform enables enterprise IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to achieve operational excellence across their organization, at any scale. Manage your entire IT operations—from remote monitoring and management (RMM), helpdesk, and ticketing to patching and ...
Zammad
zammad.com
Get started in minutes, be a winner for years Discover the Zammad Ticketing System Is it one of those days? Sticky notes all over and the phone won’t stop ringing? Zammad is the helpdesk software of the future and helps you find structure in the chaos. Connect all your communication channels, easi...
LiveChat
livechat.com
LiveChat is a complete customer service platform with online chat and web analytics capabilities. It’s designed specifically to provide amazing customer service and fuel sales. This all-in-one customer service platform is used by over 38,000 customers in 150 countries. It stands out with its simple ...
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, ...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Crisp
crisp.chat
Crisp is the ultimate all-in-one multichannel customer support platform that helps businesses connect instantly with their customers or leads waiting for support. With its quickly evolving set of tools, Crisp is leading companies through the customer-driven revolution by using conversations to unloc...
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to r...
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center l...
Groove
groovehq.com
Groove – where they are committed to reshaping customer service for the better. They believe in the transformative power of good software, designed to tackle the challenges of inefficient support operations head-on. Groove is crafted to be the antidote to bad customer service, empowering small busin...
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relatio...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
TeamSupport
teamsupport.com
TeamSupport is a comprehensive software solution that manages the entire post-sale customer experience, resulting in revenue growth, reduced churn and higher customer satisfaction. TeamSupport’s suite of proactive customer service software allows you to prioritize your customers by truly knowing who...
Vtiger
vtiger.com
Vtiger’s mission is to build software that gives customer-facing teams at small- and medium-sized businesses the ability to create fruitful and enduring relationships with customers. Vtiger CRM provides you a 360-degree view of all your customer information in one place and helps you optimize your s...
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for high volume sales and customer-service. Customers range from SMB to large Enterprise customers. Other major customer industries include; media, security services, energy, telecommunication, financial services, market research, and fundraising. Ou...
Trengo
trengo.com
Trengo is a comprehensive customer engagement platform designed to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhancing the customer experience and team collaboration. With a focus on efficiency and automation, Trengo enables businesses to manage customer interactions seamlessly from a singl...
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Spiceworks
spiceworks.com
Spiceworks is a professional network for the information technology (IT) industry that is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company was founded in January 2006 by Scott Abel, Jay Hallberg, Greg Kattawar, and Francis Sullivan to build IT management software.Spiceworks is an online community where u...
HelpDesk
helpdesk.com
HelpDesk is an online ticketing system suitable both for small businesses and enterprise clients. It provides easy-to-use features and an intuitive user interface that are designed to simplify your team’s efforts. HelpDesk allows you to manage all the messages from your customers in one place. You c...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
Re:amaze
reamaze.com
Re:amaze is a helpdesk and customer messaging platform designed for websites, stores, and apps. Use Re:amaze to provide exceptional customer support through live chat, email, social media, mobile SMS/MMS, VOIP, and FAQ Knowledge Bases. Businesses of all shapes and sizes also rely on Re:amaze for sal...
Kustomer
kustomer.com
Kustomer is the first-of-its-kind customer service CRM platform built for managing high support volume by optimizing experiences throughout the customer service journey. Kustomer helps brands quickly resolve conversations on all digital channels by automating 40% of interactions via self-service, fi...
Creatio
creatio.com
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on their platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for their clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA. Creati...
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profit...
CloudCC
cloudcc.com
CloudCC offers the complete CRM platform with highly competitive pricing, features business apps covering marketing automation, sales force automation, service management, extensible platform and industry CRM solutions and more. CloudCC provides SaaS and PaaS so that you can find out a CRM solution ...
Gladly
gladly.com
Gladly is the only customer service software built around people, not tickets. AI is revolutionizing how we work and communicate. Consumer expectations of how they're known and treated by brands has never been greater. At the same time brands are under pressure to do more with less and must balance...
Gmelius
gmelius.io
Gmelius makes great teamwork happen right from your Gmail inbox. Starting with powerful shared inboxes, shared Gmail labels, visual Kanban boards, and smart workflow automations right inside Gmail, Gmelius offers a unique collaboration platform that integrates with the rest of your daily apps. Conne...
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps wi...
Octadesk
octadesk.com
Turn every service into revenue From sales to after sales. From the simplest to the most complex service. The most complete and integrated platform on the market for you to turn each service into a revenue opportunity and the chance to delight your customer.
HappyFox
happyfox.com
HappyFox is a practical help desk software which provides multi-channel support for customer requests coming from email, web, phone and social media. HappyFox integrates with business applications for Accounting, customer feedback, CRM, commerce and so on. iOS, Android and Windows version of the app...
ProProfs
proprofs.com
ProProfs is a leading provider of SaaS software designed to create smarter employees and happier customers. With a comprehensive suite of tools, including Training Maker, Knowledge Base, Quiz Maker, Survey Maker, CRM, and more, ProProfs empowers organizations to enhance learning, streamline support,...
Plumsail
plumsail.com
Automate your working routine. We offer comprehensive tools for generating documents and web forms, processing requests, and enhancing Microsoft 365 and SharePoint platforms.
Capacity
capacity.com
Every company has customers and employees who need support. As demands rise, so do the tickets, emails, and phone calls that need attention—creating a repetitive, expensive, and painful support process that leaves customers waiting and teams overwhelmed. Capacity is a support automation platform th...
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes & sizes. Manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's Apps, from sales & marketing, to billing & support, and everything in between. With Apptivo there is no per-app pricing, get access to the entire plat...
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on yo...
DoneDone
donedone.com
If you're looking for the most essential features in a task tracker and shared inbox, look no further than DoneDone. We work hard to make our product simple and easy to use, so you can focus on getting your work done. With DoneDone, customer support and product teams can work together more efficient...
LiveAgent
liveagent.com
LiveAgent is a fully-featured Help Desk and live-chat software that helps you bring personalization to your customer interactions with an all-in-one help desk solution. LiveAgent boasts the fastest chat widget on the market and is the most reviewed and #1 rated live chat software for SMB in 2024. J...
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. ...
Loop Email
intheloop.io
Loop Email is a simple yet powerful team inbox. It's been built with the familiarity of an email client, so it's easy to set up and use for any teams that are used to handling customer messages via email. It's hard being productive when you spend half your time reading emails, and the other half fli...
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
Watermelon is the most user-friendly conversational platform to automate conversations, no coding required. Reduce your workload by connecting service channels, integrate your software and start automating your customer service by using an AI chatbot. The chatbot makes sure you are available for you...
SolarWinds
solarwinds.com
The Help Desk Essentials Pack is the combination of Solarwinds® Web Help Desk and Dameware Remote Support. They integrate to save you time by automating and simplifying help desk and IT remote support tasks. Key features: • Centralized ticketing and incident management • IT asset management (ITAM) w...
Pylon
usepylon.com
Pylon is the customer operations platform for modern businesses helping fast growing companies like Deel, Hightouch, Merge, Clay, and Monte Carlo Data to scale their customer operations. Pylon helps companies manage their customers in shared Slack or Microsoft Teams channels, email, in-app chat, and...
HelpSpace
helpspace.com
For many years, we have worked as freelancers and supported customers with their daily problems. We took on the challenge of finding an affordable and practical solution as support software for self-employed and small organizations. On one hand, it frustrated us, but at the same time, it motivated u...
Dixa
dixa.com
Dixa enables companies to deliver customer service as it is meant to be. Dixa helps customer service leaders to create effortless experiences for customers and teams that unlock loyalty. Dixa gives teams one unified view of all conversations, customers the convenience of reaching out on their prefe...